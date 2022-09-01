ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

A&M DB Antonio Johnson Selected by NFC East Team in SI’s 2023 Mock Draft

By Zach Dimmitt
All Aggies
All Aggies
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fMZPz_0heKeUcm00

Johnson has a chance be the top safety off of the board in the 2023 draft

The Texas A&M Aggies had four players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft in April. And if Sports Illustrated’s latest 2023 mock draft is any indication, A&M and coach Jimbo Fisher could see next year's Aggies draft class have even more success.

SI predicts that defensive back Antonio Johnson will be selected 20th overall by the Philadelphia Eagles, as the junior is set to begin his run toward being a future draft pick when the Aggies host the Sam Houston State Bearkats Saturday at 11 a.m. C.T.

Despite entering last season with minimal expectations, the Eagles managed to make to secure a spot in the NFC playoffs, though they eventually lost 31-15 to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Adding Johnson to a rising Philly secondary that allowed the 11th-fewest passing yards per game last season will only bolster the team's chances of making it back to the postseason.

Here's what the mock had to say about Johnson's potential selection:

Johnson’s positional versatility stands out, as he has mostly played nickel cornerback and some strong safety, and coach Jimbo Fisher has said that Johnson will “do a little bit of everything” in 2022. The 6'3" defensive back uses his size, length and physicality to make plenty of plays near the line of scrimmage.

Last season, he was A&M’s second-leading tackler (79) while adding a sack, five passes defended, and an interception.

Johnson will aim to add his 2022 total early and often against the Bearkats on Saturday.

