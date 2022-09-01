Read full article on original website
Related
Midcentury Has Never Looked So Modern
Lakewood Trails is defined by its quality midcentury architecture, quaint neighborhood feel, and convenient location to some of Dallas’s hottest entertainment and dining districts. Also, its proximity to Santa Fe Trail makes it the perfect place for families who love the outdoors. Here, the homes take on aesthetics straight from Norman Rockwell archives. Each street is star-studded with iconic architecture. However, you know you’ve got something special when you find one that’s fully updated.
KXII.com
La Belle Star celebrates grand reopening
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Saturday, family and employees celebrated the grand reopening of La Belle Star, one of Sherman’s newest clothing stores on North Grand Avenue. With a variety of clothing, accessories, and over forty choices of fedoras, store owner Clarice Karuber claimed she is excited for this new step of her business.
luxury-houses.net
This $3.65 Million Spectacular Home in Westlake Freshly Upgraded Indoor and Outdoor for Entertaining and Gathering
The Home in Westlake, a spectacular updated villa on the 8th Fairway of Vaquero Club Golf Course with designers interior and spectacular courtyard pool area is now available for sale. This home located at 2214 Cedar Elm Ter, Westlake, Texas offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Kelly Marcontell (Phone: 972-743-9171) & Susan Gilchrest (Phone: 817-718-1242) at Ebby Halliday for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Westlake.
AOL Corp
West 7th Street construction uncovers century-old remnants of Fort Worth history
An excavator positioned in the middle of West 7th Street tears through the roadway’s concrete as cars pass by, their drivers unaware that a piece of Fort Worth history is peeking out beneath the rubble. Red bricks and traces of streetcar tracks were revealed during recent construction work on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecottagejournal.com
This Cozy Sitting Room Captures the Shifting Seasons
As warm days start to cool amid autumn’s crisp breezes setting in, September brings us a sweet intermediate season that welcomes the comforts of fall but retains the lively essence of summer. And this Dallas sitting room captures that transitional spirit perfectly with a cozy, organic ambience, a mix of styles and eras, and a feminine palette of blush pinks that fade into earth tones across a subdued floral backdrop. We chatted with the designer behind this lovely space, Emily Johnston Larkin of EJ Interiors, to get all the charming details on it, as well as advice for recreating a similar look at home.
Officials: Gator grabbed by an ATM in Lake Worth
A woman visiting the drive-through ATM at a bank in Lake Worth got a big surprise this week. She called 911 when she heard a strange “hissing” sound.
Police hunting for gunman who opened fire at the Irving Mall Sunday and more
Police are still looking for the gunman who opened fire at the Irving Mall Sunday. Shoppers scattered in panic around 4 p.m. when gunfire echoed through the mall.
You Can Walk Through Whimsical Trails Full Of 5,000 Glowing Pumpkins In Texas This Fall
Spooky season is right around the corner, which means fall plans need to be made pronto. One magical option Texans can add to their to-do list is walking through a trail of 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins that are lit up each night to illuminate the autumn sky in a hazy orange.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4news.com
Fort Worth fire engine flips over in rollover crash, injuring four firefighters
FORT WORTH, Texas - Four Fort Worth firefighters were injured after their fire engine flipped over on its side and was damaged in a crash early Saturday morning. This happened just before 3:30 a.m., on NW 28th Street near Ellis Avenue, just north of Billy Bob’s. The Fort Worth...
Italian Food and Fast Cars at Italian CarFest in Grapevine Texas
If you love Italian food and fast cars then you need to make a road trip to Grapevine, Texas for Italian CarFest 2022, on September, 10, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This is the largest show of premier Italian automobiles in the Southwest presented by the Italian Car Club of North Texas and the Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Storm Damage, Power Loss Closes Dallas Zoo on Labor Day
The Dallas Zoo will be closed on Labor Day due to damage caused by Sunday's storms, the park says. The park also confirmed it experienced a site-wide power outage Sunday. "Due to a strong storm this afternoon, we sustained significant tree damage, have debris in the Zoo and have a zoo-wide power outage," Zoo officials said. "Thankfully, teams have confirmed habitats are intact, animals are safe and no guest or staff injuries have been reported."
Lake Worth police, Texas Parks & Wildlife relocate alligator spotted near an ATM
LAKE WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Wednesday night, Lake Worth police responded to a wildlife call when hissing was heard at an ATM.Once there, police located a 3.5 foot long alligator at the ATM. "We've never seen a gator outside of the lake, ever," one of the responding officers said. The alligator was relocated to an appropriate habitat nearby with the assistance of Texas Parks & Wildlife, police said. The Lake Worth Police Department asked that if you see wildlife, to leave the handling to professionals at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. To report a dangerous animal or an animal in distress, call the Lake Worth police at 817-237-1224.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'People Magazine Investigates': How a Seemingly Normal Suburban Texas Mom Went Down a Violent Path
Candy Montgomery decided to have an affair with her best friend's husband after accidentally colliding with him during a church volleyball game By all appearances, there was nothing unusual about Candy Montgomery. A stay-at-home mom, Candy lived with her husband and two children in the Dallas suburb of Wylie, Texas. She was a regular churchgoer, and it was at church where she met Betty Gore, a married mother and an elementary school teacher, and the two would become best friends. But the relationship would ultimately lead to Betty's death...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at S. Cockrell Hill Rd
On September 3, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 6500 block of S. Cockrell Hill Road. The preliminary investigation determined three men were fighting in a parking lot when shots were fired. When officers arrived they found Juan Romero, 25, shot inside an apartment. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported Romero where he died. The investigation also determined two apartments and vehicles were hit by gunfire. No one else was injured. The investigation is ongoing and is documented under case number 160658-2022.
Labor Day Closures in Allen — And What to Do This Holiday Weekend
Barbecuing at an Allen parkAral Tasher on Unsplash. Labor Day is Monday, September 5. While many businesses are opening their doors with sales and promotions, the City of Allen itself is closing many of its facilities for the day. So before you plan out your long Labor Day weekend, take note of these closures and limited hours:
dallasexpress.com
Five-Year-Old Saves Mother’s Life
Five-year-old Case Judkins knew he might have to save his mother’s life one day. Andrea Judkins of McKinney has cardiomyopathy, a heart muscle disease that makes it more difficult for the heart to pump blood to the body’s other organs. Andrea knew her condition could be a medical...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Storm Cleanup Continues Monday as Downed Trees Removed, Crews Working to Restore Power to 30,000
Many North Texans will spend their Labor Day holiday recovering from severe thunderstorms that blew through the area on Sunday afternoon. Overall, the majority of damage and power outages were reported in Dallas County. At the peak of the storm, more than 110,000 customers lost power. But the storms impacted Collin County as well, leading to reports of tree limbs down in parts of Richardson and Garland.
DFW weather: North Texas residents see damage, power outages amid severe storms Sunday
DALLAS — It's been a rainy Labor Day weekend in North Texas. Sunday saw strong to severe storms move through the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, bringing high winds, damage and power outages throughout the area. Counties like Dallas, Denton, Collin and Tarrant saw multiple severe thunderstorm warnings on Sunday afternoon.
starlocalmedia.com
Celina business hits: Tender Smokehouse celebrates five years and more
According to numbers provided by the city of Celina, the most new homes by neighborhood reported for the month of July includes Wilson Creek Meadows (19), Lilyana (18), Light Farms (9) and Creeks of Legacy (8). New neighborhoods include Celina Hills and Light Farms Hazel (Phase 4).
police1.com
Gunman walks up to cruiser, fires shotgun at Texas officer's head
SACHSE, Texas — A person with shotgun walked up to a parked police car northeast of Dallas and fired a shotgun at an officer’s head early Friday. A second officer in the car fired back, wounding the gunman. The two police officers in the small city of Sachse...
Comments / 0