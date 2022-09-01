Cheddar muffins are quick, easy with only 4 ingredients and a recipe you will make time and again. These cheddar muffins are wonderful with any kind of soup. They are more like a muffin than a biscuit since they are made in a muffin tin. You could cut this recipe in half or double it. They keep well and can be reheated. I think the garlic powder makes these muffins but if you are not a garlic fan, you can leave it out of use less in the recipe. We love these muffins for breakfast as well as any meal. I think you will be amazed at how simple they are to make to be as good as they are. You could freeze these muffins if you so desire. You might also like our recipe for Pineapple Blueberry Muffins made from Cinnamon Rolls.

