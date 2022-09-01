Read full article on original website
411mania.com
CM Punk & Young Bucks Reportedly Involved In Backstage Altercation After AEW All Out Media Scrum
CM Punk’s tirade during the AEW All Out media scrum reportedly led to an altercation between himself and the Young Bucks. As reported last night, Punk went off on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and the executive vice presidents over the report in July alleging that some backstage believed Cabana’s contract was nearly not renewed as a result of Punk and Cabana’s personal issues. Punk alleged that the EVPs were the people who leaked that information, saying they were “irresponsible” and “should’ve f**king known better,” and took shots at Page by calling him an “empty-headed idiot, who has never done anything in the business” who went into business for himself during Page and Punk’s feud leading into Double or Nothing.
411mania.com
Chris Jericho Reveals What He Said At AEW Backstage Talent Meeting, Says Going Into Business For Yourself Would Be Unacceptable Under Vince McMahon
Chris Jericho spoke to the media during the AEW All Out post-show media scrum and was asked by WrestlingInc about the mandatory backstage talent meeting this week at which Jericho spoke. Jericho said he tried to remind talent of how special AEW is and that going into business for yourself is unacceptable. Highlights from his comments are below.
NFL・
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Retains Undisputed Title Thanks to Solo Sikoa Interference at WWE Clash at the Castle (Pics, Video)
– Drew McIntyre had all of Cardiff, Wales behind him tonight at WWE Clash at the Castle, but it was not enough to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Roman Reigns was successful in beating McIntyre for the match, thanks to interference from what appears to be the newest member of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa.
411mania.com
Damian Priest Name-Drops Santos Escobar As Potential Judgment Day Member
While speaking with Cultaholic recently, Damian Priest weighed in on the potential for NXT wrestlers to join the Judgment Day roster (via Fightful). The current lineup of Finn Balor, Priest, and Rhea Ripley are on their own after former leader Edge was turned out, and Priest thinks there’s a possibility for growth from others who started out in NXT. You can read a few highlights and watch the full interview below.
411mania.com
Luchasaurus Betrays Jungle Boy, Rejoins Christian Cage At AEW All Out
Luchasaurus is back on the dark side as he turned on Jungle Boy at tonight’s AEW All Out. Luchasaurus interrupted Jungle Boy’s entrance for the latter’s match against Christian Cage, chokeslamming him onto the stage and then carrying him to ringside on Cage’s orders before dropping him through a ringside table.
411mania.com
AEW News: Injury Updates on CM Punk & Christian Cage After All Out, Malakai Black Note
– Injury updates are available on both CM Punk and Christian Cage following Sunday’s AEW All Out PPV. PWInsider reports that it appeared backstage that Punk banged up his elbow during the main event match with Jon Moxley. Punk could be seen checking his elbow during the match. Additionally,...
411mania.com
Chris Jericho Defeats Bryan Danielson At AEW All Out
The Liontamer defeated the American Dragon as Chris Jericho beat Bryan Danielson at AEW All Out. Jericho defeated Danielson at Sunday’s PPV, picking up the win as Daniel Garcia watched from the back after a back and forth battle with the Judas Effect. After the match, the rest of...
411mania.com
Austin Theory Discusses Vince McMahon’s Retirement, Having No Worries About WWE Creative
– During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, WWE Superstar Austin Theory discussed Vince McMahon retiring as Chairman and CEO of WWE. Theory said he also doesn’t have any worries about the creative side of WWE for the future. Austin Theory said on Vince McMahon (WrestlingInc.com),...
411mania.com
IMPACT Digital Media Title Ladder Match Announced For IMPACT Wrestling On September 8
IMPACT Wrestling has announced that Brian Myers will defend his IMPACT Digital Media Championship title in a ladder match on this Thursday’s broadcast. Bhupinder Gujjar will challenge in a rematch from their confrontation in the Lone Star Stampede event. You can see the official announcement tweet from IMPACT below.
411mania.com
The Elite Crowned Inaugural Trios Champions At AEW All Out
The Elite are your inaugural AEW Trios Tag Team Champions following their match at AEW All Out. Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks beat Hangman Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds to capture the titles in the finals of the tournament on tonight’s PPV. The finish came when Hangman...
411mania.com
Chris Jericho Says MJF Will Be One Of AEW’s Top Babyfaces Soon
Chris Jericho loved MJF’s return at AEW All Out, and he predicts that MJF will be a top babyface very soon in the company. Jericho spoke at the post-show media scrum and was asked about MJF’s return on the show. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
CM Punk Wins AEW World Title At AEW All Out, MJF Returns
CM Punk is AEW World Champion once again after AEW All Out, and his next opponent is a returning MJF. Punk defeated Jon Moxley in a bloody affair that closed out the PPV, pinning him to capture the AEW World Championship for a second time. As Punk celebrated his win,...
411mania.com
Toni Storm Crowned Interim Women’s World Champion At AEW All Out
Toni Storm is your interim AEW Women’s World Champion, winning the title at All Out. Storm defeated Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker, and Jamie Hayter to win the interim title and earn a date with Thunder Rosa to unify the titles once Rosa comes back from injury. Storm was set...
411mania.com
Ruby Soho Suffers Broken Nose At AEW All Out
Ruby Soho came away from the AAA Mixed Tag Team Title match at AEW All Out not only without a title, but with a broken nose. Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo defeated Soho and Ortiz in the opening match of the Zero Hour pre-show when Melo hit Soho with a Tay-KO, then pinned her.
411mania.com
Tony Khan On His Decision To Bring Back MJF At AEW All Out
MJF made his return to AEW TV at All Out last night, and Tony Khan discussed the decision to bring the heel back during the post-show media scrum. MJF hadn’t been seen since the episode of AEW Dynamite after Double or Nothing, where he had cut a promo telling Khan to “fire” him amid a host of reported issues between the two regarding MJF’s contract. During the scrum, Khan was asked about MJF’s return in the Casino Ladder Match and the show-closing reveal that he was back.
411mania.com
Drew McIntyre Talks Clash At The Castle Entrance Song Choice
Drew McIntyre utilized his old theme song “Broken Dreams” at WWE Clash at the Castle and discussed the choice with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport afterward (via Fightful). You can read a few highlights from McIntyre and watch the whole interview below. On the decision to revive the...
411mania.com
Mandy Rose Becomes Unified NXT Women’s Champion at WWE NXT Worlds Collide (Pics, Video)
– As Wade Barrett says, “It’s time to put some name on the respect of Mandy Rose.” Mandy Rose was victorious at today’s WWE NXT Worlds Collide event, winning a Triple Threat Match against defending NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura and top contender Blair Davenport.
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 Review
Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. It’s the first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over thirty years and that means it is time for one of the biggest WWE shows of the year. The main event is a showdown between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title, with McIntyre almost having to win. Other than that, Sheamus vs. Gunther should be a heck of a hoss fight. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Booker T Weighs In On Aliyah’s Career And Prospects
Responding to fan comments on The Hall of Fame podcast recently, Booker T offered his perspective on one of the newest WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions (via WrestlingInc.com), including Aliyah. After hearing indications that Raquel Rodriguez’ partner was lacking, Booker T shared his opinion that the negative view of Aliyah wasn’t justified. You can read a couple of highlights and watch the full episode below.
411mania.com
WWE News: Big Names Sitting Ringside at Clash at the Castle, Cody Rhodes on Road to Recovery Video, Top 10 SmackDown Moments
– A number of big names were shown sitting ringside tonight at WWE Clash at the Castle, including WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. Also in attendance were the newly crowned UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards and undefeated boxing champion Tyson Fury. Fury announced that he would be attending the...
