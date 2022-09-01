ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KRDO News Channel 13

Residents react to being displaced after lightning causes large fire in Northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 64 people are without a home after a large fire at the Apex Apartment complex in Northeast Colorado Springs on Olympic Park Point. Officials with the Colorado Springs Fire Department say the call came in around 11:20 p.m. Friday evening. 50 firefighters with CSFD spent an hour and a half The post Residents react to being displaced after lightning causes large fire in Northeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV

WATCH: Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off Sept. 3, 2022

KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Saturday (Recurring) KKTV 11 News at 10 (Recurring) High school football highlights: Discovery Canyon vs. Pueblo South, Rampart vs. Doherty, Pueblo County vs. Pueblo West, Pueblo Central vs. Pueblo East. 9/2/22. Frontier Airlines leaving Colorado Springs. Updated: 22 hours ago. As of November 4 Frontier...
KXRM

Fiesta Day concludes the Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado State Fair concluded its final events with Fiesta Day, a tradition recognizing rich Hispanic culture and Colorado history. Every year, Fiesta Day kicks off with a mariachi band and is followed by a vibrant parade, one of the event’s biggest attractions. The parade includes a wide variety of performances which […]
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Teller County September 1, 2022 Edition

Grace Lanier Viola Hopkins, date of birth June 20, 1996 of Woodland Park, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of unlawful use of a controlled substance. Bond was $1,000. Narissa Ashley Tremblay, date of birth February 18, 1996...
KRDO

A look back on 150 years of history for the Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Fair is celebrating its 150th year in 2022. Every year, the fair honors and recognizes a variety of lifestyles and elements that make up Colorado. A significant part of Colorado is the rich diversification of agriculture. According to the Colorado State Fair's website,...
KKTV

Residents work together to help evacuate burning apartment building

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News is speaking with residents of the apartment complex that burned down Friday night. Colorado Springs Fire Department tells 11 News the Apex Apartments caught fire after a lightning hit it. Residents Ronnie Car and Annabelle Brown tell 11 News when the fire sparked, the fire alarms never went off. The fire department tells 11 News the fire alarm may not have went off because of the fire starting in the attic where there are typically not fire alarms.
KXRM

Silent Night at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS — Come prepared for a peaceful and quiet night at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) on Sept. 11. CMZoo will host a Silent Night for guests to turn off their phones, quiet their voices and enjoy the natural ambiance of the zoo. Guests can focus on tapping into their own mindfulness during this […]
KRDO

Frontier flights out of Colorado Springs will stop in November

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) says that they have been notified that Frontier Airlines will discontinue service from COS effective November 4, 2022. COS says that Frontier has been a part of the COS family since 2016 and currently serves Phoenix and Las Vegas with...
KRDO News Channel 13

Children’s Hospital Colorado now has 10 twins at Colorado Springs facility

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Children's Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs says its staff are now attending to 10 sets of twins in its NICU ward. Children's Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs A spokesperson for the hospital says this is a new record high. This breaks the previous record of seven twins at the facility that was The post Children’s Hospital Colorado now has 10 twins at Colorado Springs facility appeared first on KRDO.
K99

A Slopper is a Unique Food Item Popular in Parts of Colorado

If you've spent a considerable amount of time in Pueblo, Colorado, you're probably familiar with the phenomenon that is known as The Slopper. If not, read on to learn all about it. What is Pueblo Colorado's Slopper?. Essentially, The Slopper is an open-faced cheeseburger that is given a good soaking...
KRDO

Colorado Springs Fire responded to a structure fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on the scene of a structure fire at 4360 Morning Sun. The fire is out. Fire crews on the scene reported that smoke was still visible even after the fire was out. CSFD says that smoke conditions are...
KKTV

Motorcycle rider from Pueblo killed in Custer County crash

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist was killed Saturday while riding on a back road in Custer County. State Patrol says the rider was on County Road 387 Saturday afternoon when he lost control of his bike, ran off the road, and collided with several trees. The road is gravel and described as extremely rural, with few travelers.
