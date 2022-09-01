ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

WATE

From country music to rock-n-roll: Take a musical journey across Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Music and Tennessee go together like peanut butter and jelly, in fact, more songs are written, recorded and played live in Tennessee than anywhere else in the world according to TN Vacation. To help people learn more about music in the state, the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and Armchair Productions […]
