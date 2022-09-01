Read full article on original website
Mount Airy News
Surry County Most Wanted
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Division of Adult Correction is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:. • Jonas Garcia, 26, a hispanic male is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony conspiracy and felony to sell & deliver cocaine;. • Jennifer Nichole...
WBTV
Man faces murder charge in case originally thought to have been an overdose
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - 33-year-old John “Junkyard” Jandrew of Cabarrus County has now been charged with murder in a case that dates back to October, 2021. T.J. Long was found dead on a couch in the basement of a home at 375 Ted Lane on October 17. His death initially was reported as an overdose.
Sister of girl injured in deadly Lexington DUI crash reacts to suspect's bond being reduced
LEXINGTON, N.C. — The half-sister of two young girls injured in a deadly DUI crash in Lexington said she's disappointed the suspect's bond has been reduced. Amber Whitaker was in custody on a $500,000 bond, but last week that bond was reduced to $75,000. Whitaker was charged in a deadly DWI crash in June that killed an 8-year-old child and injured three other kids, two of them were her daughters.
fox46.com
Wanted Lenoir man arrested for assault and kidnapping; two others charged for hiding him: Sheriff
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who had been on the run since July for assault and kidnapping charges was captured this week by SWAT, and two others were charged for hiding him. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Brooks William Atkins, 34, of Lenoir, has been...
Yadkin County man convicted of first-degree murder will go free
A Yadkin County man sentenced to life for first-degree murder is about to be released from prison.
3 injured, 1 in critical condition in Winston-Salem shooting on Reynolda Road
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are injured and one of them is in critical condition following a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Patrol officers came to the 800 block of Reynolda Road after getting reports of a shooting in the area. At the scene, officers found two victims, a […]
‘Saved my life’: Man credits good Samaritans with his escape from Hickory house fire
HICKORY, N.C. — A Catawba County man is safe after a couple of good Samaritans made sure he escaped a fire early Monday morning. A couple happened to be driving by when they saw the flames coming out of the house in southeast Hickory. More than a dozen firefighters...
Expect more law enforcement on the road in North Carolina through Labor Day week
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina’s annual “Booze It and Lose It” campaign is in full force for Labor Day week. Law enforcement will be out on the roads sending a message to drivers: never drink and drive. Through the end of the week, police, sheriff’s offices and Highway Patrol will be enhancing their enforcement […]
3 arrested after kids exposed to illegal drugs in North Carolina, deputies say
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people are facing charges after an investigation into children being exposed to illegal drugs at a home in Statesville, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies received information on Aug. 25 about minors at a home on Twilight Lane who had been exposed to illegal […]
Multi-county tractor-trailer DWI hot pursuit with NC state troopers ends in crash after hitting spike strip
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The driver of a tractor-trailer is facing several charges after a multiple-county chase that ended in a crash, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, state troopers attempted to pull over a tractor-trailer in Mecklenburg County. Troopers say that the tractor-trailer was the suspect […]
DA’s Office: Man pleads guilty in shooting death of teen in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A man has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of a 16-year-old boy almost one and a half years ago, authorities said. Spencer David Clark pleaded guilty Wednesday to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 48 to 70 months in prison, according to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office.
Randolph County Animal Control officers recognized by sheriff for ‘one of the largest cases’ in county history
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Several animal control officers received high honors from a local sheriff on Thursday. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Seabolt recognized eight animal control officers with a Sheriff’s Commendation for the largest animal control cases in Randolph County history. The condemnation is regarding the rescue of over 50 […]
WXII 12
3 injured during bar shooting at West End Opera House in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three people are injured after a shooting at a bar in Winston-Salem. It happened early Saturday around 1:05 a.m. at West End Opera House on Reynolda Road, near West End and Northwest Boulevards. Police say when they arrived, they found two people suffering from multiple gunshot...
Motorcycle pursuit ends in crash in Burke County, deputies say
MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A pursuit of a motorcycle in Burke County ended when the rider lost control and wrecked, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said two deputies were working on recovering a stolen U-Haul on Hayes Waters Road when a deputy saw a 1992 Yamaha XJ600 motorcycle with two […]
Hit-and-run suspect charged after pursuit causes shut down on I-77 in Mooresville, troopers say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A hit-and-run suspect has been charged following a crash that left parts of I-77 closed in Iredell County for several hours overnight Saturday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Around 8:10 p.m., Highway Patrol attempted to stop the driver of a tractor-trailer, the vehicle...
Security guard shot, killed during robbery at North Carolina arcade
The deadly incident happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the Fish Arcade and Games located along Statesville Blvd.
WBTV
One killed in crash involving two motorcycles and pickup truck
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed on Sunday night in a crash involving two motorcycles and a pickup truck in the Rowan County town of Spencer. Officials with the Spencer Fire Department said emergency responders were dispatched at 6:13 p.m. to the crash in the 800 block of North Salisbury Avenue. The location is near a retirement center.
Victim identified in fatal High Point house fire
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The man killed in a house fire in High Point on Friday has been identified to FOX8 by a family member. According to the High Point Fire Chief, a call came in around 2:40 a.m. Friday about a house fire on West Green Drive. A family member identified the victim […]
Bank robbed on East Bessemer Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Greensboro Thursday morning, according to a press release. The Bank of America at 1616 East Bessemer was robbed around 10:30 a.m. by a man who said he had a weapon. The suspect took off with...
WBTV
Suspect arrested for murder of man near Northlake Mall in June
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested a suspect in the murder of a 26-year-old man that took place in June. Police have arrested 30-year-old Drakwan Butler for the murder of Herbert Eaton. Eaton was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Philadelphia Court near Northlake...
