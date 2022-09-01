Read full article on original website
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
You Can Spend the Night at this Abandoned Zoo in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenCatskill, NY
Celebrating the 53rd Anniversary of a Cultural & Musical Phenomenon; Remembering WoodstockJames PatrickWoodstock, NY
NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 YearsJeffery MacOrange County, NY
Where To Go Apple Picking in Westchester, NY and the Hudson Valley This Fall
It’s that time of year where we are now welcoming all fun things fall, pumpkin spice, sweater weather and apples. And what’s the next question you ask? Where is there to go apple picking in the area? Well, there are plenty of places to go apple picking in the Hudson Valley to get the full fall experience that isn’t only apple picking but pumpkin picking, apple cider doughnuts and hay rides. If you love that kind of autumnal activity, here are a few of my personal favorite apple orchards to visit.
Popular Hudson Valley Record Shop Hosting Grand Re-Opening
A popular Hudson Valley record shop is set to host a special grand re-opening event. There are some great record shops throughout the Hudson Valley area that I have frequented over the years whether I'm looking for some new music from some favorite artists or just looking to build up my record collection. Living in the City of Poughkeepsie, we are lucky to have Darkside Records nearby. When I'm across the river, it's over to Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY to see Steve Keeler at his shop that is celebrating 36 years in the Hudson Valley.
HEY IKEA! We Need You in the Hudson Valley, 3 Perfect Locations
We found three perfect locations on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls and Fishkill, New York for an IKEA. If you've lived in the Hudson Valley for a while, you already know that every few months rumors start to float around about certain stores or restaurants coming to the area. We've heard them a thousand times, on the restaurant side...COMING SOON: Chick-fil-a, and White Castle! On the grocery store side, COMING SOON: Trader Joe's, Wegman's, and Whole Foods.
Cool Off at Dutchess County’s Newest Ice Cream Shop This September
As they say, all you need is love and ice cream. Living in the Hudson Valley makes it easy to access locally owned and delicious ice cream in each village and town. We have a large amount of ice cream stands available to us. Nothing screams summer like a warm...
These Forlorn Buildings Were Once Fine Hudson Valley Restaurants
The other day I was driving on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie and I passed the now closed O’Sho Japanese Steakhouse. It was once full of happy diners sipping on sake and eating sushi and hibachi. Now it’s just an empty building. A big, old, beautiful empty building that is slowly deteriorating. Sadly, that’s the case with lots of our old favorite Hudson Valley Restaurants.
Huge Car Show in Poughkeepsie to Benefit Local Veterans
If there is one group of people that deserve our respect and gratitude, I think we can all agree that group is our veterans. Men and women who have put their lives on the line to make sure that our lives are better. In my opinion, veterans deserve way more...
Top Rated Poughkeepsie Restaurant Opens Another HV Location
One of Poughkeepsie's highest-rated restaurants has expanded to the Catskills. At a time when a lot of local restaurants are sadly closing their doors, one venture is thriving and we should be proud of that. Savona's Trattoria & Bar. Savona’s Trattoria & Bar is a popular restaurant here in the...
New Authentic Taco Eatery in Ulster County Getting Rave Reviews
It doesn’t have to be a Tuesday to eat tacos. In fact, I don’t know when Taco Tuesday became a thing, but I like tacos just about any day of the week. The Hudson Valley has tons of restaurants where you can get tacos, and I’m pretty sure we’re all okay with having another great taco place. There’s a new one in Ulster County, and people are already talking about how good it is.
Massive Farmers and Makers Market Coming to the Walkway
One of the many things that I love about the Hudson Valley is the fact that you can “buy local”. We have so many farmers and makers right here in the Hudson Valley. Whiskey makers, beer makers, candle and soap makers, chefs, artists and more. And they’ve all got something to share. Wouldn’t it be great if we could gather all of those local farmers and makers together for a couple of days so we could check it all out at once?
“Ridiculous” New Trailways Bus Policy Infuriates Hudson Valley Commuters
Trailways buses are like haybales and Dunkin' Donuts: you can hardly drive for ten minutes without seeing one in the Hudson Valley. A new pricing plan, however, has many residents up in arms. Is this capitalism at work, or a sneaky way to squeeze more money out of commuters?. Bus...
Get Up-Close to Animals in Saugerties, New York
The Bronx Zoo will have to mooooove over. There's a place right here in the Hudson Valley that will let you get close to some adorable farm animals. New York is filled with animal lovers. Did you know that one of the biggest animal sanctuaries for farm animals is right here in the Hudson Valley? According to their website, The Catskill Animal Sanctuary is about 150 acres and is dedicated to helping 11 species of farm animals who were rescued from harmful situations.
Sears at Newburgh Mall to close in October
The Sears store at the Newburgh Mall, the last surviving New York State location for the once-prominent retail chain, will be closing next month. “It’s with a heavy heart to be announcing the Sears Store at the Newburgh Mall is closing its doors on October 16th,” said the store on its Facebook page. “We want to thank the community for its support over the last 43 years here in the Newburgh Mall.”
Newburgh Library’s Future in Limbo
In this day and age of high technology have libraries become obsolete? I sure hope not. I think they are still popular, although they’ve had to change with the times. One popular Hudson Valley library branch has found itself in a bit of a jam, and they’re trying to figure out what their next move should be. And it all came about suddenly and unexpectedly.
Glamorous New Store Opens at Galleria at Crystal Run Mall in Middletown, NY
Over the past couple of years, the Hudson Valley has watched businesses close and open. Some of these local businesses have been restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops and more. In Orange County, residents have welcomed a new, local business to the area. Codigo Fama, Selfie Galore and J's Seafood Kitchen are...
Dear Hudson Valley Drivers: PLEASE Stop Doing This (It’s Illegal)
I promise I'm not a grumpy old man. As a matter of fact, stay on my lawn as long as you'd like. That being said, there's one driving trend that's getting worse and worse in the Hudson Valley, and it needs to stop before somebody gets hurt. Unfortunately, there's no...
Are These the 10 Best Breweries in Ulster County, New York?
Have you been longing to head outside of your house to visit a local brewery? In most cases, depending on the brewery, you can pop in for a visit. Yes, there are a few "Covid" restrictions that have been put upon them, but they would love to see you and have you try their beer.
8 Top Rated Local Ice Cream Shops in Dutchess County, NY
Labor Day is the unofficial start of fall. Most people are phasing out of summer habits like going to the beach and grilling up food because they're gearing up for apple orchards and pumpkin spice. That's fine but there are still several days left of summer and there's no tastier way too cool off on a hot day than with some ice cream.
Proposal for mixed-use building in Beacon reactivated
A proposal to construct a mixed-use building in Beacon that originally was presented before the Covid-19 pandemic hit and then put on hold has been reactivated. Developer Hudson Todd LLC is asking for approvals to construct a three-story mixed-use building with 5,980 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. There would be 18 apartments on the upper floors, nine market rate and nine in the affordable category.
Which Fairgrounds is Rated the Best in the Mid-Huson Valley?
This weekend, I met up with my girlfriend and a couple of her friends at the Dutchess County Fair. It was my girlfriend's first time at the Dutchess County Fair. She was not much of a fair person growing up, so the fair experience is something still relatively new to her.
What to Do for Labor Day Weekend in Westchester County
Westchester has a lot to offer this Labor Day weekend. We’ve compiled a list of events and activities to keep you and your family entertained over the next few days. Calling all gamers! The Westchester Gaming Group will be holding its WGGCon this weekend at Croton Point Park. Kicking off on Friday, there will be a hot dog cart at 6 p.m., and the movie What We Do in the Shadows will show after dark. Saturday’s festivities start at 4:45 p.m. with a barbecue, game auction, and s’mores. Bright and early on Sunday, attendees can run the Croton Point Pointless 5K to get their heart rate up. Gamers are encouraged to pack their favorite games to play! Check out the website for the full schedule of activities.
