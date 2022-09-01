ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: Knowles 'not surprised' by defense, but Buckeye Nation delighted

It was all about the defense. After 2 disappointing seasons under Kerry Coombs, Ohio State went out in December and got the coordinator it wanted to turn around its defensive fortunes. It was time to end defensive meltdowns like those against Oregon and Michigan in 2021. It was time to end being outmatched against the Clemsons and Alabamas of the world. One game in, it’s safe to say that the Ohio State/Jim Knowles relationship is not just living up to expectations, it’s surpassing them.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury details revealed, per report

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba suffered a mild hamstring injury in Saturday night’s 21-10 win over Notre Dame. The Buckeyes’ star receiver is slated to miss 1-2 weeks, according to 247 Sports’ Chris Hummer. Smith-Njigba is quarterback CJ Stroud’s NO. 1 weapon heading into the 2022...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Urban Meyer reacts to Ohio State's win over Notre Dame

Ohio State showed it belonged Saturday evening against No. 5 Notre Dame. Former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer reacted to the strong performance on Twitter Friday night following the game. …is the chance to go 2-0. Meyer, Ohio State’s coach from 2012 to 2018, leaving the Buckeyes for the NFL after...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Columbus, OH
Football
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Illinois State
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State's offense drawing concern across social media

Ohio State’s high-flying offense hasn’t been explosive against Notre Dame through one half of football. However, the best way to stop a great offense is to keep them off the field. That’s what Notre Dame did for much of the first half. The Irish lead the Buckeyes...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit reacts to Notre Dame vs. Ohio State thriller in Week 1

Kirk Herbstreit was in Columbus for Week 1 as part of the broadcast team covering the Notre Dame vs. Ohio State matchup to open the season. The top-5 battle lived up to the hype and was dramatic deep into the fourth quarter. Despite entering the game as a 17-point underdog, Marcus Freeman’s Fighting Irish squad went toe-to-toe with the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckeye State#Ohio State Football#American Football#College Football#Buckeyes#Notre Dame#The National Title
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts winner of Arkansas State-Ohio State in Week 2

ESPN’s FPI is back again for Week 2. Arkansas State-Ohio State is 1 of the B1G games set to kick off. Ohio State is coming off of a 21-10 win over Notre Dame in Columbus. The offense struggled in the game, but the defense really set the tone. Ohio State held Notre Dame to 177 yards passing and 76 yards rushing. Notre Dame also struggled on 3rd down, converting 3 out of 13 attempts.
JONESBORO, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
saturdaytradition.com

Marcus Freeman reacts to Notre Dame's strong showing vs. Ohio State

Marcus Freeman was displeased when he gave his immediate reaction to Notre Dame’s loss to Ohio State on Saturday night. Notre Dame fell to Ohio State by 11 points, 21-10. It was a closer result than most expected and Notre Dame received positive marks for taking a lead into halftime and keeping the game close until the end. Freeman was not as upbeat with the result since a win was in his team’s reach.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Notre Dame fan credits OSU for saving his life

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Notre Dame both have a loyal fan base. But for some fans the decision on who to cheer on may not be so easy. For Giles Kennedy, one of the schools literally helped save his life. Kennedy has a life saving connection...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

College Gameday crew picks Notre Dame-Ohio State matchup

College Gameday has made their picks for Saturday’s slate of games. The 2022 college football season is truly here. Jack Harlow joined the College Gameday crew to help make some picks of the best Week 1 games. The game of the week is Ohio State-Notre Dame, which has some great storylines on its own.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State forward stepping away from basketball, will not play 2022-23 season

Ohio State forward Seth Towns announced Sunday that he is stepping away from the game of basketball. The Harvard transfer announced the news on his personal Twitter page. Towns cited his body as not being ready for a Big Ten season in his announcement. Towns was set to enter his seventh year in college basketball after starring at Harvard before back surgery ended his season prematurely, causing him to miss the entirety of the 2021 season.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day updates injury status of WRs Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming coming out of Week 1

Ryan Day was hopeful to see wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming return next week when he provided an injury update on the 2 players. Ohio State had planned on having Smith-Njigba and Fleming out on the field for most of the game, but unfortunately for the Buckeyes, that did not happen. Ohio State still managed to win by double digits without 2 key receivers.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy