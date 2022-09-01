Read full article on original website
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
Mother Shocked After Elderly Man Offered to Buy Her 8-Year-Old Daughter for $100KBriana BelcherPort Orange, FL
Man Offers To Buy Child For $100,000, Is ArrestedJeffery MacPort Orange, FL
These Florida Ruins are in a State Park with One of the Largest Live Oaks in the South, the Fairchild OakL. CaneFlagler Beach, FL
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
mynews13.com
Crowds back on Daytona Beach for holiday weekend
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It's one of the biggest weekends for beach-goers, and crowds in Daytona Beach seem to be back at pre-pandemic levels. Some people arrived for the day just after sunrise, like local Debbie Willer. "We came bright and early to get our spots, because it's going...
click orlando
Here’s a full list of concerts left in 2022 at Amway Center, Camping World Stadium
ORLANDO, Fla. – With COVID-19 cases decreasing worldwide and the return of live music, many concertgoers are making up for lost time. This year, Orlando venues have already seen their fair share of artists and bands, but more are ready to close out 2022 in the City Beautiful. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
Head to the movies on Saturday for just $3 a ticket
What better way to kick off a holiday weekend than a day at the movies?. To sweeten the deal, the big theatre chains have partnered with the nonprofit Cinema Foundation for National Cinema Day to offer $3 movie tickets on Saturday, Sept. 3. Many are also offering special deals on refreshment combos.
Jungle Boys 2nd Florida Dispensary Now Open In Orlando
The Jungle Boys Orlando dispensary offers a product portfolio including 16 unique strains of Premium indoor flower
Inside the Magic
Troubled Universal Attraction Shutting Back Down After Bare Months of Reopening
Universal Orlando Resort recently announced that a popular attraction would shut down again after only a few months of operation. There is so much to see and do at Universal Orlando Resort. With two Parks, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, an extensive list of attractions for the entire family, fun activities, breathtaking entertainment offerings, character interactions, mouth-watering food offerings, and so much more, it’s no wonder why Universal is a fan-favorite destination in Orlando, Florida.
Here's The Best Late-Night Restaurant In Florida
LoveFood found every state's best restaurant that's open late.
Big aquarium project shares more details
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The Brevard Zoo’s aquarium project at Port Canaveral is slated to open in 2027 — and the details for that opening have become clearer.
daytonatimes.com
Independent film about human trafficking to premiere in Daytona Beach
After two screenings in Atlanta, “Meet the Snows, an independent, Black -owned film will make its debut this month in Daytona Beach. Directed by Robert Peterson, the drama dives into the world of human trafficking and the lengths people will go to protect their family from becoming victims. The...
Tropical Storm Earl forms in the Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Earl has officially formed in the Atlantic. Channel 9 certified chief meteorologist Tom Terry said the storm is northeast of the far northeast Caribbean. No watches or warnings have been issued yet. The fifth named storm of the season will likely stay north of...
This new restaurant is headed to I-Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Kavas Tacos + Tequila, a new restaurant concept from Meraki Food Group, is coming to International Drive’s Pointe Orlando entertainment complex this fall. Co-owner...
click orlando
Bojangles opens 1st of 15 planned Central Florida locations
SANFORD, Fla. – More than a year after it was first announced, Bojangles has opened the first of 15 planned restaurants around the greater Orlando area. The new corporate-owned location sits at 101 S. Oregon Ave. in Sanford. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The North Carolina-based...
thetouristchecklist.com
26 Best & Fun Things to Do in DeLand (FL)
DeLand is a beautiful city in and the county seat of Volusia County, Florida State, United States. After the 2020 census, DeLand had a population of approximately 37,351. Also commonly referred to as The Athens of Florida, DeLand was incorporated in 1876 and has become a popular tourist destination. DeLand...
click orlando
Tropics: Danielle strengthens, 2 other waves swirl in Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Danielle continues to rapidly intensify in the North Atlantic. As of 5 a.m. Friday, Danielle was on the brink of hurricane status, with winds of 70 mph. Hurricane-force winds are greater than 74 mph. Danielle is drifting east at 3 mph. Additional strengthening is...
fox35orlando.com
Florida Lottery: Winning $175,000 ticket sold in Orlando set to expire Saturday
ORLANDO, Fla. - Check your tickets! According to the Florida Lottery, someone purchased a winning lottery ticket worth $175,000 and have yet to claim it. Officials said the FANTASY 5 ticket was sold at a Publix grocery store located at 14185 Lake Nona Boulevard in Orlando. Those who purchased tickets...
This Is Florida's Best Chinese Restaurant
Cheapism found the best Chinese restaurant in every state.
Inside the Magic
Guest Covered in Puke During Universal Studios Mishap
At the Universal Studios Resort in Orland, Florida, there are near limitless experiences for Guests to enjoy. From delicious food and snacks to incredible rides and attractions, there’s something for everyone at the Resort. Universal Orlando is also currently in the process of expanding, with Epic Universe, Universal’s newest...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Chick-fil-A will get razed and rebuilt in Daytona
Chris Kirby, owner/operator of the Chick-fil-A on Williamson Boulevard in Daytona Beach, is one step closer to getting his wish of demolishing the popular restaurant. But have no fear fast-food fans, it will come back bigger and better than ever. Mr. Kirby plans to build a larger Chick-fil-A with an additional drive-through.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Moving at the speed of light in Volusia County
Wire 3 communications is going to put you in the fast lane of the internet. The Daytona Beach-based company is the leader in providing fiber optic connectivity throughout Volusia County. Currently offering service in New Smyrna Beach, Chief Executive Officer Jai Ramachandran explains how they are quickly expanding. “We're building...
Click10.com
A close call in the air at a Florida airport is caught on camera
ORLANDO, Fla. – A dramatic close call between two planes is caught on camera at Orlando International Airport. A Cessna and a Delta 757 were given the all clear to take off on Aug. 17, when the pilot of the Cessna captured the video. The pilot of the Cessna...
WESH
Officials: Car strikes apartment building in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Seminole County Fire Department, a car struck a building on Sunday. The incident occurred on Sorrento Circle in Winter Park. Red Cross was contacted in order to help an apartment resident, the fire department said. No injuries were reported and no other residents...
