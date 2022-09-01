Changes to Player of the Week voting

At Lootpress the Player of the Week poll has become one of our foundational pieces of content that allows us to involve the community in our efforts to reward student athletes throughout the year. Until now the poll was used only as a tiebreaker if our sportswriters couldn’t agree on a winner.

Last year over 800,000 votes, conservatively, were cast and with that level of participation we want to change how the fan vote factors in moving forward.

In an effort to reward communities for their diligence in voting for their respective players, Lootpress will take the top vote getter from the fan poll each week and advance them to the pool of candidates for the newly created Community Choice Player of the Year Award. When the regular season concludes, the 11 players that led in total votes during their respective weeks will be grouped into a poll where everyone can vote on one player to win the award as well as the $500 scholarship that comes with it.

The Player of the Week process will still remain the same but there’s now added incentive to vote as your participation directly decides the field of 11 candidates who will be up for a $500 scholarship when the Community Choice poll drops in November. This has been made possible by you, the fans and readers as well as our sponsors Bodyworks, the Law Offices of Brandon Steele, InShapeWV and Mid-State Ford.

The first candidate to advance to the Community Choice Player of the Year pool is James Monroe’s Cooper Ridgeway who accumulated over 10,000 votes in Week 1, more than 40 percent of the final tally. The leading vote getter will be announced each week in the Player of the Week story.

