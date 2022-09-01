Read full article on original website
BATON ROUGE, La. — When Press Robinson registered to vote in South Carolina in 1963, he was handed a copy of the U.S. Constitution and told to read it aloud and interpret it. Robinson, then a college sophomore, wasn’t surprised. He heard stories from others in the South’s Black...
EAGLE PASS, Texas — A Texas pecan farm nearly the size of Disneyland has become entangled in a turf war between the Biden administration and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over immigration enforcement on the southern border. Hugo and Magali Urbina, who bought Heavenly Farms in April 2021, at first...
DES MOINES, Iowa — During a primary debate in May, Iowa Republican Zach Nunn and his two rivals were asked to raise their hand if they thought all abortions should be illegal. "All abortions, no exceptions," the moderator clarified. Nunn's left hand went up. The image has shadowed the...
DAYTON, OHIO — In the dim light of a clinic ultrasound room, Monica Eberhart reclines on an exam table as a nurse moves a probe across her belly. Waves of fetal cardiac activity ripple across the screen. “The heartbeat,” the nurse says. “About 10 weeks and two days.”...
Seth Hausermann caught three passes for 72 yards and touchdowns of 49 and 27 yards and Orrin Kuehn rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown as Minden defeated St. Paul 23-0. Ravenna quarterback Zach Lewandowski ran for 216 yards and five touchdowns and running back Carter Jasnoch rushed for 190 yards and three touchdowns as Ravenna rolled to a 70-34 win over Southern Valley to improve to 2-0.
