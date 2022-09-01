ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers News: Slew of Roster Moves Brings Back Kershaw, Vargas; Graterol to IL

By Clint Pasillas
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yWcPB_0heKk8BB00

The Dodgers make a bunch moves before the series finale against the Mets.

Wake me when September begins, it seems... Today, the Dodgers announced several roster moves ahead of their finale in Queens against the Mets.

The most important move involves the return of ace left-hander Clayton Kershaw, today's starting pitcher in New York . Additionally, as expected, the team added top minor league hitting prospect Miguel Vargas to the active roster.

View the original article to see embedded media.

With rosters expanding from 26 to 28 for September, both additions had no corresponding moves.

While those two players have been expected to join the roster, another wrinkle was added to the equation ahead of first pitch. The Dodgers placed right-handed reliever Brusdar Graterol on the injured list with forearm inflammation. In his place, the club recalled Phil Bickford from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Bickford had just been sent down a few days prior but did not have to wait the requisite 10 days since he's replacing an injured player. Graterol missed more than a month with a shoulder issue before returning to the roster on August 22nd. He made 4 appearances before his elbow started acting up. Bickford has struggled keeping runs off the board in 2022, entering play with a 5.04 ERA in 51 games this season.

Back to Kershaw, the All-Star makes his first start in about a month after a back injury forced him to leave a August 4th game in San Francisco. By all accounts, he feels he could have been back sooner but the team took the cautious route in his ramp-up.

For Miguel Vargas, the star prospect returns to the roster with an eye on playing time in the postseason . He went 2-8 (.250) in 2 games earlier this season with LA. In 113 games at Triple-A, he's hit a robust .304 with a .915 OPS for the OKC Dodgers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees get bad news about trade deadline acquisition

The New York Yankees have been scuffling lately, and the news they revealed Sunday is unlikely to help improve the situation. Manager Aaron Boone revealed that outfielder Andrew Benintendi, one of the team’s key trade deadline acquisitions, broke his hamate bone and will require surgery. Benintendi sounded hopeful that he could return this season, but that is unclear with no timeline revealed by the team itself.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Max Scherzer’s blunt prognosis of rash of injuries to MLB pitchers

Injuries are at an all-time high this season in professional baseball, both in the Minors and at the MLB level. In a day and age where so many guys are throwing in the high 90’s and into triple-digits, countless pitchers are ending up on the IL. If you’re asking New York Mets starter Max Scherzer why it’s happening so much, he has the answer: Bad mechanics.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Miguel Vargas
Person
Brusdar Graterol
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Back Injury#Dodgers News#Triple A
NBC Sports

Zaidi reveals Giants' offseason approach for vets like Joc, Yaz

As the Giants have fallen short of expectations this season, it’s abundantly clear that there could be some changes to the roster next year. There are important decisions to be made with two players in particular: pending free agent Joc Pederson and fellow outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, who will be entering his second arbitration-eligible season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy