Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
The Best Small Town in Ohio For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLebanon, OH
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the MidwestTravel MavenLebanon, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Fall Fun at the Cincinnati Nature Center: A History of This Great Local Spot and What They OfferLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
Related
Fox 19
OSHP: Man killed, 21 hurt in I-75 crash in Lima
LIMA, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead and more than 20 others were injured in a nine-vehicle crash on I-75 in Lima Sunday, authorities said. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened on I-75 southbound near mile post 125 around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Troopers said a freightliner semi truck was headed south when it approached slowed traffic from a separate crash. The semi hit several vehicles, causing nine total vehicles to be involved.
Fox 19
Car goes over embankment in Mt. Airy, injuring 3 including firefigher
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three people were hurt after a car went over an embankment in Mt. Airy late Sunday night. Cincinnati Fire Department companies responded to Hawaiian Terrace off of Colerain Road around 11:45 p.m. District Three Fire Chief Jay Bosse says two people were trapped inside the car. Crews...
Fox 19
Man accused of shooting another man, pistol-whipping witness
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man who was hanging out of the passenger door of a car opened fire in Lockland on Aug. 30, court documents say. William McClain, 30, of Colerain shot Eric Jenkins twice in the pelvis on Central Avenue, according to the documents. McClain’s accused of pistol-whipping the...
WLWT 5
Firefighter, two others injured after embankment rescue
CINCINNATI — Three people, including a firefighter, were injured after two people were trapped inside a car after going over an embankment in Mt. Airy, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. CFD says they were notified of a car accident on Hawaiian Terrace which included the car going over...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 19
Driver charged with murder in pedestrian’s death at Kroger gets $500K bond
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The driver who is accused of intentionally hitting two pedestrians right outside a Kroger store in Cincinnati Wednesday night, killing one of them and seriously injuring the other, was back in a Hamilton County courtroom as a judge set her bond at $500,000 for a murder charge.
1 dead, 21 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Lima
ALLEN COUNTY — One person is dead and 21 others were injured in a nine-vehicle crash in Lima Sunday afternoon. The crash happened on I-75 southbound near mile post 125 around 12:30 p.m., according to the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to troopers, a freightliner...
Fox 19
Man dies following Mt. Lookout shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man died after he was shot multiple times in Mt. Lookout early Saturday morning, police say. Antonio Johnson, 41, was shot by Sherrard Campbell, 27, in the 3100 block of Linwood Avenue just after 1 a.m., according to Cincinnati police. Police say they found around 30...
Man charged with murder Mount Lookout shooting
The shooting took place at the 3100 block of Linwood Avenue. The victim was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman runs over 2 people outside Cincinnati Kroger, killing 1, reports say
CINCINNATI, Ohio — One man is dead and another man was critically injured Wednesday after a woman intentionally hit them with her vehicle outside a Kroger store, police say. One of the victims, Christopher Scott Griffith, 58, was still recovering from a motorcycle crash in 2013 that initially had left him paralyzed from the neck down, WCPO Channel 9 reports. Griffith’s brother, Greg, tells WCPO that Christopher had improved enough to walk with a cane.
WLWT 5
Woman accused of hitting 2 people with vehicle outside Kroger in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — A woman is accused of hitting two people with her car, killing one person and seriously injuring another. According to court documents, 24-year-old Taahviya Chapman purposely hit the victims with her car on Wednesday at a Kroger in Spring Grove Village. Police said one victim died from...
WKRC
Woman accused of hitting man with minivan, killing innocent bystander arraigned
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after allegedly running down two men in a Kroger parking lot, killing one of them. It happened Wednesday night. An innocent bystander was killed. It's a story full of heartbreak and irony all the way around. The man killed was not even the alleged target, and he ran a nonprofit aimed at driver safety.
WLWT 5
Families of Hyde Park hit-and-run victims offering $11,500 cash reward for information leading to identity of driver
CINCINNATI — After a man was killed and two others were injured following ahit-and-run in Hyde Park last week, the victims' families are offering a reward for the identity of the driver. On Aug. 27, police responded to a call around 2:12 a.m. Saturday to investigate a serious injury...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 19
2 people hospitalized following shooting near UC
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two people are in the hospital following a shooting that took place near the University of Cincinnati around 1:50 a.m. Saturday. Cincinnati police say that the shooting happened on Short Vine. The victims were taken to UC Medical Center, officers said. Police say that two guns were recovered...
WLWT 5
Overnight shooting leaves two injured near UC campus
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police are investigating a double shooting less than a mile away from the University of Cincinnati main campus. Around 1:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Short Vine for the report of a person shot. When police arrived, they located two individuals suffering...
Fox 19
2 people hospitalized following head-on collision in Dearborn County, Indiana
WEST HARRISON, Ind. (WXIX) - Two people were hospitalized following a head-on collision in Dearborn County Sunday, according to Indiana State Police. Troopers say that the accident happened in the 3500 block of Harrison Brookville Road around 10:45 a.m. Both people were taken to UC Medical Center, ISP said. The...
WLWT 5
Police close ramp to Ronald Reagan Highway from I-71 following a crash
KENWOOD, Ohio — Hamilton County police officers have closed the ramp from northbound I-71 to Ronald Reagan Highway after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation at 8:56...
WLWT 5
Victim recognizes suspect seen on surveillance video after Covington assault
COVINGTON, Ky. — A woman who reported being groped by a man as she walked about a block from Main Strasse, is convinced he is the sameperson seen on security video released by police Friday. “Honestly I knew it was him, not just from his face, which I only...
Chief: Officer Burton transferred to hospice facility
Officer Burton's condition has remained unchanged, according to the update. She is still fighting for her life in Miami Valley Hospital, where she is being closely monitored.
WLWT 5
UC students on alert after hearing gunshots early Saturday morning
CINCINNATI — An overnight shootinginjures two people in an area not far from the University of Cincinnati. Connor Inskeep was closing up Hot Rod Charlies on Short Vine Street on Saturday morning, when he heard the chaos. "I saw people running right in front of the shop. People were...
WLWT 5
Woman charged with murder after killing man, injuring another in road rage case
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati woman appeared in court again on charges stemming from a deadly incident in a grocery store parking lot. Taahviya Chapman, 24, stood in front of the judge Friday, now charged with murder, felonious assault and child endangerment. Chapman is accused of intentionally hitting the father...
Comments / 10