COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News is speaking with residents of the apartment complex that burned down Friday night. Colorado Springs Fire Department tells 11 News the Apex Apartments caught fire after a lightning hit it. Residents Ronnie Car and Annabelle Brown tell 11 News when the fire sparked, the fire alarms never went off. The fire department tells 11 News the fire alarm may not have went off because of the fire starting in the attic where there are typically not fire alarms.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO