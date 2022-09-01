Read full article on original website
Related
survivornet.com
Woman, 33, Blamed Her ‘Constant Tiredness’ On Working Too Much At Her Beauty Salon: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Living With Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Melissa McNaughton, 33, of Glasgow, Scotland, learned her fatigue was not due to working too much, she had Chronic Myeloid Leukemia. McNaughton received her cancer diagnosis four years ago, following a routine doctor’s visit to check the iron in her blood. Chronic myeloid...
nypressnews.com
Cancer: The warning sign that appears when you eat – ‘More challenging to diagnose’
Ovarian cancer targets the two small organs that store the eggs needed to make babies. “Although ovarian cancer is still considered relatively rare, it remains the sixth most common cancer in females,” said Chloe Cruickshank, Specialist Cancer Nurse at Perci Health. The expert also shared the tell-tale signs that make the condition “more challenging to diagnose”.
nypressnews.com
Popular drink may increase risk of cancer by 78% – it’s not alcohol
Although more studies would be needed to determine the factors and mechanisms behind the linkage, researchers said that higher sugar-sweetened beverage consumption might increase the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes, which are in turn risk factors for liver cancer. These beverages also can contribute to insulin resistance and...
survivornet.com
Dad Of Two, 40, With Chest Pains, Thirst and Fatigue Was Told By Doctors That ‘Nothing Is Wrong With Him:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Gareth Dixon, 40, was diagnosed with leukemia after insisting that blood tests be taken during a trip to the emergency room after suffering from chest, hip and rib cage pain. Prior to that trip, he had tried to make an in-person doctors appointment because he was dealing with fatigue, thirst, aches and pains.
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com
Daily Chocolate May Rescue the Brain From Cognitive Decline
A systematic review of the literature suggests that the molecules contained in cocoa may reduce cognitive decline. Daily chocolate consumption was inversely associated with the risk of death from all causes. The cognitive benefits of epicatechin in cocoa powder may be due to indirect mechanisms of vasodilatation and increased brain...
Medical News Today
Is it possible to tell if you have pancreatic cancer?
Pancreatic cancer can cause several nonspecific symptoms as the tumor grows or as cancer spreads to other areas of the body. Early stages often have no symptoms, so a person may not realize they have pancreatic cancer until it has spread. It is possible for a healthcare professional to identify...
MedicalXpress
New drug candidate developed to treat type 2 diabetes
A team of researchers from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD) and Novo Nordisk have developed a new hormone combination for the future treatment of type 2 diabetes. The scientists have combined the blood sugar-reducing effects of the drugs tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) in a new and highly effective drug. The advantage is that, by combining tesaglitazar with GLP-1, the tesaglitazar only enters tissue that contains GLP-1 receptors. This reduces the adverse effects of tesaglitazar while increasing the effects on sugar metabolism. The new drug has already been successfully tested in animal studies. The findings were published in Nature Metabolism.
physiciansweekly.com
Spatial and Transcriptomic Analysis of Perineural Invasion in Oral Cancer
For a study, researchers looked at the spatial and transcriptomic characteristics of perineural invasion (PNI)-positive and PNI-negative nerves to fill in these knowledge gaps. The applicability of PNI as a stand-alone prognostic predictor had not been demonstrated, and its diagnostic criteria differed. Slices of tissue from 142 people were stained with S100 and cytokeratin antibodies. The mass and perimeter of the tumor were found to contain nerves. They measured the nerve’s diameter and the distance between it and the tumor in addition to performing survival studies. Using the NanoString GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler Transcriptome Atlas, a spatial transcriptomic analysis of nerves located at various tumor distances was performed. PNI accurately indicates a worse prognosis in patients with lymph nodes devoid of metastases. Even when a PNI-negative tumor was detected using current criteria, patients with a close nerve-tumor distance had a dismal prognosis. The poor prognosis of individuals with significant nerve(s) in the tumor mass suggested that even PNI-negative nerves can promote tumor growth. A spatial transcriptomic study of more than 18,000 genes validated the diagnostic criteria; nerves close to cancer showed alterations in stress and growth response, which became less pronounced with growing nerve-tumor distance. Using human tissue and in vitro tests, these findings were confirmed. This work was the first to examine the relationship between clinical outcomes and transcriptome profile using high-throughput gene expression profiling in nerves. Their findings shed light on the relationships between nerves and cancer by demonstrating how cancer-induced injury reduces neurogenesis. They also supported moving away from the current subjective standards for PNI classification and toward a system based on the distance between the nerve and the tumor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digg.com
How Much Of The World's Population Believes In Life After Death, Mapped
Belief in an afterlife is strong in many parts of the world. The belief that life doesn't end after you've died isn't an uncommon one; lots of religions and belief systems around the globe share the view that your existence continues in some form after the death of your physical body.
Medical News Today
What are the main symptoms of bile duct cancer?
Bile duct cancer, also known as cholangiocarcinoma, is a rare form of cancer that affects the bile ducts. Two bile ducts in the human body connect the liver and gallbladder to the small intestine. They are important for digestion. Bile duct cancer can start. inside the liver — intrahepatic —...
Medical News Today
What are the early symptoms of kidney cancer?
Kidney or renal cancer may not cause symptoms in the early stages. As the disease progresses, the most common symptoms include blood in the urine and a lump or mass in the kidney area. Kidney cancer does not cause specific symptoms. This means that the symptoms may be due to...
MedicalXpress
'Completely new' COVID strains possible this winter: EU
Entirely new COVID variants could emerge this winter but existing vaccines should protect people from serious illness and death, the EU's drug agency said on Friday. The comments came as the 27-nation European Union prepares to roll out a booster campaign ahead of a feared wave of new coronavirus cases later this year.
technologynetworks.com
Effective New Drug Could Expand Treatment Options for Rheumatoid Arthritis
In its final Phase III clinical trial, a new drug for treating rheumatoid arthritis has proved to be at least as effective as the current "gold standard" treatment for this autoimmune disease. This opens up new treatment options for affected patients. The results of the international multicentre study led by MedUni Vienna were recently published in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine.
psychologytoday.com
The Mental Health Effects of Ghosting
While ghosting is hardly new, it has become increasingly common due to the intersection of social media, technology, and relationships. There has been limited empirical research on ghosting and its various potential effects on mental health and well-being. The negative effects on mental and emotional well-being of ghosting, for those...
labroots.com
A Common Bacterial Infection Could Lead to Colon Cancer
Infections of the bacterium C. difficile can cause diarrhea and inflammation of the colon called colitis. It is estimated that around half a million infections of C. diff occur every year in the United States. Most C. diff infections occur while an individual is taking antibiotics or just after taking antibiotics.
nypressnews.com
Stroke: Study of 40,000 people finds hot drink slashes risk by 30%
Green tea is also a major source of oxalate, which can cause kidney stones. This suggests that drinking more than five cups of green tea a day (or taking the equivalent in catechin capsules) might have more risks than benefits. When consumed wisely, though, green tea may improve your cardiovascular...
curetoday.com
FDA Approves Imfinzi-Containing Regimen for Biliary Tract Cancer
The Food and Drug Administration approved Imfinzi plus gemcitabine and cisplatin for locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Imfinzi (durvalumab) plus gemcitabine and cisplatin for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer, according to the agency. The...
survivornet.com
How Does Tabrecta Treat Advanced Lung Cancer?
A recently FDA-approved oral drug called Tabrecta has shown some success in treating patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (m-NSCLC). Tabrecta is a targeted therapy, which means it targets something specific in the body in an attempt to stop cancer growth. It works by blocking specific kinases (enzymes) in...
physiciansweekly.com
Efficacy of Pembrolizumab Chemotherapy in Gastric Cancer and Tumor Mutational Burden
For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the impact of tumor mutational burden (TMB) status on the outcomes of first-line pembrolizumab treatment versus chemotherapy in KEYNOTE-062. They investigated the correlations between TMB (continuous variable; square root scale) assessed with FoundationOne CDx and clinical outcomes using logistic (ORR) and Cox proportional hazards (PFS, OS) regression models (objective response rate [ORR], progression-free survival [PFS], and overall survival [OS]). The clinical utility of TMB was assessed using the preset threshold of 10 mut/Mb. TMB data were available for 306 of 763 patients (40.1%; pembrolizumab, 107; pembrolizumab+chemotherapy, 100; chemotherapy, 99). TMB was significantly linked with clinical outcomes for patients receiving pembrolizumab or pembrolizumab in combination with chemotherapy (ORR, PFS, and OS; all P<0.05) but not for those receiving chemotherapy (all P>0.05). Overall, 16% of patients had TMB greater than or equal to 10 mut/Mb, and 44% of those patients had malignancies with notable microsatellite instability (MSI-H). Better clinical outcomes (ORR, PFS, and OS) were observed in patients treated with pembrolizumab (pembrolizumab monotherapy and pembrolizumab+chemotherapy) who had TMB greater than 10 mut/Mb. The therapeutic value of pembrolizumab (with or without chemotherapy) in comparison to chemotherapy by the TMB cutoff and the favorable correlation between clinical results with pembrolizumab or pembrolizumab+chemotherapy and TMB as a continuous variable were attenuated. An exploratory analysis of KEYNOTE-062 suggests a connection between TMB and clinical efficacy with first-line pembrolizumab-based therapy in patients with advanced gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer. The removal of MSI-H cancer patients did, however, reduce the therapeutic effectiveness of TMB.
msn.com
Banana Health Benefits Worth Noting That You Should Take Seriously
The banana is one of the one popular of our fruits that nearly went extinct due to Panama disease. The reason we almost lost the banana was because basically only one variety was grown since it was the most favorite type for people around the world. Fortunately, the agricultural experts studied the problem of how to adapt the banana for climate change and become more disease resistant. Otherwise, we could have lost more than just delicious banana taste, but the many health benefits that this one fruit provides.
Comments / 0