Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit One of Ohio's Most Haunted StreetsTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Towns ‘stepping away’ from basketball, citing injury historyThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Sushi in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State records third-straight shutout, defeats Lehigh 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: Knowles 'not surprised' by defense, but Buckeye Nation delighted
It was all about the defense. After 2 disappointing seasons under Kerry Coombs, Ohio State went out in December and got the coordinator it wanted to turn around its defensive fortunes. It was time to end defensive meltdowns like those against Oregon and Michigan in 2021. It was time to end being outmatched against the Clemsons and Alabamas of the world. One game in, it’s safe to say that the Ohio State/Jim Knowles relationship is not just living up to expectations, it’s surpassing them.
saturdaytradition.com
Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury details revealed, per report
Ohio State wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba suffered a mild hamstring injury in Saturday night’s 21-10 win over Notre Dame. The Buckeyes’ star receiver is slated to miss 1-2 weeks, according to 247 Sports’ Chris Hummer. Smith-Njigba is quarterback CJ Stroud’s NO. 1 weapon heading into the 2022...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State hoops loses commitment from 4-star prospect, first player to commit via 2023 recruiting class
Class of 2023 guard George Washington III decommitted from Ohio State Monday morning. Washington was the first player to commit to Chris Holtmann’s 2023 cycle. The 4-star guard announced his de-commitment via Twitter. Ohio State retains 4-star small forward Scotty Middleton, 4-star power forward Devin Royal and 3-star center...
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer reacts to Ohio State's win over Notre Dame
Ohio State showed it belonged Saturday evening against No. 5 Notre Dame. Former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer reacted to the strong performance on Twitter Friday night following the game. …is the chance to go 2-0. Meyer, Ohio State’s coach from 2012 to 2018, leaving the Buckeyes for the NFL after...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State's offense drawing concern across social media
Ohio State’s high-flying offense hasn’t been explosive against Notre Dame through one half of football. However, the best way to stop a great offense is to keep them off the field. That’s what Notre Dame did for much of the first half. The Irish lead the Buckeyes...
Ohio State says 1 thing ticked them off entering Notre Dame game
Ohio State may have started off slowly, but they sure came around by the end of their win Saturday at home against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish played a strong first half and led 10-7 at halftime against the Buckeyes. But Ohio State’s defense stepped up in the second half and did not allow any points as the Buckeyes won 21-10.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit reacts to Notre Dame vs. Ohio State thriller in Week 1
Kirk Herbstreit was in Columbus for Week 1 as part of the broadcast team covering the Notre Dame vs. Ohio State matchup to open the season. The top-5 battle lived up to the hype and was dramatic deep into the fourth quarter. Despite entering the game as a 17-point underdog, Marcus Freeman’s Fighting Irish squad went toe-to-toe with the Buckeyes.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum addresses Ohio State's Week 1 win over Notre Dame: 'The pressure of the moment got to them'
Paul Finebaum made an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter Sunday morning to tackle all of the action from the Week 1 action. He addressed what went down in Columbus as Ohio State battled Notre Dame but didn’t put the Irish away until late in the game. According to Finebaum,...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Knowles addresses unsurprising defensive effort vs. Notre Dame: 'We expected it'
Jim Knowles discussed Ohio State’s basic defensive effort in the win over Notre Dame. Ohio State prevailed in a 21-10 win and the defense pitched a shutout in the 2nd half of the contest. Ohio State went into the half with a 3-point deficit and the defense was going to play a role in taking the lead in the 2nd half.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of Arkansas State-Ohio State in Week 2
ESPN’s FPI is back again for Week 2. Arkansas State-Ohio State is 1 of the B1G games set to kick off. Ohio State is coming off of a 21-10 win over Notre Dame in Columbus. The offense struggled in the game, but the defense really set the tone. Ohio State held Notre Dame to 177 yards passing and 76 yards rushing. Notre Dame also struggled on 3rd down, converting 3 out of 13 attempts.
saturdaytradition.com
Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury update: WR sidelined early in Ohio State's game vs. Notre Dame
Jaxon Smith-Njigba missed one series with Ohio State’s offense after taking a shot to the head early in the game. During the first drive of the game, Smith-Njigba recorded a catch and was running near the sideline. While going to the ground, Smith-Njigba took a shoulder to the back of the head and his helmet went flying.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan hoops center Hunter Dickinson trolls Ohio State following hard-fought win over Notre Dame
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson knows what it’s like to beat Colorado State. The Wolverines breezed past the Rams in Round 1 of the 2022 NCAA Tournament before downing Tennessee in the days to follow. Dickinson was a major reason why the Wolverines reached the Sweet 16 as an 11-seed.
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay at Ohio State: Lee Corso headgear records for OSU, Notre Dame
This Saturday, ESPN’s GameDay will roll into Columbus, Ohio as the Buckeyes take on rival Notre Dame in one of the most anticipated games of the season. This will be GameDay’s 21st appearance at Ohio State-the most of any school. Of course, it wouldn’t be GameDay without host...
saturdaytradition.com
Marcus Freeman reacts to Notre Dame's strong showing vs. Ohio State
Marcus Freeman was displeased when he gave his immediate reaction to Notre Dame’s loss to Ohio State on Saturday night. Notre Dame fell to Ohio State by 11 points, 21-10. It was a closer result than most expected and Notre Dame received positive marks for taking a lead into halftime and keeping the game close until the end. Freeman was not as upbeat with the result since a win was in his team’s reach.
cwcolumbus.com
Notre Dame fan credits OSU for saving his life
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Notre Dame both have a loyal fan base. But for some fans the decision on who to cheer on may not be so easy. For Giles Kennedy, one of the schools literally helped save his life. Kennedy has a life saving connection...
saturdaytradition.com
College Gameday crew picks Notre Dame-Ohio State matchup
College Gameday has made their picks for Saturday’s slate of games. The 2022 college football season is truly here. Jack Harlow joined the College Gameday crew to help make some picks of the best Week 1 games. The game of the week is Ohio State-Notre Dame, which has some great storylines on its own.
Lee Corso Threatens To Not Make Headgear Pick For Ohio State-Notre Dame
The College GameDay crew is in Columbus ahead of a massive showdown between Ohio State and Notre Dame. Before the game kicks off, though, Lee Corso has to make his patented headgear pick. But will he?. Earlier this morning he threatened to not make a pick. “This is a tough...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State forward stepping away from basketball, will not play 2022-23 season
Ohio State forward Seth Towns announced Sunday that he is stepping away from the game of basketball. The Harvard transfer announced the news on his personal Twitter page. Towns cited his body as not being ready for a Big Ten season in his announcement. Towns was set to enter his seventh year in college basketball after starring at Harvard before back surgery ended his season prematurely, causing him to miss the entirety of the 2021 season.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day updates injury status of WRs Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming coming out of Week 1
Ryan Day was hopeful to see wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming return next week when he provided an injury update on the 2 players. Ohio State had planned on having Smith-Njigba and Fleming out on the field for most of the game, but unfortunately for the Buckeyes, that did not happen. Ohio State still managed to win by double digits without 2 key receivers.
Kirk Herbstreit Accidentally Swears During College GameDay
It happens to the best of us.
