ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoffman Estates, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
411mania.com

CM Punk & Young Bucks Reportedly Involved In Backstage Altercation After AEW All Out Media Scrum

CM Punk’s tirade during the AEW All Out media scrum reportedly led to an altercation between himself and the Young Bucks. As reported last night, Punk went off on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and the executive vice presidents over the report in July alleging that some backstage believed Cabana’s contract was nearly not renewed as a result of Punk and Cabana’s personal issues. Punk alleged that the EVPs were the people who leaked that information, saying they were “irresponsible” and “should’ve f**king known better,” and took shots at Page by calling him an “empty-headed idiot, who has never done anything in the business” who went into business for himself during Page and Punk’s feud leading into Double or Nothing.
WWE
411mania.com

Chris Jericho Reveals What He Said At AEW Backstage Talent Meeting, Says Going Into Business For Yourself Would Be Unacceptable Under Vince McMahon

Chris Jericho spoke to the media during the AEW All Out post-show media scrum and was asked by WrestlingInc about the mandatory backstage talent meeting this week at which Jericho spoke. Jericho said he tried to remind talent of how special AEW is and that going into business for yourself is unacceptable. Highlights from his comments are below.
NFL
411mania.com

Damian Priest Name-Drops Santos Escobar As Potential Judgment Day Member

While speaking with Cultaholic recently, Damian Priest weighed in on the potential for NXT wrestlers to join the Judgment Day roster (via Fightful). The current lineup of Finn Balor, Priest, and Rhea Ripley are on their own after former leader Edge was turned out, and Priest thinks there’s a possibility for growth from others who started out in NXT. You can read a few highlights and watch the full interview below.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Sports
Hoffman Estates, IL
Sports
City
Hoffman Estates, IL
411mania.com

Luchasaurus Betrays Jungle Boy, Rejoins Christian Cage At AEW All Out

Luchasaurus is back on the dark side as he turned on Jungle Boy at tonight’s AEW All Out. Luchasaurus interrupted Jungle Boy’s entrance for the latter’s match against Christian Cage, chokeslamming him onto the stage and then carrying him to ringside on Cage’s orders before dropping him through a ringside table.
WWE
411mania.com

Chris Jericho Defeats Bryan Danielson At AEW All Out

The Liontamer defeated the American Dragon as Chris Jericho beat Bryan Danielson at AEW All Out. Jericho defeated Danielson at Sunday’s PPV, picking up the win as Daniel Garcia watched from the back after a back and forth battle with the Judas Effect. After the match, the rest of...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Tony Khan
Person
Adam Cole
411mania.com

IMPACT Digital Media Title Ladder Match Announced For IMPACT Wrestling On September 8

IMPACT Wrestling has announced that Brian Myers will defend his IMPACT Digital Media Championship title in a ladder match on this Thursday’s broadcast. Bhupinder Gujjar will challenge in a rematch from their confrontation in the Lone Star Stampede event. You can see the official announcement tweet from IMPACT below.
WWE
411mania.com

The Elite Crowned Inaugural Trios Champions At AEW All Out

The Elite are your inaugural AEW Trios Tag Team Champions following their match at AEW All Out. Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks beat Hangman Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds to capture the titles in the finals of the tournament on tonight’s PPV. The finish came when Hangman...
WWE
411mania.com

Chris Jericho Says MJF Will Be One Of AEW’s Top Babyfaces Soon

Chris Jericho loved MJF’s return at AEW All Out, and he predicts that MJF will be a top babyface very soon in the company. Jericho spoke at the post-show media scrum and was asked about MJF’s return on the show. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
WWE
411mania.com

CM Punk Wins AEW World Title At AEW All Out, MJF Returns

CM Punk is AEW World Champion once again after AEW All Out, and his next opponent is a returning MJF. Punk defeated Jon Moxley in a bloody affair that closed out the PPV, pinning him to capture the AEW World Championship for a second time. As Punk celebrated his win,...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aew All Out#Combat#Aew President#American
411mania.com

Toni Storm Crowned Interim Women’s World Champion At AEW All Out

Toni Storm is your interim AEW Women’s World Champion, winning the title at All Out. Storm defeated Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker, and Jamie Hayter to win the interim title and earn a date with Thunder Rosa to unify the titles once Rosa comes back from injury. Storm was set...
WWE
411mania.com

Ruby Soho Suffers Broken Nose At AEW All Out

Ruby Soho came away from the AAA Mixed Tag Team Title match at AEW All Out not only without a title, but with a broken nose. Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo defeated Soho and Ortiz in the opening match of the Zero Hour pre-show when Melo hit Soho with a Tay-KO, then pinned her.
WWE
411mania.com

Tony Khan On His Decision To Bring Back MJF At AEW All Out

MJF made his return to AEW TV at All Out last night, and Tony Khan discussed the decision to bring the heel back during the post-show media scrum. MJF hadn’t been seen since the episode of AEW Dynamite after Double or Nothing, where he had cut a promo telling Khan to “fire” him amid a host of reported issues between the two regarding MJF’s contract. During the scrum, Khan was asked about MJF’s return in the Casino Ladder Match and the show-closing reveal that he was back.
WWE
411mania.com

Drew McIntyre Talks Clash At The Castle Entrance Song Choice

Drew McIntyre utilized his old theme song “Broken Dreams” at WWE Clash at the Castle and discussed the choice with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport afterward (via Fightful). You can read a few highlights from McIntyre and watch the whole interview below. On the decision to revive the...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 Review

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. It’s the first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over thirty years and that means it is time for one of the biggest WWE shows of the year. The main event is a showdown between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title, with McIntyre almost having to win. Other than that, Sheamus vs. Gunther should be a heck of a hoss fight. Let’s get to it.
WWE
411mania.com

Booker T Weighs In On Aliyah’s Career And Prospects

Responding to fan comments on The Hall of Fame podcast recently, Booker T offered his perspective on one of the newest WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions (via WrestlingInc.com), including Aliyah. After hearing indications that Raquel Rodriguez’ partner was lacking, Booker T shared his opinion that the negative view of Aliyah wasn’t justified. You can read a couple of highlights and watch the full episode below.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy