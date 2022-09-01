Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Cryptocurrency News: Revolutux, Polkadot, and Celo Are Expected To Have A Great Market Run Beyond The Crypto Winter
As a crypto enthusiast or individual with stakes in the coin market, you must be updated about trends and happenings around the cryptocurrency space. Reddit crypto forums, blogs, Twitter spaces, Facebook feeds, etc, are always filled with beneficial crypto news that can shape your decision and give you clarity in the coin market.
bitcoinist.com
Why Binance Will Suspend Ethereum And Wrapped Ether Wallet Services Ahead Of “The Merge”
Per an official post, crypto exchange Binance will take extra precautions during Ethereum’s “Merge”. The platform announced a halt in ETH deposits and withdrawals across multiple networks starting tomorrow September 6th, 2022, at 2:00 UTC. Users will be unable to deposit or take out their Ethereum (ETH)...
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu Whale Adds More Than $22M SHIB, Is A Reversal In The Works?
Shiba Inu continues to receive a reasonable level of attention from crypto investors, prominently from whales who continue to hold and buy large quantities of SHIB. This time around, the meme coin is being gobbled up by one of the largest whales, which already holds hundreds of millions worth of coins. The sheer size of the transactions alone has been enough to catch the attention of trackers, sparking speculations on who it might be.
PETS・
bitcoinist.com
3 DeFi tokens that could boost your portfolio by 10x – Ethereum, Cardano, and Big Eyes Coin
Since the birth of the Ethereum blockchain technology in July 2015, DeFi has helped reshape the financial system and brought about new possibilities that were formerly impossible. DeFi has brought about fast, seamless, secure, and transparent transactions. All of which are grossly missing in traditional centralized finance. With decentralized finance,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Still Enjoys A High Trust Rating Despite Bear Market Negativity, Study Shows
Crypto users in the United States exhibited increased loyalty and trust in digital assets despite the crippling bear market. A Q2 Crypto Pulse Study validated that the increased volatility of crypto prices have failed to dampen the enthusiasm of Americans in the asset class. The study covered more than 28,000...
bitcoinist.com
NFT Fad Fading: Trading Volume Declines To Lows Not Seen Since June 2021
Data shows the NFT weekly trading volume has now declined to lows not seen since June 2021, as the NFT hype continues to die down. NFT Weekly Trading Volume Has Now Come Down To Just $81 Million. The non-fungible token market has been struggling since a few months now as...
bitcoinist.com
2 Cryptocurrencies to Put on Your Watchlist for The Coming Season: Privacrip and Decentraland
In this article, we will be discussing two notable cryptocurrencies that can get you long-term profits. These projects have made giant strides in decentralized finance (DeFi) technological advancements, and have shown to provide useful blockchain solutions to many limitations in traditional financial institutions. These cryptocurrencies are Privacrip (PRCR) and Decentraland (MANA).
bitcoinist.com
Bitfarms Reports Higher BTC Production Following Increase In Miner Revenues
Public bitcoin miners have had a difficult couple of months since the price of bitcoin dropped below the $30 level. The digital asset’s mining revenues had plummeted with the price and had brought down the cash flow on bitcoin miners with it. Despite this decline, some bitcoin miners are taking the bear market head-on, using this as a time to build.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bitcoinist.com
2022 Crypto Takeover: Big Eyes Coin and its Cuteness Could Make a Litterbox out of Polygon and Ripple Token!
Meme coins have become part of the cryptocurrency universe although Bitcoin (BTC) initially brought digital currency as a form of decentralized payment. Cryptocurrency doesn’t have to be serious and sombre, transactions can happen with cute animals like the dog of Dogecoin (DOGE) or the ape of Apecoin (APE). Big...
bitcoinist.com
Become A Crypto Millionaire With Uniglo (GLO), Ethereum Name Service (ENS), ApeCoin (APE) And Maker (MKR)
Are you looking to become a crypto millionaire? While the opportunities for that have become a bit more limited recently, with the overall markets in turmoil, they still aren’t impossible. You just have to look in the right places and make the right investments. Newcomers are attracted to crypto because they see how much money people before them have made, which is a key aspect in bringing new money into the space. While many of these newcomers often make poor decisions, jump on already booming coins when it’s too late, and fail to make their riches—it’s still possible for you to do so. Especially if you take a small risk and look at underrated tokens or coins people haven’t heard of. Those tokens that haven’t hit the mainstream news yet but still have incredibly strong credentials could be fine-tuned for success…
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Mining Is Not Really Harmful To The Environment, Study Shows
Environmental issues connected to bitcoin mining have always been a subject of controversy in the crypto space. The industry experienced a massive decline this year, affecting bitcoin miners. With that said, many crypto miners have panicked and decided to sell their BTC holdings. But, it seems better days are coming...
bitcoinist.com
Decentraland, Solana And Keninah Concord,How Much Has The Crypto Industry Evolved?
In the years since its creation, the blockchain industry has evolved, from garnering the attention of people who didn’t believe that it was a genuine investment, to people creating tokens to mock the naysayers, to making millionaires of people. Crypto has experienced a lot of growth and evolution, it...
bitcoinist.com
DeFi-ing exploits: New Chainalysis tool tracks stolen crypto across multiple chains
Chain analysis is the premier company in blockchain data and analysis tools, which has continued its fine work developing new tools to understand the blockchain space better. Recently, Chainalysis has published a novel tool that allows users to trace transactions and cryptocurrencies across many DeFi protocols and blockchains. On Wednesday,...
bitcoinist.com
BIB Exchange Provides an Exquisite User interface for Crypto Traders
Blockchain has had a remarkable run of form so far. Its dominance and evolution of the financial sector have been exemplary, alongside its impact on the daily activities of humankind. Crypto was designed in 2009 by Satoshi to thrive on the blockchain as a means of exchange. It’s the dawn...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Winter is Here. Whether the storm with BudBlockz, USD Coin, Cosmos, Ripple XRP and BNB coin.
Downturns have rocked the broader cryptocurrency market since prices peaked in late 2021. This long stretch of depressed valuation has settled in as a crypto winter—the crypto equivalent of a bear market. In times like these, investors who are willing to change their strategies can still find terrific ways to preserve value and discover emerging growth opportunities. Here are five tokens that merit consideration for any crypto winter investment strategy.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Mining Consumes Less Energy Than Gaming, Reveals Report
Data shows the Bitcoin mining industry consumes slightly less energy in total compared to the video gaming sector. Bitcoin Mining Energy Consumption Stands At 100 TWh Per Year Right Now. According to a recent report released by Arcane Research, while the BTC mining energy consumption has grown significantly in recent...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Expert Gets Job As Chief Of Saudi Arabia’s Central Bank Digital Assets Program
Crypto is playing an important role in the vast financial landscape of Saudi Arabia. Mohsen Al Zahrani, a former managing chief at Accenture, has been chosen by the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) to spearhead its digital assets and central bank digital currency development. The appointment of Al Zahrani is...
bitcoinist.com
Quilvius (QVUI) can become dominant like Ethereum (ETH) – See how here!
New crypto projects are always looking for means to storm the market and exert dominance or at least become popular. Of course, this is not very easy to do in any way. Most projects try their best to mimic already existing successful coins in this regard. One of the newest coins in the market is Quilvius (QVUI), let’s see how it plans to be as successful as Ethereum (ETH).
bitcoinist.com
Crypto News Flash: Polygon, STEPN, Tamadoge, and Big Eyes Coin are Making Huge Impacts on the Metaverse
Mckinsey reported that over $120 billion had been invested into the Metaverse in the first five months of 2022. They also expect the industry to be worth $5 trillion by 2030. These investments signal the huge potentials the industry holds. As a savvy crypto investor, it is best to tap into this market before a massive explosion.
bitcoinist.com
MetalSwap’s Hedging Swap Tool is Live on Ethereum Main Chain
Protect yourself against market volatility while contributing to the liquidity of the decentralized commodity market. MetalSwap, a decentralized platform that allows hedging swaps on financial markets with the aim of providing coverage to those who work with commodities, announced that its much-awaited Hedging Swap Tool is now Live on Ethereum Main Chain, read all about it here! Team has also announced that a Swap Competition is coming very soon with exciting rewards, so keep an eye on their socials for that.
Comments / 0