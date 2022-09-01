COLUMBUS - Keenan Valverde scored 5 touchdowns, 4 before halftime, as the Pierce Bluejays dominated Scotus Central Catholic 45-7 Friday night. The Jays cashed in four of the first five drives for TDs, and the Pierce defense kept the Shamrocks from crossing midfield until the 3rd quarter. When Scotus finally had a chance to dent the scoreboard in the 3rd, a Bluejay goal-line stand proved to be the backbreaker.

