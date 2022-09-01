ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Crowds back on Daytona Beach for holiday weekend

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It's one of the biggest weekends for beach-goers, and crowds in Daytona Beach seem to be back at pre-pandemic levels. Some people arrived for the day just after sunrise, like local Debbie Willer. "We came bright and early to get our spots, because it's going...
click orlando

Head to the movies on Saturday for just $3 a ticket

What better way to kick off a holiday weekend than a day at the movies?. To sweeten the deal, the big theatre chains have partnered with the nonprofit Cinema Foundation for National Cinema Day to offer $3 movie tickets on Saturday, Sept. 3. Many are also offering special deals on refreshment combos.
Inside the Magic

Troubled Universal Attraction Shutting Back Down After Bare Months of Reopening

Universal Orlando Resort recently announced that a popular attraction would shut down again after only a few months of operation. There is so much to see and do at Universal Orlando Resort. With two Parks, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, an extensive list of attractions for the entire family, fun activities, breathtaking entertainment offerings, character interactions, mouth-watering food offerings, and so much more, it’s no wonder why Universal is a fan-favorite destination in Orlando, Florida.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Tropical Storm Earl forms in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Earl has officially formed in the Atlantic. Channel 9 certified chief meteorologist Tom Terry said the storm is northeast of the far northeast Caribbean. No watches or warnings have been issued yet. The fifth named storm of the season will likely stay north of...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

This new restaurant is headed to I-Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Kavas Tacos + Tequila, a new restaurant concept from Meraki Food Group, is coming to International Drive’s Pointe Orlando entertainment complex this fall. Co-owner...
click orlando

Bojangles opens 1st of 15 planned Central Florida locations

SANFORD, Fla. – More than a year after it was first announced, Bojangles has opened the first of 15 planned restaurants around the greater Orlando area. The new corporate-owned location sits at 101 S. Oregon Ave. in Sanford. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The North Carolina-based...
thetouristchecklist.com

26 Best & Fun Things to Do in DeLand (FL)

DeLand is a beautiful city in and the county seat of Volusia County, Florida State, United States. After the 2020 census, DeLand had a population of approximately 37,351. Also commonly referred to as The Athens of Florida, DeLand was incorporated in 1876 and has become a popular tourist destination. DeLand...
click orlando

Tropics: Danielle strengthens, 2 other waves swirl in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Danielle continues to rapidly intensify in the North Atlantic. As of 5 a.m. Friday, Danielle was on the brink of hurricane status, with winds of 70 mph. Hurricane-force winds are greater than 74 mph. Danielle is drifting east at 3 mph. Additional strengthening is...
Inside the Magic

Guest Covered in Puke During Universal Studios Mishap

At the Universal Studios Resort in Orland, Florida, there are near limitless experiences for Guests to enjoy. From delicious food and snacks to incredible rides and attractions, there’s something for everyone at the Resort. Universal Orlando is also currently in the process of expanding, with Epic Universe, Universal’s newest...
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Chick-fil-A will get razed and rebuilt in Daytona

Chris Kirby, owner/operator of the Chick-fil-A on Williamson Boulevard in Daytona Beach, is one step closer to getting his wish of demolishing the popular restaurant. But have no fear fast-food fans, it will come back bigger and better than ever. Mr. Kirby plans to build a larger Chick-fil-A with an additional drive-through.
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Moving at the speed of light in Volusia County

Wire 3 communications is going to put you in the fast lane of the internet. The Daytona Beach-based company is the leader in providing fiber optic connectivity throughout Volusia County. Currently offering service in New Smyrna Beach, Chief Executive Officer Jai Ramachandran explains how they are quickly expanding. “We're building...
WESH

Officials: Car strikes apartment building in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Seminole County Fire Department, a car struck a building on Sunday. The incident occurred on Sorrento Circle in Winter Park. Red Cross was contacted in order to help an apartment resident, the fire department said. No injuries were reported and no other residents...
