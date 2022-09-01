Read full article on original website
Myanmar jails former British ambassador and her husband for a year for 'breaching immigration rules'
Myanmar's junta jailed a former UK ambassador to the country and her husband for a year on Friday for breaching immigration rules, a diplomatic source said. Vicky Bowman and her husband - the prominent Burmese artist Htein Lin - were jailed for a year each, a source with knowledge of the case told AFP news agency.
Chinese whistleblower exposed torture of Uyghur prisoners in 2021 CNN interview
For nearly three years, CNN has been investigating allegations of gross human rights violations and a modern day system of internment camps in China’s Xinjiang region. China denies accusations from the US State Department that Beijing detained up to two million ethnic Uyghurs and members of other minorities in internment camps. For the first time, CNN has interviewed a former member of the Chinese security forces, who says he was ordered to routinely arrest and torture Uyghur detainees. A warning to viewers, Ivan Watson’s report contains graphic descriptions of violence and sexual assault.
Could China invade South Korea after Taiwan?
Taiwan and South Korea both invite comparisons with Ukraine. If Russia’s President Vladimir Putin could order his troops into his neighbor with impunity, surely China’s President Xi Jinping might finally decide to recover Taiwan, the island province that has remained staunchly independent ever since Mao Zedong’s Red Army finished his conquest of the mainland in 1949.
US says UN report shows Xinjiang 'genocide' as China irate
The United States said Thursday that a long-awaited UN report reaffirmed its view that China is carrying out genocide against the Uyghur people, as Beijing furiously labeled the world body an accomplice of the West. The report said that China may have carried out "crimes against humanity" but stopped short of calling Beijing's treatment of the Uyghurs "genocide," a term used since January 2021 by the United States and since embraced by legislatures of a number of other Western nations.
U.S. welcomes UN report saying China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang
WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday welcomed a report by the United Nations that said China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
Communist China survivor issues warning to Americans: Socialism is only the first stage
Xi Van Fleet, a survivor of Mao Zedong's communist revolution in China, joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday to share her experience living under and fleeing from communism. Van Fleet cautioned socialist supporters in the U.S. from embracing a dangerous ideology and "abandoning freedom." AOC-BACKED NEW YORK DEMOCRAT CELEBRATES PRIMARY...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
A new holy war rises in America, Israel and Europe — people of faith must stand against it
On Aug. 7 — the day that Jews around the world celebrated Tisha B'Av, the traditional day of mourning for the disasters that have occurred throughout Jewish history — the state of Israel brutally slaughtered at least 44 people, including 15 children, in the besieged Gaza Strip. Beyond the horrible irony of this massacre, it is difficult for me not to see it as part of a larger global holy war.
Huawei founder sparks alarm in China with warning of ‘painful’ next decade
The founder of Huawei has delivered a stark warning for the tech company’s future, sparking alarm with the frankness of his assessment and what it signals for smaller businesses amid China’s economic troubles and a global downturn. In a leaked internal memo, Ren Zhengfei told Huawei staff “the...
Marriage rates in China have sunk to an all-time low. Will the nation soon face a demographic crisis?
Young people in China are increasingly choosing to stay single, intensifying government fears that the nation could soon face a severe demographic crisis. China’s new marriages last year plummeted to an all-time low, according to recent data from the country’s Ministry of Civil Affairs. In 2021, China registered...
U.S. Citizen Sentenced to Death in China for Murder Loses Appeal
BEIJING (Reuters) - A U.S. citizen sentenced to death by a Chinese court for "intentional homicide" of his former girlfriend lost his appeal on Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Following a trial held in "open session" the High People's Court of Eastern China's Zhejiang Province rejected the appeal of the...
Seventy-year lie: China has never had a serious claim to Taiwan
China's temper tantrum over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan seems to have sparked a mini-boom in congressional tourism toward the island. Pelosi's visit on Aug. 2 led China to respond with more than a week of live-fire exercises by the Chinese military around Taiwan, including the firing of five missiles into international waters claimed by Japan. Undaunted, Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) led a five-member congressional delegation to Taiwan on Aug. 15. Then, on Thursday night, Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee visited Taiwan too.
Not Just Taiwan: India Could Be China’s Next Target
India alone must manage to stand its ground against Chinese aggression. China’s fulminations against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan are being choreographed as military activism that won’t culminate in any full-blown conflict with the U.S.-led Western powers. But it is not just Taiwan that needs...
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
Penny Wong unleashes on Beijing for of its appalling 'human rights violations' against Uyghur Muslims as she outlines the horrific 'crimes against humanity' the communist superpower are accused of in bombshell UN report
Penny Wong has slammed China's horrendous 'human rights violations' against Uyghur Muslims and demanded the communist superpower grant 'unfettered access' to the UN and human aid workers. Australia's Foreign Minister made the stern statement after a bombshell UN report on Thursday outlined China's 'crimes against humanity' in the far-western Xinjiang...
Elon Musk thinks the population will collapse. Demographers say it's not happening
Billionaire Elon Musk tweeted, not for the first time, that "population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming." Climate change is a serious problem facing the planet and experts say it's difficult to compare problems.
China puts 65m people into semi-lockdown ahead of party summit
Offices, schools and shops to close before congress at which Xi expected to get third presidential term
Myanmar junta sentences ex-British ambassador to one year in prison over immigration charges
Myanmar's military junta on Friday sentenced former British ambassador Vicky Bowman and her husband to one year in prison, a UK Foreign Office source with knowledge of the matter told CNN.
The Greatest National Security Threat No One Is Talking About | Opinion
Federal elected officials from both major parties have abandoned fiscal responsibility principles and have become addicted to recurring deficits and mounting debt burdens. Through their actions they have put our nation's future economic and national security at risk to the tune of $31 trillion, owed to lenders both domestic—and foreign.
White House: U.S. Calls on China to Immediately Cease Atrocities on Uyghurs and Other Minorities
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House called on China on Thursday to immediately cease "atrocities" against Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities and urged Beijing to allow unfettered access to Xinjiang. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the United States welcomed a report from the United Nations' human rights chief...
