It was not unusual for Texas A&M to be have different lineups on consecutive days of fall camp when they rolled out the ones and twos in 11 on air drills before the media. While some participants wound up being absent for several workouts or were unavailable one day and back the next, most everyone of importance had returned to practice by the end of fall camp Aggies' boss Jimbo Fisher was asked in last week's Monday press conference if there was anyone not able to play for A&M's season opener versus Sam Houston week one and he responded "Not that I know of right now" he said.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO