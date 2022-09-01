ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Upbit Publishes Token Listing, Delisting Procedure After Government Pressure

South Korea’s largest crypto exchange published its token listing procedure Friday in response to pressure from the government following the collapse of the Terra stablecoin. The listing procedures include examining transparency of the underlying project, support for transactions and fair participation for investors. Delisting criteria include violation of laws,...
CoinDesk

UK Crypto Firms Must Now Report Sanctions Breaches, Freeze Accounts

The U.K. Treasury, the government’s finance arm, wants crypto exchanges and wallet providers operating in the country to report suspected sanctions breaches to authorities, updated guidance shows. Crypto companies must freeze assets and report them to the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI), an authority within the Treasury, if...
CoinDesk

Crypto Custody Firm Copper Appoints Tim Neill as Chief Risk Officer

Cryptocurrency custodian Copper named Tim Neill as chief risk officer, the company said in a statement on Monday. He will report to Chief Operating Officer Sabrina Wilson, and his appointment begins with immediate effect, the company said. Neill joins from Mastercard, where he was chief risk officer for the company's...
CoinDesk

Bitcoin in Accumulation Phase Despite Macro Headwinds, On-Chain Data Indicate

Long-term investors in bitcoin are adding to their stashes as prices decline, despite the generally bleak macroeconomic outlook, with some models suggesting the world's largest cryptocurrency could be undervalued at the current price range of $20,000-$21,000. The Puell Multiple, a tool that measures one-year revenue growth among bitcoin miners, indicates...
protocol.com

The company trying to 'turn buildings into Teslas'

Happy Tuesday, Protocol Climate pals! Today, we’re chatting with Donnel Baird, the founder of BlocPower, about why climate tech and climate justice are linked, what drives critical mineral innovation and a huge battery deal. Consider it the tomato, basil and mozzarella of a climate Caprese sandwich. Enjoy!. The Amazon...
CoinDesk

Ether Primed for Pre-Merge Rally After Wedge Breakout

Ether (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency by market value, looked set for renewed price rally ahead of the Ethereum "Merge," according to observers tracking chart patterns. Last week, the native token of Ethereum's blockchain broke out of a falling wedge pattern identified by two converging and descending trendlines connecting Aug....
CoinDesk

Crypto Developer Brothers Leave VC Firm After CoinDesk Exposé; Coinbase Price Bug Exploit

"The Hash" team discusses today's top stories including the fate of two crypto developer brothers who boosted their once-mighty stablecoin exchange Saber using a web of secret identities. Plus, Coinbase users in the Eastern European country of Georgia were able to exploit a price bug that allowed them to cash out their holdings for 100 times the exchange rate.
