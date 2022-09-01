Read full article on original website
Related
Suspect wanted after 3 shot in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police are searching for the suspect they said shot three people at an oyster bar early Saturday. Police responded just before 2 a.m. to a report of shots fired at Heroes Sports Oyster Bar and Grill at 3009 East Ash St. They found Kewon R’Kell Swinson, 27, with a gunshot […]
Apex man stabbed to death at Atlantic Beach: police
Atlantic Beach Police and the State Bureau of Investigation are continuing to investigate the death of an Apex man killed on a trip to Atlantic Beach.
WITN
Goldsboro man found with gunshot wound to the head
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - At around 2:52 A.M. Sunday morning officers with the Goldsboro Police Department heard multiple shots fired near North Center Street. Officers responded and found a vehicle near the intersection of North Center Street and Raynor Street. They found that the driver, Daniel Atkinson, was suffering from...
cbs17
1 arrested for cocaine, $100K+ in cash: Halifax County deputies
HOLLISTER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Halifax County was arrested on Thursday for possessing drugs and more than $100,000 in cash, deputies say. On Thursday around 7 a.m., narcotics agents with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office say they executed a search warrant at the residence of Joey Lamont Lynch, 43, of Hollister.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs17
Dad shoots up home with wife, son inside, Fayetteville police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville father shot up his house Saturday afternoon while his wife and son were nearby, police said. The incident was reported just after 1:10 p.m. at a home in the 6900 block of Woodmark Drive, according to a news release from Fayetteville police. There...
Man armed with knives, possibly having mental break shot and killed by Fayetteville officers: Police
Police said they tried to deescalate the situation with verbal commands and used a taser.
cbs17
1 charged in crash that killed man on motor scooter in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police said Sunday they charged a man in a deadly crash from Friday night. The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 1500 blk of S. Church Street, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police. The crash involved a man...
cbs17
Man accused of shooting at Fayetteville officers, hotel visitors
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.(WNCN) – Fayetteville police announced they arrested a 25-year-old man after he shot at officers and people in a neighboring hotel room. The Fayetteville Police Department said at 1:21 a.m. on Friday morning, officers were called to a hotel on the 2000 block of Cedar Creek Road for a report of gunfire. When they arrived, officers said they determined someone in a hotel room was firing a gun several times.
RELATED PEOPLE
cbs17
1 arrested after man found dead in Durham: deputies
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff said a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting has been arrested. Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead said 38-year-old Ronnie Dale Parrish, of Creedmoor, turned himself in Friday without incident. Deputies said Parrish shot and killed Ralph Anthony Longer II, of...
cbs17
1 taken to hospital after shooting in Durham; police surround gas station
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police were gathered at a gas station after police said a man was shot Saturday night. The incident was reported just after 9:25 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Club Boulevard, according to a news release from Durham police. A man was found...
cbs17
Fayetteville police investigating after body found: police
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say they are investigating a death after a body was found on Saturday. On Saturday at approximately 9 a.m., Fayetteville police officers say they responded to the 7700 block of Raeford Road in reference to a deceased male behind a dumpster. UPDATE: Police...
jocoreport.com
Man Wakes Up To Find Stranger In Home, JCSO Says
SELMA – A Johnston County man said he awoke to find a stranger inside his home. Around 6:25am July 31st the 36 year-old man said he awoke to find an unknown man inside his Bluegrass Road residence. The homeowner immediately dialed 911. Authorities said the suspect, who appeared to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
1 shot by paintball gun in drive-by attack at NC State, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two suspects are wanted for assault after shooting paintballs at a pedestrian early Sunday morning, according to NC State University Police. On Sunday at 1:50 a.m., NC State University Police issued a crime warning regarding an assault. Police say an assault occurred on Hillsborough Street west of North Hall. Police say two suspects in different vehicles shot paintballs at a pedestrian as they drove by.
61 shots fired in 7 seconds in deadly NC gang shooting in April, warrant says
According to a search warrant, police found 61 rifle-type shell casings at the scene of a deadly shooting at the Circle K on Woodcroft Parkway on April 9.
WITN
Man shot outside of Goldsboro restaurant
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating reports of shots fired that sent three people to the hospital early Saturday morning. They say it happened at Heroes Sports, Oyster Bar and Grill in Goldsboro just before 2 a.m. Officers found Kewon Swinson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
Body of man found behind dumpster in Fayetteville identified
Fayetteville police have identified the body of a man found behind a dumpster Saturday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘A lot of wrong has been done’: Family of fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd blasts sheriff, seeks transparency
The family of fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd is calling on Sheriff Gerald Baker to answer some of their questions after they say the family was lied to, and other deputies were retaliated against.
House fire in Four Oaks leaves mother dead, daughter displaced
Four Oaks, N.C. — A house fire in Four Oaks left a woman dead Sunday, according to the Johnston County Sheriff's Department. Authorities told WRAL News a neighbor spotted smoke coming from the home around 10:30 a.m. and called 911, but when firefighters arrived only minutes later the house was already completely engulfed in flames.
Rocky Mount pregnant woman shot in stomach
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount woman who is pregnant was taken to the hospital after she was shot in her stomach Friday night, police there said. Police responded around 9 p.m. to the 500 block of Mullins Street. As officers headed to the scene, they were told of a 30-year-old woman, who […]
cbs17
Woman, man nabbed in Fayetteville murder from 2021; victim shot to death in his car, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people have been caught and charged in a July 2021 Fayetteville homicide, police announced Thursday evening. Jamel Brunson, 21, and Damaryia Mack, 20, have been charged with first-degree murder for the homicide of Kotasha Griffith, 27, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.
Comments / 0