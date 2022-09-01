Read full article on original website
7 Underrated Movies Directed by Clint Eastwood
Clint Eastwood is one of the most recognizable stars in American cinema history and is continuing to make movies into his 90s. He had a few small roles as far back as the 1950s before getting recognition as a TV actor in the late '50s and early 1960s, with his profile blowing up thanks to his role in the iconic Man With No Name trilogy in the mid-60s. From there, he's been a staple of pop culture, and beyond acting, he started a successful directing career in the early 1970s.
9 Directors Who Released Two Films in a Single Year
Releasing a movie is tough work for everyone involved, especially the director. Ideally, they're the person who's in control of the film throughout all stages of production. If you think about it, a film's writer is mostly involved in the pre-production, the cast are essential for the production/filming stage, and the editor is there mostly for post-production. They're all important roles, but they can more or less be attributed to one stage of a film's production.
From 'Pitch Perfect' to 'Animal House': Best Movies About College
Whether you went to college or not, everyone feels like they have been due to Hollywood’s long history of college-centered films. They’re the perfect setting for any situation, from exposing the vulnerability of young adults away from their family for the first time, to showing what some will do to succeed, or just simply, how much a teenager will drink and party when their parents are out of the picture. From comedy to horror, and musicals to dark dramas, some of the most memorable films ever made are about the college years. Here are the best.
Food For Thought: 11 of the Best Movies About Cannibalism
Since the days of Jonathan Swift’s A Modest Proposal, cannibalism has often served as a metaphor for bigger overarching themes that explore society and the human psyche. It’s true: there’s something fascinating about cannibals, serial killers, and other folks of highly taboo practices. That’s why there are so goddamn many true crime podcasts and why shows like Dexter, Criminal Minds, and Hannibal are so popular. Killers are one thing, though, and cannibals are another. The genre of “Cannibal Film” is unsurprisingly plagued with controversy, with many of the films about this subject matter being condemned—or outright banned—for their brutality and their scandalous subject matter. It’s not always somber-toned blood and guts, however, since some films have dodged the usual expectations that one would understandingly have about cannibal movies, and Luca Guadagnino’s latest film, the Timothée Chalamet-starring Bones & All, is looking to be yet another of a long line of unique explorations of the subject. If you’re looking to dive into films about the most ravenous of appetites, then cozy in, grab some fava beans and a nice chianti, and get ready for 11 of the most interesting films on cannibalism. Believe it or not, there’s something here for everybody.
‘The Whale’ Star Brendan Fraser on Playing a Man Who Weighs 600 Pounds: ‘I Needed to Learn to Move In a New Way’
Brendan Fraser, the star of the Venice-premiering movie “The Whale,” says he needed to “learn how to move in a new way” in order to play his character Charlie, who weighs 600 lbs. Fraser takes on his most substantial role in a number of years with Darren Aronofsky’s latest, in which Charlie is slowly eating himself to death while struggling with congestive heart failure. An English teacher who holds online courses (with the camera off), Charlie eats to escape the pain of losing the love of his life, his former night-school student Alan, with whom he began a relationship after leaving...
The Truth Is Scarier Than Fiction... Horror Movies Based on a True Story
Horror movies are, for all intents and purposes, a license to print money. Notoriously cheap to make with a built-in audience, a horror film doesn’t need to make much in order to turn a profit. And, if the studio is lucky and/or smart, a unicorn arrives that rakes in the cash, à la The Blair Witch Project or Paranormal Activity. Yet there’s a decided marketing edge with the addition of five simple words: Based on a True Story. It’s bad enough when a film scares your pants off, but that added element that it happened in real life? Or, even worse, it's still happening? That means... shiver... it could happen to you. Sweet dreams.
The 10 Best Western Movies From The '50s and '60s
Western movies have always been a popular movie genre in the history of film. The popularity of the genre has seen its ups and downs, however, certain decades in the 1900s have seen the release of many classic Western films. Many of these films from the ‘50s and ‘60s depict America’s changing attitudes and opinions as well as the continued aftermath of World War II.
5 Shakespeare Adaptations for the Halloween Season
To watch? Or not to watch. That is the question! Shakespeare is not only one of the most famous (if not the most famous) playwrights in the history of the world but also helped to inspire some of the best movies and stories that are now told in big-budget films and television series. So much of what the average person consumes in entertainment could be traced back to a Shakespeare play, and most people don’t even realize it.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
'Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning': Tom Cruise Delivers Ode to Movie Theaters in the Riskiest PSA Yet
A video of star Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie, seemingly in the middle of filming a midair action sequence for the upcoming eighth Mission: Impossible movie, is being circulated online. The video was originally played before the trailer debut of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One at this year’s CinemaCon in April. The event also hosted the first screening of Top Gun: Maverick.
10 New Members of the Avengers for the 2025 Films
There are voids to be filled in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Avengers line-up before the all-powerful team reappears in May and November 2025. Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame brought the MCU’s Infinity Saga to a more than satisfactory end for comic fans and non-comic fans alike. However, the...
New 'Empire of Light' Images Feature Colin Firth, Olivia Colman
Several new images for Sam Mendes's upcoming film about the same medium, Empire of Lights, have just been released. An official teaser trailer for the upcoming movie was released about a week ago and showcased a love story where the characters are connected through a coastal cinema in 80s England. Empire of Lights stars Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward, Toby Jones, and Colin Firth. Empire of Lights will reunite writer and director Sam Mendes with acclaimed cinematographer Roger Deakins. The duo previously worked together on the films Skyfall and 1917.
How 'She-Hulk's Fourth-Wall Breaks Make the MCU Feel More Interactive
Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans, well-versed in tons of canon lore, sprinkled sweetly atop the original comic books, are as devoted as they come. Of course, with devotion come opinions, and opinions — particularly in the age of social media — birth interaction. Marvel Studios’ latest project, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, stays true to its comic-book roots, going a step further to incorporate inclusion. A series of fourth-wall breaks and dialogue bordering on conversation, as Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) stares right through our TV screens, make for one pretty epic viewing experience, as well as the perfect nod to the loyal fanbase.
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5: Release Date, Trailer, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know
Is There A Trailer For The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5?. When Will The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Be Released?. Where Can You Stream The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5?. Who’s In The Cast Of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5?. Is there a more terrifying fictional world...
‘Andor’: Genevieve O'Reilly Talks Tony Gilroy’s Vision and Working with Stellan Skarsgård
With Andor arriving on Disney+ on September 21st, I recently got to speak with Genevieve O'Reilly about playing Mon Mothma in the new Star Wars series. Andor is a two-season event that starts five years before the events of Rogue One. The first season will cover a year, while the second season will cover the next four years in 3-episode blocks. Meaning episodes one through three will be year two, episodes four through six is year three, seven though nine is year four, and the final episodes will be year five and the plan is to end episode twelve right before Rogue One starts.
Xochitl Gomez Reveals the Advice She Received From Patrick Stewart on ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’
In a recent interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff for Colliders Ladies Night, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Xochitl Gomez sat down with us to talk a little bit about her experience of being on set of one of 2022’s biggest movies. In the story, she plays America Chavez, a girl who can jump between universes and has been doing it for most of her life after an incident that separated her from her mothers.
Family Competition Crosses the Line in 'The Estate' Trailer
It is undeniably human that remembering to call one’s unpleasant, grouchy but wealthy relative often goes hand in hand with needing financial aid. It’s sad but true that we are impelled to be nicer to people we need help from. This is precisely what the upcoming comedy movie The Estate explores with its premise. The film’s recently released trailer showcases a scheming family going at each other’s throats in order to be the ones to inherit a dying wealthy member’s estate.
New 'Halloween' 4K Collection Extras Announced by Scream Factory
It’s the beginning of September, which means horror fans have already started counting down the days till Halloween. There are so many exciting horror physical releases coming in the next two months like Evil Dead, Army of Darkness, and The Fog. Those films are all coming to 4K for the first time thanks to Shout Factory/Scream Factory. However, another amazing release coming out in early October is their Halloween 4K Collection (1995-2002). This includes Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, and Halloween: Resurrection. Now Scream Factory has announced the extras for the release and if you're a Resurrection fan you’re going to be really happy.
From 'Atlanta' to 'Fleabag': 11 Short-Running TV Shows That Ended on Their Own Terms
Television series tend – more often than not – to get cancelled before they reach their natural conclusion. Sometimes a series simply ends without resolution. Other times, a series does get a resolution but way too late, and the conclusion doesn't feel quite right. Sometimes, though, a show ends at just the right time, with a short-run concluded in such an ideal way that even if the fans wanted more, it is impossible not to appreciate the creators' understanding that it was enough, that it was time to stop and move on.
'Pinocchio' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Disney Live-Action Remake
The story of Pinocchio has been seen through many iterations over the 142 years since the Carlo Collodi tale was first published, though, most of us think of the 1940s Disney classic, and a long branch of a nose, whenever the wooden toy who became a real boy is mentioned. This musical film will be Disney’s first revisiting of the classic story in 82 years. The new, wondrous, epic take on the famous fable will feature a mix of live-action and animation, a task that seems as daunting as escaping the belly of a whale, and may take a little magic to pull off. Here you’ll find the live-action actors and voice-acted animated characters tasked with bringing the story of bravery, love, and family to life.
