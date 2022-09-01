ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 25

Frank58
4d ago

yes the city will protect the undocumented people coming into the city. but forget veterans and forget all the homeless that have been living in tents the last 2 years in this city

Reply
18
Melanie Christy
4d ago

Lori should thank Governor Abbott for providing free transportation of the immigrants to her Sanctuary city of Chicago.

Reply(4)
11
Noteman
3d ago

More tax money wasted on no skill, no education, no insurance, no money refugees. Vaccinated? Ship them back.

Reply
6
 

The Independent

Billboards warn Californians not to move to Texas with grim message: ‘The Texas miracle died in Uvalde’

Macabre billboards referencing the Uvalde school shooting have appeared in Californian cities warning residents against moving to Texas.“The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas,” billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco state.A hooded figure appears alongside the grim warning, with a crossed-out “Don’t mess with Texas” slogan.It’s not known who erected the billboards, which have stirred controversy that the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May was being used for political purposes. “This is an opportunistic use of a tragedy,” Travis County Republican Party chair Matt Mackowiak told Fox7.SFGate.com reports that the billboards have...
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Sen. Blackburn warns migrants on Texas buses are 'threatening' drivers: 'We need to end this'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is sounding the alarm on the ongoing border crisis, warning President Biden's policies are to blame amid a migrant influx. Blackburn joined "Fox & Friends" on Monday to discuss how the crisis at the southern border has spiraled out of control as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to send busloads of illegal immigrants to cities nationwide.
TEXAS STATE
Shine My Crown

Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Speaks After Bus of Migrants Are Dropped Off

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has accepted and embraced her city being a destination for refuge for migrants who were moved by bus from the state of Texas late Wednesday. She had some heated comments for Texas Governor Greg Abbott who has already spent over $12 million dollars in moving immigrants to Washington D.C. and New York in an act of protest against President Biden’s relaxed border laws.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Beast

‘I Was Lied to’: A Nightmare Trip on Greg Abbott’s Bus Sideshow

Evarist Meléndez has not had a particularly relaxing summer. Beginning last month, the 30-year-old and eight other men left their home country of Venezuela. asylum in the United States. That meant crossing Colombia’s Gulf of Urabá to the Darién Gap, a perilous, often deadly stretch of rainforest, mountains, and jungle that divides Central and South America. They traveled by motorcycle, car, train, and foot. They spent seven days walking in the jungle, made their way through Panamá, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, and eventually arrived at the Río Grande, in México, where they swam through rip currents to get to Texas.
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

A Teenager’s Nightmare Stay in Greg Abbott’s Prison for Kids

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also call or text 988.Before D was incarcerated in the state juvenile detention system, her mother recalled that the 12-year-old loved to hang out with her huge extended family in Waco, Texas. When she was feeling good, that might mean playing basketball. At school, even though she hated to read, she excelled at math.“I guess she likes to count,” her mother, Tiffanie Ware, told...
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Should New York give migrants free luxury hotel rooms? Americans weigh in

NEW YORK – Americans gave Fox News split answers on whether they support New York City’s plan to provide migrants with hotel rooms. "I think if they're available … why let them go vacant when someone needs a room?" Jerry, from Florida, told Fox News outside the Row NYC, an upscale hotel the city plans to use. "Right now there's a desperate situation for certain people that has to be taken into consideration and maybe given priority until they can be placed in some other facility."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

'Utter hypocrisy': Ted Cruz blasts Democrats criticizing immigrants in their cities

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) mocked Democratic Mayors Muriel Bowser and Eric Adams for their “utter hypocrisy” over concerns of illegal immigrants being bused to their cities. “The mayor of [Washington,] D.C., Muriel Bowser, has said that the 6,000 illegal immigrants that Texas has put on buses and sent up to D.C. has created a crisis and it is unacceptable and has to stop. Now, that is just 6,000,” Cruz explained on his Verdict podcast. “We ought to send 600,000 — 600,000 would be roughly one-sixth of the number of illegal immigrants who have come in under Joe Biden.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Biden administration will pay border cities for cost of busing migrants across US

The Biden administration is sending federal money to cities on the southern border looking to copy Texas and Arizona’s migrant busing operations, covering the costs of transporting migrants to sanctuary cities, according to city leaders. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is reimbursing the city of El Paso, Texas, and...
EL PASO, TX
Ash Jurberg

Can New Yorkers help Beto become the next Governor of Texas?

"I already called all my friends in Texas and told them how to cast their votes. And I am deeply contemplating taking a busload of New Yorkers to go to Texas and do some good old-fashioned door knocking because we have to, for the good of America, we have to get him out of office." New York City Mayor, Eric Adams.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Texas officials stop airplane human smuggling attempt, one migrant allegedly paid $11,000

The Texas Department of Public Safety stopped a human smuggling attempt that was set to be carried out by using an airplane. A press release states that the incident happened on Wednesday just after 5 p.m. when a DPS pilot was conducting a ramp check on a Gulf Stream IV aircraft because he suspected "the aircraft was being used in human smuggling," noting that there was "some suspicious activity" from a group of people inside the airport.
TEXAS STATE
