Tennis

Anett Kontaveit leaves her press conference in tears after Serena Williams US Open loss and admits the raucous Arthur Ashe crowd was 'very difficult'... as the Estonian journalist who asked the last question insists 'it wasn't my intention'

By Patrick Djordjevic For Dailymail.Com
 4 days ago

Annett Kontaveit left her media obligations with tears in her eyes following the second-round loss to Serena Williams at the US Open on Wednesday night.

The Estonian world No. 2 couldn't contain her emotions any longer, beginning to cry when asked a question by a reporter in her native tongue.

'I mean, it was hard … it was something I never experienced before,' she said.

The 26-year-old was gracious in her assessment of the pro-Williams crowd inside Arthur Ashe Stadium but admitted it did take its toll.

'I don't think it's a personal attack against me or anything. I mean, it's fair. I definitely had no shame losing to Serena. It was very difficult with the crowd.'

Kontaveit naturally entered the tournament as one of the favorites for the women's title but succumbed to the brilliance of Williams, who viciously fought back to claim a 6-7, 6-2, 6-2 victory.

The arguably overdone procession continues for the modern tennis matriarch, but it is the end of the road for Kontaveit, who has struggled to make an impact at this year's grand slams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Y645_0heKcqmE00
Annett Kontaveit showed her emotions as she received support from an Estonian journalist
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V2kls_0heKcqmE00
Kontaveit almost sent shockwaves through Arthur Ashe Stadium before Serena Williams stormed home to take the absorbing second-round encounter in three sets -- 6-7, 6-2, 6-2

'I thought I didn't play a bad match at all,' Kontaveit said during the press conference.

'She definitely raised her level in the third set. She played amazing. In the first set she was serving so well in these important moments.

'I fought really hard, thought I played a decent match. She was better today. It was her moment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PzW0k_0heKcqmE00
The blonde sensation managed to hold it together until she was asked a question in Estonian

'I was trying to do my own thing. Of course, this is totally about her. I was very aware of that.'

Gunnar Leheste was the reporter who evoked the emotional response from his countrywoman,

'I'm sorry. It wasn't my intention at all,' he said via Twitter.

'I was just thanking her for the greatest match that one Estonian can experience via television.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k6PKA_0heKcqmE00
Serena Williams will play Ajla Tomljanovic inside a raucous Arthur Ashe Stadium Friday night 

'She told that she don't have to be embarrassed by loss against Serena and that the crowd was really hard, and that was it.'

Williams now advances to the third round of her final grand slam, in what once again could be her final match.

The 40-year-old mother takes on Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, who dispatched of Evgeniya Rodina in three sets Tuesday -- 1-6, 6-2, 7-5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KdFCN_0heKcqmE00
Tiger Woods managed to step away from the PGA Tour-LIV Golf drama to support Williams

Before Friday's mouthwatering clash arrives, Williams will take to the court with sister, Venus, Thursday night as the powerful pair face Czech duo, Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka.

Williams had the crowd on her side throughout the contest, including some faces faces at Flushing Meadows.

Tiger Woods, the Hadid sisters and actress Zendaya were among the celebrities present as the US Open fairytale continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mhgCP_0heKcqmE00
Gigi (left center) and Bella Hadid (right center) seemed to enjoy themselves Wednesday night

Big D.
4d ago

I don't know if this is her being a brat or if it's privilege. But I wonder if she knows what Serena and Venus had to endure at the start of their careers...

Reply(94)
226
Ms.Sue
3d ago

So what, now you know how the Williams sisters felt when folks booed, talked about their hair, their appearance etc and they were still teens! Step up Buttercup

Reply(13)
118
Joe Mills
4d ago

I just don't get it about you haters, her first round match she beats a low seed player and you criticize that, next she beats the number two seed and you say she's a man, for the record, only Maga's make comments like that because you live sorry pathetic lives, probably can't hit a basketball with a rack.

Reply(43)
113
