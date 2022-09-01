Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The heartbreaking story behind Larkspur’s camelsNatasha LovatoLarkspur, CO
Stone Cold Humor in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Dallas billionaire giving away her fortune receives prestigious awardAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Finding Homes For Heroes continues as the housing market cools in ColoradoCNTV NationColorado Springs, CO
Related
Boat capsizes with three passengers on board in Colorado
A dangerous situation unfolded on Wednesday when a boat with three passengers on board capsized at Chatfield Reservoir, south of Littleton, according to officials from South Metro Fire Rescue. The three passengers were safely removed from the water, and no injuries were reported. It is unclear what caused the boat...
Vehicle rolls 500 feet down steep embankment along Colorado mountain road
Update 3:24 PM: The occupant of the vehicle has been airlifted to a hospital, and is in critical condition. According to officials from the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), a vehicle veered off of Gold Camp Road on Sunday afternoon, rolling approximately 500 feet down a steep embankment before coming to a stop.
coloradosun.com
Over 60 at Colorado Springs apartment complex displaced by fire possibly sparked by lightning
COLORADO SPRINGS — Dozens of residents in a Colorado Springs apartment complex have been displaced after a fire Friday night that was possibly caused by a lightning strike, fire officials said. Fifty firefighters responded to a blaze at the Apex Apartments around 11:40 p.m. Friday and had it under...
Residents react to being displaced after lightning causes large fire in Northeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 64 people are without a home after a large fire at the Apex Apartment complex in Northeast Colorado Springs on Olympic Park Point. Officials with the Colorado Springs Fire Department say the call came in around 11:20 p.m. Friday evening. 50 firefighters with CSFD spent an hour and a half The post Residents react to being displaced after lightning causes large fire in Northeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off Sept. 3, 2022
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Saturday (Recurring) KKTV 11 News at 10 (Recurring) High school football highlights: Discovery Canyon vs. Pueblo South, Rampart vs. Doherty, Pueblo County vs. Pueblo West, Pueblo Central vs. Pueblo East. 9/2/22. Frontier Airlines leaving Colorado Springs. Updated: 22 hours ago. As of November 4 Frontier...
September is here! When you can expect Fall weather in Colorado
Southern Colorado is headed closer and closer to fall weather. Here is a look at the average first freeze and snow in our region.
Fiesta Day concludes the Colorado State Fair
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado State Fair concluded its final events with Fiesta Day, a tradition recognizing rich Hispanic culture and Colorado history. Every year, Fiesta Day kicks off with a mariachi band and is followed by a vibrant parade, one of the event’s biggest attractions. The parade includes a wide variety of performances which […]
KKTV
Residents react to Apex Apartment Fire
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Sunday (Recurring) KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Saturday (Recurring) Shot by Rudy Luzania with KKTV 9/3/22 from Memorial Park in Colorado Springs. KKTV 11 News at 10 (Recurring)
IN THIS ARTICLE
KKTV
Apartment complex company responds after fire displaces over 60 in northeastern Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The property management company of Apex Apartments responded to the fire that displaced 64 people. They say an on-site maintenance technician called firefighters after the lightning strike sparked the fire. They also say they are helping residents find temporary housing and are cooperating with the...
Colorado city invites local artists to paint storm drains
Colorado Springs city officials are looking for local artists to paint the city's storm drains, according to a recent announcement. Artists are encouraged to submit designs that send a message about the importance of storm drain systems and their role in drinking water. "Our goal is to educate the public...
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Teller County September 1, 2022 Edition
Grace Lanier Viola Hopkins, date of birth June 20, 1996 of Woodland Park, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of unlawful use of a controlled substance. Bond was $1,000. Narissa Ashley Tremblay, date of birth February 18, 1996...
KRDO
A look back on 150 years of history for the Colorado State Fair
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Fair is celebrating its 150th year in 2022. Every year, the fair honors and recognizes a variety of lifestyles and elements that make up Colorado. A significant part of Colorado is the rich diversification of agriculture. According to the Colorado State Fair's website,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teriyaki Madness to Open Multiple Colorado Locations
The rapidly expanding teriyaki shop just opened a store in Highlands Ranch and now has plans to hit Fort Collins and Colorado Springs
KKTV
Residents work together to help evacuate burning apartment building
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News is speaking with residents of the apartment complex that burned down Friday night. Colorado Springs Fire Department tells 11 News the Apex Apartments caught fire after a lightning hit it. Residents Ronnie Car and Annabelle Brown tell 11 News when the fire sparked, the fire alarms never went off. The fire department tells 11 News the fire alarm may not have went off because of the fire starting in the attic where there are typically not fire alarms.
Silent Night at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
COLORADO SPRINGS — Come prepared for a peaceful and quiet night at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) on Sept. 11. CMZoo will host a Silent Night for guests to turn off their phones, quiet their voices and enjoy the natural ambiance of the zoo. Guests can focus on tapping into their own mindfulness during this […]
KRDO
Frontier flights out of Colorado Springs will stop in November
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) says that they have been notified that Frontier Airlines will discontinue service from COS effective November 4, 2022. COS says that Frontier has been a part of the COS family since 2016 and currently serves Phoenix and Las Vegas with...
Children’s Hospital Colorado now has 10 twins at Colorado Springs facility
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Children's Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs says its staff are now attending to 10 sets of twins in its NICU ward. Children's Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs A spokesperson for the hospital says this is a new record high. This breaks the previous record of seven twins at the facility that was The post Children’s Hospital Colorado now has 10 twins at Colorado Springs facility appeared first on KRDO.
A Slopper is a Unique Food Item Popular in Parts of Colorado
If you've spent a considerable amount of time in Pueblo, Colorado, you're probably familiar with the phenomenon that is known as The Slopper. If not, read on to learn all about it. What is Pueblo Colorado's Slopper?. Essentially, The Slopper is an open-faced cheeseburger that is given a good soaking...
KRDO
Colorado Springs Fire responded to a structure fire
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on the scene of a structure fire at 4360 Morning Sun. The fire is out. Fire crews on the scene reported that smoke was still visible even after the fire was out. CSFD says that smoke conditions are...
KKTV
Motorcycle rider from Pueblo killed in Custer County crash
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist was killed Saturday while riding on a back road in Custer County. State Patrol says the rider was on County Road 387 Saturday afternoon when he lost control of his bike, ran off the road, and collided with several trees. The road is gravel and described as extremely rural, with few travelers.
Comments / 0