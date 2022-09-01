Read full article on original website
radiokenai.com
Mariners Top Kardinals In Mid-Alaska Football Showdown
Senior night for the Homer Mariners turned the spotlight on senior Carter Tennison and a four touchdown effort for the Mariner quarterback in a 38-20 victory over the Kenai Kardinals on Saturday. Homer 38 – Kenai 20. Carter Tennison rushed for four touchdowns to lead the Mariners past the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Soldotna city employees facing threats after park controversy
Southcentral is in between storm systems as Labor Day weekend starts. The Fault in the Facts: The world’s largest tsunami was in our backyard. Since those who witnessed the tsunami are no longer able to tell their tale, in this installment of The Fault in the Facts, a loved one helps bring their family members’ experience to life with the help of words a survivor spoke about his memories before he died.
kdll.org
Kenaitze Indian Tribe opens doors to educational campus
Throughout Alaska’s history, cultural education for Alaska Native students has been not only discouraged, but systematically suppressed — stifling efforts to pass on language and traditions from one generation to the next. Today, cultural education is a huge and growing focus for the Kenaitze Indian Tribe. And the...
kbbi.org
One killed and four injured in crash near Turnagain Pass
A crash on the Seward Highway last Thursday just north of Turnagain Pass resulted in one fatality and four hospitalizations. Alaska State Troopers say they were notified of the collision around 7:30 last Thursday night. They say a southbound Dodge minivan that veered out of its lane hit a man standing in a pullout outside his parked Ford SUV, around mile 71.
radiokenai.com
Found Male Dog
Location: Kenai Spur Highway / All American Training Center. Description: German Sheppard with a blue scarf. Dog is currently being held at the All American Training Center in Soldonta. Contact: 907-260-7788.
ktoo.org
Secret investigation preceded Alaska governor candidate’s resignation as mayor
The Kenai Peninsula Borough hired an Anchorage legal firm to conduct a “confidential, internal investigation” in July, the borough’s attorney said Sunday, but he declined to say whether the investigation involved outgoing Mayor Charlie Pierce, now a candidate for Alaska governor. A contract provided by borough attorney...
alaskapublic.org
Kenai Peninsula Borough’s chief of staff follows Mayor Pierce in resigning
Kenai Peninsula Borough Chief of Staff Aaron Rhoades will leave the borough administration with his boss at the end of September, according to a memo from the borough’s legal department, uploaded Tuesday with the Sept. 6 assembly agenda. Rhoades has been the right hand to Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce...
