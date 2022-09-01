ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamptonville, NC

Comments / 1

Related
Mount Airy News

Surry County Most Wanted

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Division of Adult Correction is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:. • Jonas Garcia, 26, a hispanic male is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony conspiracy and felony to sell & deliver cocaine;. • Jennifer Nichole...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Sister of girl injured in deadly Lexington DUI crash reacts to suspect's bond being reduced

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The half-sister of two young girls injured in a deadly DUI crash in Lexington said she's disappointed the suspect's bond has been reduced. Amber Whitaker was in custody on a $500,000 bond, but last week that bond was reduced to $75,000. Whitaker was charged in a deadly DWI crash in June that killed an 8-year-old child and injured three other kids, two of them were her daughters.
LEXINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamptonville, NC
County
Yadkin County, NC
Yadkin County, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#On Parole#Violent Crime#Structured Sentencing
FOX8 News

Multi-county tractor-trailer DWI hot pursuit with NC state troopers ends in crash after hitting spike strip

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The driver of a tractor-trailer is facing several charges after a multiple-county chase that ended in a crash, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, state troopers attempted to pull over a tractor-trailer in Mecklenburg County. Troopers say that the tractor-trailer was the suspect […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Randolph County Animal Control officers recognized by sheriff for ‘one of the largest cases’ in county history

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Several animal control officers received high honors from a local sheriff on Thursday. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Seabolt recognized eight animal control officers with a Sheriff’s Commendation for the largest animal control cases in Randolph County history. The condemnation is regarding the rescue of over 50 […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTV

One killed in crash involving two motorcycles and pickup truck

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed on Sunday night in a crash involving two motorcycles and a pickup truck in the Rowan County town of Spencer. Officials with the Spencer Fire Department said emergency responders were dispatched at 6:13 p.m. to the crash in the 800 block of North Salisbury Avenue. The location is near a retirement center.
SPENCER, NC
FOX8 News

Victim identified in fatal High Point house fire

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The man killed in a house fire in High Point on Friday has been identified to FOX8 by a family member. According to the High Point Fire Chief, a call came in around 2:40 a.m. Friday about a house fire on West Green Drive. A family member identified the victim […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WBTV

Suspect arrested for murder of man near Northlake Mall in June

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested a suspect in the murder of a 26-year-old man that took place in June. Police have arrested 30-year-old Drakwan Butler for the murder of Herbert Eaton. Eaton was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Philadelphia Court near Northlake...

Comments / 0

Community Policy