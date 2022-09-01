Read full article on original website
LIVE: Geneva @ Slocomb (FNF GAME OF THE NIGHT) | 2022 Week 2
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of FNF's 2022 Week 2 Game of the Night, as Geneva takes on Slocomb.
The Extra Point: Houston County vs Elba
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — The Tigers of Elba welcome the Lions of Houston County as these two region 2 foes play their second region game. Elba is currently 1-0 in the region after taking down Coffee County rival Kinston last week. Houston County tried to get the wheels turning against Brantley but fell to the […]
The Extra Point: Eufaula vs Headland
HEADLAND, Ala. (WDHN) — The Eufaula Tigers have moved down to class 5A this season, which means they will take on more Wiregrass schools. Friday, the Tigers traveled down highway 431 to take on the Headland Rams. Both teams entered this game undefeated, so who would keep the streak going? Eufaula scores 28 unanswered and […]
The Extra Point: Zion Chapel vs Wicksburg
WICKSBURG, Ala. (WDHN) — Wicksburg has come out of the gate slow this season, entering Friday’s game against Zion Chapel at 0-2. However, the Panthers get their first taste of home field advantage tonight against Zion Chapel. Wicksburg gets win number one on the season, taking down the Rebels 42-12.
The Extra Point: Samson vs G.W. Long
SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — As Samson moves up to 2A, one of the teams they will have to beat to be in line for a playoff spot is G.W. Long. Long has made the playoffs three years running and has proven to be a tough out for any 2A region two team. G.W. Long goes […]
New Brockton @ Providence Christian | 2022 Week 2
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 2 matchup, as New Brockton takes on Providence Christian.
The Extra Point: Dothan vs Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Wolves have come out of the gate fast in 2022, carrying back-to-back wins after knocking off Robert E. Lee a week ago. The Wolves put that 2-0 record to the test against a 7A powerhouse in Auburn. Auburn wins 42-14.
Ariton @ Geneva County | 2022 Week 2
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 2 matchup, as Ariton takes on Geneva County.
Greenville @ Charles Henderson | 2022 Week 2
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 2 matchup, as Greenville takes on Charles Henderson.
The Extra Point: Geneva vs Slocomb
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — Geneva hits highway 52 east to take on the Slocomb Red Tops for a battle of county versus city teams. In the all-time series, Geneva has been dominant in this matchup and won last year at home 14-7. Redtops win 18-13.
Dothan restaurants see business uptick on game day
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - College football is back, and for restaurants such as “Things and Wings” – it means more Saturday business. If customers aren’t coming in to sit down and watch the game – the phone is ringing for to-go orders. Manager Kayleigh Jewell...
Cottonwood @ Abbeville | 2022 Week 2
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 2 matchup, as Cottonwood takes on Abbeville.
A popular Daleville restaurant has closed its doors for good
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — A popular Daleville restaurant has closed its doors for good. Larry’s Real Pit BBQ in Daleville closed its doors for good on August 28th. The other two locations in Dothan and Enterprise will remain open for business. Larry’s Real Pit BBQ says in a...
ALEA wraps up 101 Days of Summer Safety campaign
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - With the end of summer some of the most dangerous times to travel are behind us. ALEA’s 101 Days of Summer Safety will come to a close with Labor Day weekend. State troopers maintained a heavy presence to ensure safety on major highways and roadways.
Peoples South Bank tackles hunger with second annual food drive
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Local bank, Peoples South, did its part to give back to the community. Branches across Alabama, Florida, and Georgia held tailgates on September 2 to “tackle hunger”. This is the second year of the annual food donation drive. Last year, they collected 900 pounds...
Man dead in suspected Dothan murder
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Police believe that a Dothan man found dead at his home early Sunday is a murder victim. He is identified as 48-year-old Robert Blount, who friends say worked as a parcel delivery driver. He was shot. Sources say that police are interviewing several people who may be...
More showers and storms for the holiday weekend
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will have a 70% chance for showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Heavy downpours could lead to some isolated flash flooding like we saw yesterday, mainly in low-lying areas. High temperatures will be cooler than past days in the upper 80s.
DPD investigating Saturday hit and run
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a vehicle and its owner involved in a hit and run late Saturday. DPD says the accident happened on Reeves Street around 11:15 p.m., near the Raceway gas station down from Jack’s. Police...
Strong Arm Robbery Saturday at Dothan Pavilion
DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - On 09/03/2022 at approximately 7:15 p.m. patrol officers were dispatched to the Dothan Pavilion Shopping Center, in the area of AMC Theaters, in reference to a disturbance involving multiple juveniles. Upon arrival, it was determined that a juvenile had been physically assaulted by a group of additional juveniles and had a piece of jewelry stolen during the assault.
‘Ford Country’ residents against idea of liquor store in their neighborhood
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Some residents in District 2, known as the ‘Ford Country’ area are doing what they can to prevent the approval of a liquor store near their homes. A sign has been placed in front of a vacant building next door to the Sandher Gas Station on Third Avenue where they will do business if approved.
