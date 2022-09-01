ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Chinese whistleblower exposed torture of Uyghur prisoners in 2021 CNN interview

For nearly three years, CNN has been investigating allegations of gross human rights violations and a modern day system of internment camps in China’s Xinjiang region. China denies accusations from the US State Department that Beijing detained up to two million ethnic Uyghurs and members of other minorities in internment camps. For the first time, CNN has interviewed a former member of the Chinese security forces, who says he was ordered to routinely arrest and torture Uyghur detainees. A warning to viewers, Ivan Watson’s report contains graphic descriptions of violence and sexual assault.
CHINA
The Hill

Could China invade South Korea after Taiwan?

Taiwan and South Korea both invite comparisons with Ukraine. If Russia’s President Vladimir Putin could order his troops into his neighbor with impunity, surely China’s President Xi Jinping might finally decide to recover Taiwan, the island province that has remained staunchly independent ever since Mao Zedong’s Red Army finished his conquest of the mainland in 1949.
POLITICS
AFP

US says UN report shows Xinjiang 'genocide' as China irate

The United States said Thursday that a long-awaited UN report reaffirmed its view that China is carrying out genocide against the Uyghur people, as Beijing furiously labeled the world body an accomplice of the West. The report said that China may have carried out "crimes against humanity" but stopped short of calling Beijing's treatment of the Uyghurs "genocide," a term used since January 2021 by the United States and since embraced by legislatures of a number of other Western nations.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
Salon

A new holy war rises in America, Israel and Europe — people of faith must stand against it

On Aug. 7 — the day that Jews around the world celebrated Tisha B'Av, the traditional day of mourning for the disasters that have occurred throughout Jewish history — the state of Israel brutally slaughtered at least 44 people, including 15 children, in the besieged Gaza Strip. Beyond the horrible irony of this massacre, it is difficult for me not to see it as part of a larger global holy war.
RELIGION
US News and World Report

U.S. Citizen Sentenced to Death in China for Murder Loses Appeal

BEIJING (Reuters) - A U.S. citizen sentenced to death by a Chinese court for "intentional homicide" of his former girlfriend lost his appeal on Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Following a trial held in "open session" the High People's Court of Eastern China's Zhejiang Province rejected the appeal of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Seventy-year lie: China has never had a serious claim to Taiwan

China's temper tantrum over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan seems to have sparked a mini-boom in congressional tourism toward the island. Pelosi's visit on Aug. 2 led China to respond with more than a week of live-fire exercises by the Chinese military around Taiwan, including the firing of five missiles into international waters claimed by Japan. Undaunted, Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) led a five-member congressional delegation to Taiwan on Aug. 15. Then, on Thursday night, Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee visited Taiwan too.
FOREIGN POLICY
nationalinterest.org

Not Just Taiwan: India Could Be China’s Next Target

India alone must manage to stand its ground against Chinese aggression. China’s fulminations against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan are being choreographed as military activism that won’t culminate in any full-blown conflict with the U.S.-led Western powers. But it is not just Taiwan that needs...
INDIA
Daily Mail

Penny Wong unleashes on Beijing for of its appalling 'human rights violations' against Uyghur Muslims as she outlines the horrific 'crimes against humanity' the communist superpower are accused of in bombshell UN report

Penny Wong has slammed China's horrendous 'human rights violations' against Uyghur Muslims and demanded the communist superpower grant 'unfettered access' to the UN and human aid workers. Australia's Foreign Minister made the stern statement after a bombshell UN report on Thursday outlined China's 'crimes against humanity' in the far-western Xinjiang...
WORLD
Newsweek

The Greatest National Security Threat No One Is Talking About | Opinion

Federal elected officials from both major parties have abandoned fiscal responsibility principles and have become addicted to recurring deficits and mounting debt burdens. Through their actions they have put our nation's future economic and national security at risk to the tune of $31 trillion, owed to lenders both domestic—and foreign.
