hypebeast.com
Technics Debuts 2 New Pairs of Water-Resistant Wireless Earbuds
Audio brand Technics has engineered two new pairs of wireless headphones, the EAH-AZ40 and EAH-AZ60. Combining functionality and a sophisticated minimal design, the headphones offer its user expansive audio for a crisp listening experience. Both headphones employ key features such as noise cancellation and the brand’s own JustMyVoice technology, which...
Phone Arena
Renders, incoming! Behold, the Apple Watch Pro in all its glory
Apple is about to hold its next event on September 7th, and while the star of the show will undoubtedly be the iPhone 14, there are a couple of other devices that will get their chance to bask in the spotlight. One of them is the Apple Watch Pro, which...
Digital Trends
This powerful HP laptop is over $1,200 off right now
You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars if you want a powerful and reliable laptop, because you can take advantage of the laptop deals that retailers are rolling out. The high-performance HP Elitebook 865 is one of the laptops that warrants consideration, especially with HP’s $1,228 discount that sends its price crashing to $999 from its original price of $2,227. We’re not sure how much time is left on this offer though, so you need to click that Buy Now button as fast as you can if you don’t want to miss out.
PC Magazine
Apple Labor Day Sale: Deep Discounts on iPads, MacBook Pro, AirPods, More
Cheaper than the Apple Store, these Labor Day deals from Amazon won't last long. Amazon just reduced prices on various Apple products(Opens in a new window) for Labor Day, including $50 off the 10.2-inch iPad and up to $300 off select Apple MacBook Pro series laptops. If you need a...
FOXBusiness
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Blue' At Walmart
Though it may be rare, the words "code blue" coming out of the intercom at Walmart are not unheard of and it seems that it's the type of alert that has the potential to close down business and dismiss the staff for the day, per one Redditors experience. Walmart uses...
Phone Arena
Samsung enthusiast rids his Galaxy Z Fold 4 of crease, but don't try it at home
Foldable phones are tricky to make and costly to own. Samsung's premium bendable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, for instance, starts at $1,799 and even though the South Korean company is trying to market it as a tough, unbreakable phone, the truth is that at the end of the day you need to handle it with a certain amount of care. If you are willing to be a little risky though, you can step up the experience.
CNET
iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Everything Apple May Change in 2022
Apple's annual iPhone event is likely right around the corner, which means the iPhone 14 could be released in less than a month. Recent reports put the announcement date as early as Sept. 7, and Sept. 16 is the date CNET expects the new iPhone to go on sale. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
Phone Arena
Save up to $1,300 on new Galaxy Z phones, get extra $100 gift card with Best Buy Totaltech
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. This story is sponsored by Best Buy. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!. Samsung is still celebrating the launch of its latest foldable phones — the Galaxy Z...
Engadget
The Apple Watch Series 7 drops to $299 at Amazon
Apple is expected to announce the Series 8 next week. The next generation of WiFi technology is here. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Digital Trends
Get this 17-inch HP laptop for just $330 in the HP Labor Day sale
If you’re looking for one of the more appealing yet inexpensive laptop deals going on right now, you’re going to love this HP laptop deal we’ve spotted. When you buy direct from HP, you can buy a 17-inch HP laptop for just $330, saving you $160 off the usual price of $490. This isn’t a high-end laptop by any means, but if you simply want a Windows-based system that can handle all your key productivity tasks, you’ll appreciate how well-designed it is. Let’s take a look at why it’s so good, particularly for college students on a budget.
laptopmag.com
Best Labor Day sales 2022: Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more
Labor Day weekend sales start now with massive end of summer discounts on electronics. If you're upgrading your gadgets for the fall, you'll want to take advantage of today's Labor Day deals. Students and parents typically shop Labor Day deals for back to school deals on laptops, tablets, and PC...
This Labor Day TV sale sees a massive discount on Samsung's flagship 2022 model
Labor Day TV sales are underway and all the usual retailers are getting involved and cutting the prices of some great screens, all across the price spectrum. However, these TV sales are also breaking new ground in terms of prices, and we are currently seeing a new record low on one of 2022's best. Right now the Samsung S95B in its 55-inch form is down to $1,697.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $2,199.99). Yes, this is still a fair chunk of change, but it's also the screen's first ever $500 discount - something we rarely see on a premium gaming TV and so early after its release (this screen came out earlier this year).
Digital Trends
How to hide the notch on the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air
The newest MacBooks have some excellent features, including Apple’s own M1 chips (and now M2 chips with the latest models), compatibility for Universal Control, better keyboards, and much more. But the recent MacBook Pro and Air models also have something that users aren’t big fans of: the notch.
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max Needs More Than a Big Screen
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple is rumored to be adding another 6.7-inch iPhone to its lineup this year. This phone will reportedly be a larger version of the standard iPhone 14. Why it...
Phone Arena
The iPhone 14 Pro Max could be a very heavy phone
What appears to be the iPhone 14 lineup's specs sheet has now surfaced on the Chinese social networking platform Weibo. It was brought to notice by tipster Tommy Boi and comes from an unverified source, so it's best to take it with a grain of salt. The image appears to...
Phone Arena
Another Pixel 7 Pro unboxing video pops up, only this time it's the retail version
The Pixel 7 duo was shown off officially earlier this year and the range's release is set for October. Google is not the best when it comes to keeping secrets, which is apparently why it has adopted the practice of previewing flagship phones months before their official release. The company still tries to have some air of mystery around its phones by only teasing the general design before their formal launch but leakers almost always manage to ruin their events and this has happened again with the Pixel 7 Pro.
Phone Arena
Sony's hot new Xperia 5 IV goes up for US pre-orders with free WF-1000XM4 earbuds
You know how it took Sony an absurd nine months or so to start shipping the Xperia 5 III stateside after the April 2021 announcement of the "compact" 6.1-inch Snapdragon 888 powerhouse? While it might not be wise to celebrate ahead of time, it sure doesn't look like the hot new Xperia 5 IV will follow a similarly embarrassing US release schedule.
CNET
Apple Watch Pro 2022: All the Rumors About Apple's Rugged Sports Watch
Apple may launch an Apple Watch Pro for the first time, according to reports from Bloomberg. It would be the first time Apple has launched an Apple Watch that caters to a specific audience. Apple is holding an event on Sept. 7 where it's expected to announce new Apple Watches...
Phone Arena
Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]
We saw a couple of great Google Pixel 6 Pro deals over the past week and just when you thought it couldn't get any better, T-Mobile is offering a 56% discount on Google's excellent Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 6 Pro offers everything you need in a smartphone: a chip...
