ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soldotna, AK

Comments / 0

Related
radiokenai.com

Mariners Top Kardinals In Mid-Alaska Football Showdown

Senior night for the Homer Mariners turned the spotlight on senior Carter Tennison and a four touchdown effort for the Mariner quarterback in a 38-20 victory over the Kenai Kardinals on Saturday. Homer 38 – Kenai 20. Carter Tennison rushed for four touchdowns to lead the Mariners past the...
HOMER, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Soldotna city employees facing threats after park controversy

Southcentral is in between storm systems as Labor Day weekend starts. The Fault in the Facts: The world’s largest tsunami was in our backyard. Since those who witnessed the tsunami are no longer able to tell their tale, in this installment of The Fault in the Facts, a loved one helps bring their family members’ experience to life with the help of words a survivor spoke about his memories before he died.
SOLDOTNA, AK
kdll.org

Kenaitze Indian Tribe opens doors to educational campus

Throughout Alaska’s history, cultural education for Alaska Native students has been not only discouraged, but systematically suppressed — stifling efforts to pass on language and traditions from one generation to the next. Today, cultural education is a huge and growing focus for the Kenaitze Indian Tribe. And the...
KENAI, AK
kbbi.org

One killed and four injured in crash near Turnagain Pass

A crash on the Seward Highway last Thursday just north of Turnagain Pass resulted in one fatality and four hospitalizations. Alaska State Troopers say they were notified of the collision around 7:30 last Thursday night. They say a southbound Dodge minivan that veered out of its lane hit a man standing in a pullout outside his parked Ford SUV, around mile 71.
HOPE, AK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alaska State
Alaska Football
City
Anchorage, AK
Local
Alaska Sports
Local
Alaska Education
Soldotna, AK
Education
Soldotna, AK
Sports
City
Soldotna, AK
City
Seward, AK
radiokenai.com

Found Male Dog

Location: Kenai Spur Highway / All American Training Center. Description: German Sheppard with a blue scarf. Dog is currently being held at the All American Training Center in Soldonta. Contact: 907-260-7788.
KENAI, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy