News Channel Nebraska
P2T students compete at International Health Occupations Competition
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Several high school students enrolled in the Pathways to Tomorrow (P2T) program in West Point participated in a conference this summer with others from across the world that focused on occupations in the healthcare industry. Ten of 13 of P2T’s Health Science students who qualified at...
News Channel Nebraska
Tiny of village of Uehling celebrates Labor Day with fireworks, family festivities
UEHLING, Neb. -- A tiny village in northeast Nebraska held the largest Labor Day weekend fireworks display in the state. In the village of Uehling, population 230, families gathered at dusk for activities, drinks and a massive pyrotechnic show. It was all part of the community's triannual Labor Day celebration,...
nebraskaexaminer.com
Nebraska farmer ordered to pay $1 million in restitution for crop insurance fraud
LINCOLN — A a federal judge has ordered a Newman Grove farmer to pay $1 million in restitution, as well as a $30,000 fine, for making a fraudulent statement on a crop insurance claim. Ross Nelson, 48, of Newman Grove, had provided false losses of soybeans and corn when...
Four Nebraska lakes under health alert due to toxic algae
Swimming is not allowed but boating and fishing are permitted at these lakes. Anyone visiting should avoid activities that could lead to swallowing water.
News Channel Nebraska
Three nationally known store brands coming to Sunset Plaza Mall
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska mall will be adding three nationally known store brands to its mall in the near future. Managers at Sunset Plaza Mall confirmed the news to News Channel Nebraska on Thursday morning. They said they couldn't release any other details or publicly identify the stores...
WOWT
Nebraska DHHS warns of toxic algae at four lakes
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - People are asked to be cautious at four Nebraska lakes due to toxic algae blooms. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County are affected.
West Nile Virus detected in northeast Nebraska
A Nebraska county has reported an area tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV).
kscj.com
NEBRASKA PURSUIT ENDS WITH ARREST OF SIOUX CITY WOMAN
TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL ARRESTED A SIOUX CITY WOMAN FOLLOWING A PURSUIT IN CEDAR COUNTY LAST THURSDAY. THE PATROL WAS ALERTED BY THE CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE THAT A DEPUTY WAS PURSUING A WOMAN WHO HAD ESCAPED FROM CUSTODY AND STOLEN A PICKUP. A TROOPER SUCCESSFULLY DEPLOYED...
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol: Woman steals pickup, drives through cornfield, hits tree
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people were arrested in separate pursuits Thursday. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, on Thursday morning around 6:45 a.m., the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in the middle of a pursuit. A woman had allegedly escaped from custody and stole a pickup truck. A...
Sheriff: Man arrested for Dixon County drive-by shooting toward mother, child
A Nebraska man was arrested after he allegedly drove by a residence and fired a single shot.
kscj.com
ALLEN, NEBRASKA MAN CHARGED IN DRIVE BY SHOOTING
AN RURAL ALLEN, NEBRASKA MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING A WEEKEND DRIVE BY SHOOTING IN DIXON COUNTY. 35-YEAR-OLD ANDREW CHASE IS CHARGED WITH USE OF A DEADLY WEAPON TO COMMIT A FELONY, UNLAWFUL DISCHARGE OF A FIREARM, TERRORISTIC THREATS, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF AND DISTURBING THE PEACE. THE DIXON COUNTY...
News Channel Nebraska
Bessler credits team effort, proud of team for week one win
CRETE - Doane head coach Chris Bessler started off his fifth season win a W on Saturday night!. All content © copyright PLATTE VALLEY - NEWS CHANNEL NEBRASKA. KMJF-LD Channel 16.1 (NCN) | 1363 26th Ave. | Columbus, NE 68601. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site,...
siouxlandnews.com
Holt County man sentenced to prison for crop insurance fraud
HOLT COUNTY, Neb. — A Nebraska man will spend about four weeks in prison for federal crop insurance fraud. 48-year-old Ross Nelson of Newman Grove was sentenced to 16 weekends of "intermittent confinement," as well as four years of probation for "making a false statement in connection with federal crop insurance" in Federal Court in Lincoln.
News Channel Nebraska
Man convicted of meth charge in Madison County goes missing from CCC-L
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man convicted of drug charges in Madison County has gone missing from a Lincoln prison facility. Authorities have been notified about a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln. Kelcey Schrage left his job in the community today and failed to return to the facility, according to a press release issued by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
News Channel Nebraska
Valverde's 5 TDs Power Pierce Past Scotus
COLUMBUS - Keenan Valverde scored 5 touchdowns, 4 before halftime, as the Pierce Bluejays dominated Scotus Central Catholic 45-7 Friday night. The Jays cashed in four of the first five drives for TDs, and the Pierce defense kept the Shamrocks from crossing midfield until the 3rd quarter. When Scotus finally had a chance to dent the scoreboard in the 3rd, a Bluejay goal-line stand proved to be the backbreaker.
News Channel Nebraska
Man reportedly shoots at woman and child in Dixon County
PONCA, Neb. -- An Allen man was arrested for allegedly shooting at a woman and her child while outside her home. The Dixon County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 35-year-old Andrew Chase, of Allen, on Friday with the help of the Nebraska State Patrol and Dakota County. DCSO said they...
News Channel Nebraska
Late TD propels WSC to road win in first game of Logan Masters era
BISMARCK, N.D. -- A nine-yard TD run by senior running back Anthony Watkins, his second of the game, gave Wayne State a 33-28 season opening Northern Sun Conference football win Saturday night at the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota. It was Wayne State’s first road win to open the season since 2012 (49-6 at MSU Moorhead). It also marked the sixth time in 11 career meetings against UMary that the game was decided by seven points or less.
News Channel Nebraska
WSC volleyball knocks off third straight ranked foe to win Colorado Premier Challenge
DENVER, Colo. -- The 15th-ranked Wayne State volleyball team might have a far different number in front of its name next week. The Wildcats won two matches against ranked opponents on Saturday in dramatically different fashions, completing a 4-0 weekend at the Colorado Premier Challenge. Wayne State's final three matches in the event were against teams ranked 12th or better in the country.
News Channel Nebraska
Bloomfield defense sets tone in rivalry win
CROFTON - Bloomfield waited 23 years for an opportunity to play their rivals again, and they didn't waste the opportunity. The Bees beat Crofton Friday, 28-10. It was the first time the former NENAC rivals had played in football since 1999. The Warriors were in control early, taking advantage of...
