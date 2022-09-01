ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

OSHP: Man killed, 21 hurt in I-75 crash in Lima

LIMA, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead and more than 20 others were injured in a nine-vehicle crash on I-75 in Lima Sunday, authorities said. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened on I-75 southbound near mile post 125 around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Troopers said a freightliner semi truck was headed south when it approached slowed traffic from a separate crash. The semi hit several vehicles, causing nine total vehicles to be involved.
LIMA, OH
Fox 19

Car goes over embankment in Mt. Airy, injuring 3 including firefigher

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three people were hurt after a car went over an embankment in Mt. Airy late Sunday night. Cincinnati Fire Department companies responded to Hawaiian Terrace off of Colerain Road around 11:45 p.m. District Three Fire Chief Jay Bosse says two people were trapped inside the car. Crews...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man accused of shooting another man, pistol-whipping witness

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man who was hanging out of the passenger door of a car opened fire in Lockland on Aug. 30, court documents say. William McClain, 30, of Colerain shot Eric Jenkins twice in the pelvis on Central Avenue, according to the documents. McClain’s accused of pistol-whipping the...
LOCKLAND, OH
WLWT 5

Firefighter, two others injured after embankment rescue

CINCINNATI — Three people, including a firefighter, were injured after two people were trapped inside a car after going over an embankment in Mt. Airy, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. CFD says they were notified of a car accident on Hawaiian Terrace which included the car going over...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hamilton County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Hamilton County, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Hamilton, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Accidents
City
Avondale, OH
Hamilton County, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 dead, 21 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Lima

ALLEN COUNTY — One person is dead and 21 others were injured in a nine-vehicle crash in Lima Sunday afternoon. The crash happened on I-75 southbound near mile post 125 around 12:30 p.m., according to the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to troopers, a freightliner...
LIMA, OH
Fox 19

Man dies following Mt. Lookout shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man died after he was shot multiple times in Mt. Lookout early Saturday morning, police say. Antonio Johnson, 41, was shot by Sherrard Campbell, 27, in the 3100 block of Linwood Avenue just after 1 a.m., according to Cincinnati police. Police say they found around 30...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Kroger#Felonious Assault#Violent Crime#Accident
Cleveland.com

Woman runs over 2 people outside Cincinnati Kroger, killing 1, reports say

CINCINNATI, Ohio — One man is dead and another man was critically injured Wednesday after a woman intentionally hit them with her vehicle outside a Kroger store, police say. One of the victims, Christopher Scott Griffith, 58, was still recovering from a motorcycle crash in 2013 that initially had left him paralyzed from the neck down, WCPO Channel 9 reports. Griffith’s brother, Greg, tells WCPO that Christopher had improved enough to walk with a cane.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Woman accused of hitting man with minivan, killing innocent bystander arraigned

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after allegedly running down two men in a Kroger parking lot, killing one of them. It happened Wednesday night. An innocent bystander was killed. It's a story full of heartbreak and irony all the way around. The man killed was not even the alleged target, and he ran a nonprofit aimed at driver safety.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 19

2 people hospitalized following shooting near UC

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two people are in the hospital following a shooting that took place near the University of Cincinnati around 1:50 a.m. Saturday. Cincinnati police say that the shooting happened on Short Vine. The victims were taken to UC Medical Center, officers said. Police say that two guns were recovered...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Overnight shooting leaves two injured near UC campus

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police are investigating a double shooting less than a mile away from the University of Cincinnati main campus. Around 1:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Short Vine for the report of a person shot. When police arrived, they located two individuals suffering...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy