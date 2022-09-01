ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Girl Eats Westchester

Where To Go Apple Picking in Westchester, NY and the Hudson Valley This Fall

It’s that time of year where we are now welcoming all fun things fall, pumpkin spice, sweater weather and apples. And what’s the next question you ask? Where is there to go apple picking in the area? Well, there are plenty of places to go apple picking in the Hudson Valley to get the full fall experience that isn’t only apple picking but pumpkin picking, apple cider doughnuts and hay rides. If you love that kind of autumnal activity, here are a few of my personal favorite apple orchards to visit.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Popular Hudson Valley Record Shop Hosting Grand Re-Opening

A popular Hudson Valley record shop is set to host a special grand re-opening event. There are some great record shops throughout the Hudson Valley area that I have frequented over the years whether I'm looking for some new music from some favorite artists or just looking to build up my record collection. Living in the City of Poughkeepsie, we are lucky to have Darkside Records nearby. When I'm across the river, it's over to Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY to see Steve Keeler at his shop that is celebrating 36 years in the Hudson Valley.
CATSKILL, NY
101.5 WPDH

HEY IKEA! We Need You in the Hudson Valley, 3 Perfect Locations

We found three perfect locations on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls and Fishkill, New York for an IKEA. If you've lived in the Hudson Valley for a while, you already know that every few months rumors start to float around about certain stores or restaurants coming to the area. We've heard them a thousand times, on the restaurant side...COMING SOON: Chick-fil-a, and White Castle! On the grocery store side, COMING SOON: Trader Joe's, Wegman's, and Whole Foods.
FISHKILL, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New Authentic Taco Eatery in Ulster County Getting Rave Reviews

It doesn’t have to be a Tuesday to eat tacos. In fact, I don’t know when Taco Tuesday became a thing, but I like tacos just about any day of the week. The Hudson Valley has tons of restaurants where you can get tacos, and I’m pretty sure we’re all okay with having another great taco place. There’s a new one in Ulster County, and people are already talking about how good it is.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Massive Farmers and Makers Market Coming to the Walkway

One of the many things that I love about the Hudson Valley is the fact that you can “buy local”. We have so many farmers and makers right here in the Hudson Valley. Whiskey makers, beer makers, candle and soap makers, chefs, artists and more. And they’ve all got something to share. Wouldn’t it be great if we could gather all of those local farmers and makers together for a couple of days so we could check it all out at once?
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Get Up-Close to Animals in Saugerties, New York

The Bronx Zoo will have to mooooove over. There's a place right here in the Hudson Valley that will let you get close to some adorable farm animals. New York is filled with animal lovers. Did you know that one of the biggest animal sanctuaries for farm animals is right here in the Hudson Valley? According to their website, The Catskill Animal Sanctuary is about 150 acres and is dedicated to helping 11 species of farm animals who were rescued from harmful situations.
SAUGERTIES, NY
WestfairOnline

Sears at Newburgh Mall to close in October

The Sears store at the Newburgh Mall, the last surviving New York State location for the once-prominent retail chain, will be closing next month. “It’s with a heavy heart to be announcing the Sears Store at the Newburgh Mall is closing its doors on October 16th,” said the store on its Facebook page. “We want to thank the community for its support over the last 43 years here in the Newburgh Mall.”
NEWBURGH, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Newburgh Library’s Future in Limbo

In this day and age of high technology have libraries become obsolete? I sure hope not. I think they are still popular, although they’ve had to change with the times. One popular Hudson Valley library branch has found itself in a bit of a jam, and they’re trying to figure out what their next move should be. And it all came about suddenly and unexpectedly.
NEWBURGH, NY
WestfairOnline

Proposal for mixed-use building in Beacon reactivated

A proposal to construct a mixed-use building in Beacon that originally was presented before the Covid-19 pandemic hit and then put on hold has been reactivated. Developer Hudson Todd LLC is asking for approvals to construct a three-story mixed-use building with 5,980 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. There would be 18 apartments on the upper floors, nine market rate and nine in the affordable category.
BEACON, NY
westchestermagazine.com

What to Do for Labor Day Weekend in Westchester County

Westchester has a lot to offer this Labor Day weekend. We’ve compiled a list of events and activities to keep you and your family entertained over the next few days. Calling all gamers! The Westchester Gaming Group will be holding its WGGCon this weekend at Croton Point Park. Kicking off on Friday, there will be a hot dog cart at 6 p.m., and the movie What We Do in the Shadows will show after dark. Saturday’s festivities start at 4:45 p.m. with a barbecue, game auction, and s’mores. Bright and early on Sunday, attendees can run the Croton Point Pointless 5K to get their heart rate up. Gamers are encouraged to pack their favorite games to play! Check out the website for the full schedule of activities.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

