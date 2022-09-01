PEORIA (25 News Now) - A slow-moving low pressure system southwest of Illinois will send a few waves of energy into central Illinois that will bring some rain chances for the rest of the weekend. Clouds will increase overnight, and lows will fall into the mid 60s again. Also overnight, a few stray showers are possible mainly along and south of 74. With more cloud coverage expected tomorrow, we will reduce highs to be in the upper 70s and the low 80s Sunday. Tomorrow, widely scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon. Not expecting a washout by any means or any severe weather threat, just a few brief downpours.

