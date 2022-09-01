Read full article on original website
Related
These 21 States Are Issuing Stimulus Checks
Americans have been struggling for months now, with inflation being rampant. Numerous people are draining their savings accounts and racking up debt on top of that to survive the higher living costs. While inflation has dipped, it's still incredibly high.
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Upbit Publishes Token Listing, Delisting Procedure After Government Pressure
South Korea’s largest crypto exchange published its token listing procedure Friday in response to pressure from the government following the collapse of the Terra stablecoin. The listing procedures include examining transparency of the underlying project, support for transactions and fair participation for investors. Delisting criteria include violation of laws,...
CoinDesk
Poolin, One of the Largest Bitcoin Mining Pools, Suspends Withdrawals From Wallet Service
PoolinWallet, the wallet service of one of the world's biggest bitcoin mining pools, is suspending all withdrawals as it tries to preserve assets and stabilize liquidity, the firm said on Monday. PoolinWallet also said it's continuing to explore "strategic alternatives with various parties." On Sunday, the firm's CEO and founder...
CoinDesk
UK Crypto Firms Must Now Report Sanctions Breaches, Freeze Accounts
The U.K. Treasury, the government’s finance arm, wants crypto exchanges and wallet providers operating in the country to report suspected sanctions breaches to authorities, updated guidance shows. Crypto companies must freeze assets and report them to the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI), an authority within the Treasury, if...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CoinDesk
Australian Federal Police Forms Cryptocurrency Unit to Tackle Money Laundering, Offshoring: Report
The Australian Federal Police (AFP) formed a unit to tackle the use of cryptocurrency as a means of money laundering and offshoring, the Australian Financial Review (AFR) reported Monday. The unit was set up after the force's criminal asset confiscation command beat its 2024 target of seizing $600 million from...
CoinDesk
Crypto Custody Firm Copper Appoints Tim Neill as Chief Risk Officer
Cryptocurrency custodian Copper named Tim Neill as chief risk officer, the company said in a statement on Monday. He will report to Chief Operating Officer Sabrina Wilson, and his appointment begins with immediate effect, the company said. Neill joins from Mastercard, where he was chief risk officer for the company's...
CoinDesk
Poolin, One of the World's Biggest Bitcoin Mining Pools, Acknowledges Liquidity Issues
Poolin, one of the world's largest bitcoin mining pools, sought to assure users their funds are safe while acknowledging it is facing liquidity problems. Users have been complaining about issues with withdrawals from their wallets since at least August, according to messages on official Poolin Telegram support channels. In a...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin in Accumulation Phase Despite Macro Headwinds, On-Chain Data Indicate
Long-term investors in bitcoin are adding to their stashes as prices decline, despite the generally bleak macroeconomic outlook, with some models suggesting the world's largest cryptocurrency could be undervalued at the current price range of $20,000-$21,000. The Puell Multiple, a tool that measures one-year revenue growth among bitcoin miners, indicates...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinDesk
There’s a New Platform for Bitcoin-Backed Borrowing and It’s Courting Banks to Lend
The collapse of big cryptocurrency lenders like Celsius Network and Voyager Digital this summer might have cooled the market, but Max Keidun says his new lending platform will be different – and has a shot at making banks love bitcoin (BTC). “My dream is to get the banks to...
How a group of monks might affect Tesla's Louisiana lawsuit
Electric car maker Tesla is suing Louisiana over a law that requires cars be sold only through dealerships. Tesla argues it should be allowed to sell its cars directly to consumers.
protocol.com
The company trying to 'turn buildings into Teslas'
Happy Tuesday, Protocol Climate pals! Today, we’re chatting with Donnel Baird, the founder of BlocPower, about why climate tech and climate justice are linked, what drives critical mineral innovation and a huge battery deal. Consider it the tomato, basil and mozzarella of a climate Caprese sandwich. Enjoy!. The Amazon...
CoinDesk
Ether Primed for Pre-Merge Rally After Wedge Breakout
Ether (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency by market value, looked set for renewed price rally ahead of the Ethereum "Merge," according to observers tracking chart patterns. Last week, the native token of Ethereum's blockchain broke out of a falling wedge pattern identified by two converging and descending trendlines connecting Aug....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinDesk
Crypto Developer Brothers Leave VC Firm After CoinDesk Exposé; Coinbase Price Bug Exploit
"The Hash" team discusses today's top stories including the fate of two crypto developer brothers who boosted their once-mighty stablecoin exchange Saber using a web of secret identities. Plus, Coinbase users in the Eastern European country of Georgia were able to exploit a price bug that allowed them to cash out their holdings for 100 times the exchange rate.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Holds Tight Below $20K; Blockchain Protocol Cardano Arrives on Robinhood. Who Cares?
Prices: Bitcoin and ether spend the weekend in a tight trading range below $20K; investors will have few, significant economic indicators to consider until the next U.S. inflation figures next week. Insights: Blockchain Protocol Cardano's arrival on Robinhood seems like a big yawn, given the protocol's lack of achievements. Catch...
Inside the rise of 'stealerships' and the shady economics of car buying
Recently, my truck was stolen, forcing me to get some new wheels. And, for the first time in my life, I've been looking to buy a new car. The process has involved hours of searching. Painful haggling. And encounters with many dealerships that, quite frankly, have been downright duplicitous. The whole thing has been kind of a nightmare.
CARS・
Comments / 0