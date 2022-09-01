Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Turnto10.com
Person injured in fiery rollover crash on Warwick highway
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — One person was hurt in a fiery rollover crash in Warwick early Sunday morning. A car caught fire after a crash at about 3 a.m. on Interstate 95 near the Route 113 overpass, police said. Police said one person was injured but is expected to...
Turnto10.com
Crews respond to a rollover crash in Providence
(WJAR) — Crews responded to a rollover crash in Providence early Monday morning. The Providence Police Department responded to a rollover crash on Thurbers Avenue. An NBC 10 news crew observed a vehicle on its side on the scene. A tow truck helped clear the scene and removed the...
State Police investigating fatal crash that killed one woman in Lynnfield
Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed one woman in Lynnfield Saturday afternoon. A 2021 Kia Forte sedan was going south on Walnut Street just before the intersection of Sparhawk Drive around 2 p.m. Preliminary investigation indicates that, for reasons still under investigation, the Kia veered off...
Turnto10.com
Two cars damaged in crash on Pavilion Avenue in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Providence early Monday morning. The Providence Police Department responded overnight to Pavilion Street for a crash involving two vehicles. An NBC 10 News crew observed two vehicles on the scene with visible damage. The vehicles were towed from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Turnto10.com
Car crashes into T-Mobile storefront in North Providence
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A car drove into a North Providence business on Saturday night, just months after a similar incident at another storefront in the same plaza. Police responded to the T-Mobile store on the corner of Mineral Spring and Douglas Avenues where they said a driver hit the gas instead of the break when trying to park.
fallriverreporter.com
Burned boy one of two transported to the hospital after fire at Attleboro home
Two were transported to the hospital Sunday after a fire sent two to the hospital including a boy who was burned. Just after 12:30 p.m., a call came into dispatch for heavy fire showing and blowing out of a second story window at 25 Thomas Avenue in Attleboro. The 2nd...
capecod.com
Crash snarls traffic on Sagamore Bridge
BOURNE – A traffic crash caused delays going over the Sagamore Bridge. The collision was reported eastbound and a photo from the scene showed one vehicle facing the wrong direction. Luckily no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in...
Body of missing boater recovered in Harwich early Saturday
HARWICH, Mass. — The body of a missing boater was recovered in Harwich early Saturday morning after he was last seen heading to the boat to prepare for a family fishing trip. The boater was reported missing in Saquatucket Harbor around 3 a.m. Saturday and after a brief search...
IN THIS ARTICLE
capecoddaily.com
Several ambulances called to crash in Sandwich
SANDWICH – Ambulances from Bourne and West Barnstable were called to a crash in Sandwich around 4:45 PM Thursday afternoon. According to reports, two vehicles and a pedestrian were involved in the collision. Three people were transported to hospital with unknown injuries. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The post Several ambulances called to crash in Sandwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Brockton Pedestrian Killed in Crash Identified
BROCKTON — A Brockton man killed in a multiple-vehicle crash while walking in the city on Wednesday night has been identified as 24-year-old Edisson Matza. Matza was killed and four others injured in the crash, which took place at around 8:28 p.m. on Aug. 31 on Pleasant Street at Nye Avenue, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said.
WCVB
Flood warnings in effect for parts of Massachusetts
BOSTON — Heavy rain and downpours that have led to flooding are impacting parts of Massachusetts on Monday. A flood watch is in effect for much of the state through Tuesday afternoon. Some areas may see 5 to 7 inches of rain during the next 48 hours. Communities under...
american-rails.com
Grafton & Upton Railroad Company
The earliest predecessor to the Grafton & Upton Railroad (reporting marks, GU) dates to the 1870s as a small line which served Grafton. The company was eventually organized into its current form during the late 1870s and established a connection at what would later become the New Haven Railroad. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Turnto10.com
Providence police arrest 2 in alleged DUI, reckless driving incident
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Two people were arrested following an alleged DUI and reckless driving incident at Roger Williams Park on Sunday morning. Providence police received several complaints of loud music and erratic driving at 8 a.m. near the Temple to Music. An officer saw a slingshot vehicle, a...
Turnto10.com
Brockton to spray city following West Nile Virus discovery
(WJAR) — A mosquito-killing aerosol will be sprayed all over the City of Brockton after a mosquito tested positive for West Nile Virus. Brockton leaders said the positive result came in from a mosquito trap in the Campello section of the city on Friday. The Plymouth County Mosquito Control...
whdh.com
1 dead, 5 seriously injured after multi-vehicle crash involving pedestrians in Brockton
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was killed and several others were seriously hurt in Brockton after an accident involving pedestrians, motorcycles and motor vehicles, according to police. Brockton Police told 7NEWS at least five people were taken to nearby hospitals after the crash, which was reported just before 8:30...
Turnto10.com
Fight at Cumberland Farms in Rehoboth leads to arrest
A Wareham man has been arrested after a fight at a Cumberland Farms in Rehoboth on Saturday. Police responded to the Cumberland Farms located on Route 44 after reports of a fight between two male parties involving a knife. Police discovered 20-year old Scott Bianchi on the scene with a...
Turnto10.com
Fire displaces 10 from multifamily home in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire Monday in a multifamily home in Providence forced 10 people to find other places to stay. The deputy assistant chief said the fire started on the first floor of the Knight Street building before making its way to the second floor. No one...
Turnto10.com
Two men charged in fight at Fall River gas station
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Neighbors spoke out against violence after police said a Fall River man punched a 66-year-old man in the face at a gas station on Friday night. "Shocking, it kind of makes me not want to walk by myself over there," said one Fall River resident, who only wanted to go by Dawn.
Turnto10.com
Police: Car break-ins, larcenies on the rise in Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Car break-ins have been on the rise in the Garden City area of Cranston, police said on Sunday. The department said there have been 18 reported car break-ins and larcenies near the mall since August 20. Police believe the break-ins are occurring overnight in the...
Flash flood warning issued to parts of northeastern Massachusetts; heavy rain and thunderstorms expected to continue till Tuesday
On Monday morning, meteorologists issued a flash flood warning to parts of Middlesex County, towns and municipalities above Boston, as heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue on through Tuesday. National Weather Service meteorologists issued the early Monday morning flood warning for residents of Waltham, Malden, Medford, Woburn, Reading...
Comments / 0