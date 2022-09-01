Labor Day TV sales are underway and all the usual retailers are getting involved and cutting the prices of some great screens, all across the price spectrum. However, these TV sales are also breaking new ground in terms of prices, and we are currently seeing a new record low on one of 2022's best. Right now the Samsung S95B in its 55-inch form is down to $1,697.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $2,199.99). Yes, this is still a fair chunk of change, but it's also the screen's first ever $500 discount - something we rarely see on a premium gaming TV and so early after its release (this screen came out earlier this year).

