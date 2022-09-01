Read full article on original website
Intel Raptor Lake leak reveals a whole host of CPUs coming at launch
Intel’s Raptor Lake processors will launch with 12 different models of desktop CPUs for consumers, according to the latest rumors. This comes from Wccftech (opens in new tab), which got its hands on a leaked spec sheet for the initial line-up of 13th-gen chips. The theory is that Intel...
Dell Labor Day sale 2022 - save up to $500 on the latest Inspiron and XPS laptops
Dell has some great Labor Day sales going on at the moment with some sizable discounts on its extensive laptop range. With dozens to choose from, we've picked out a few highlights in the Labor Day laptop sales from Dell, including its most popular XPS and Inspiron devices. We think...
Why I'll skip the iPhone 14 and buy the iPad 2022 instead
The annual iPhone launch is always the most exciting event in mobile tech, and this year Apple is expected to drop the iPhone 14, alongside the iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. It won’t be a revolutionary update, and not an entirely new design, more...
Nvidia still dominates AMD as RTX 3060 GPU becomes seriously popular
Nvidia might have taken a battering in terms of falling sales recently, but here’s some better news for Team Green: a substantial uptick in its market share, with the firm remaining by far the dominant discrete (standalone) GPU power. Furthermore, the RTX 3060 appears to be shifting a seriously healthy amount of units right now.
I tried NuraTrue Pro's lossless audio earbuds and now I doubt my hearing
It was a beautiful morning in Berlin. I was a hop, skip and a jump from the huge IFA 2022 tech trade show, and the schnapps dealt to me the night before hadn't affected my head too badly – well done, me. And so it was that in high...
Leak offers early taste of Intel Xeon Emerald Rapids CPUs
A prominent leaker by the name of YuuKi_AnS has published materials that appear to offer a glimpse at Intel’s upcoming Emerald Rapids server processors. The specification documents (opens in new tab), which the leaker claims were distributed recently to OEMs, suggest the most performant Emerald Rapids SKUs will feature up to 64 cores, level with AMD’s current-generation EPYC chips.
Don’t expect a new iPad Pro at the iPhone 14 launch
One of the biggest days in the tech calendar is fast approaching, as Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 soon, with September 7 being the date of the next Apple event, and where we’ll almost certainly see this handset. That phone won’t land alone – we’re also...
Is Apple teasing a new iPhone 14 camera feature in its September 7 event invite?
Every time Apple releases a teaser for an upcoming event, people are quick to over-analyze it to oblivion; extrapolating weird and wild interpretations of what could be coming, based on the text and imagery that the company chooses to use. For example, when Apple referred to the spring event as...
I wish the PS5 DualSense controller let me use AA batteries
I’ve always been an advocate for rechargeable controllers. In a generation where convenience is king, with the likes of Quick Resume and cloud gaming making it easier than ever to access your games, the last thing I thought I wanted to do was fumble around with lithium batteries. This...
Labor Day phone deals 2022: the best deals for iPhone, Samsung and more
The Labor Day 2022 sale is finally here - including a fantastic range of phone deals on a number of leading handsets. We've been busy rounding up the best ones and you can find great offers for the iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Flip 4, as well as Google Pixel 6 listed below.
Meet the best tech from IFA 2022 – here are our award winners
The TechRadar team has spent the last few days wearing away the soles of our feet by trekking around the halls of IFA 2022, looking for the smartest, most innovative and highest quality new tech releases. The big IFA tech show is full of all kinds of creations, from weird...
Dixon Technologies gets rights to make Android & Google TVs in India
Dixon Technologies has bagged the sub-licence rights for making LED TV sets on Android and Google TV platforms in India. The company, which is India's largest contract manufacturer of LED TVs with an annual capacity of 6 million units, is the first one in India to have sub-license rights for Android and Google TV. Dixon can now design and manufacture Android and Google smart TVs in India. These TVs will be made available to all TV brands that are currently importing these devices from other countries.
The Oculus Quest 2 needs to borrow one killer feature from Vive’s VR headsets
For the past couple of years, there’s been only one name in the VR game: Oculus Quest 2. The meteoric rise of Meta’s headset has not only made the social media company the face of the metaverse, but it’s meant that more people than ever now have a VR headset in their homes.
Why you should expect the Apple Watch 8 at the iPhone 14 launch
The next Apple launch event will take place on September 7. Apple has confirmed it. This is the big iPhone 14 reveal, but we also think the Apple Watch 8 will get its moment in the spotlight on the same date. It is not the only point in the remainder...
One of the most annoying Microsoft Teams bugs is getting a fix
Hunting down a specific chat message or thread in Microsoft Teams could soon be a lot easier thanks to a new update coming to the platform. The video conferencing service has revealed a fix that will let users track down full chat conversation threads after clicking on a search message results.
Nvidia’s higher-end RTX 3000 GPUs have never been cheaper
Nvidia’s RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti graphics cards, plus the 3080 Ti, have fallen to new lows in terms of their respective asking prices over in the US. As Wccftech (opens in new tab) spotted, the flagship RTX 3090 Ti actually hit $1,100 for an EVGA model at Newegg, although unfortunately that has now sold out. However, at the time of writing there is still an RTX 3090 Ti Ultra Gaming graphics card from EVGA (opens in new tab) (with a faster boost speed than the base model) available at Newegg for $1,150, which is $50 cheaper than the recent low we saw for this GPU (when sold direct by the manufacturer itself).
iPhone 14 and 14 Pro leaks live: dissecting specs and release date pre-launch
Good morning - or afternoon, depending on where in the world you are. It's so nearly iPhone 14 launch day (which is September 7, if you've managed to forget and are desperately pawing at the walls hoping to guess when it's coming). The thing is... there's a lot happening. The...
Google Chrome not working? Microsoft Defender may be to blame
Security platform Microsoft Defender has been incorrectly serving users of apps such as Google Chrome, Discord, and Twitch with false positive security alerts. Users are getting a message, known as "Behavior:Win32/Hive.ZY", which Microsoft says is used to signal potentially malicious files (opens in new tab) often downloaded via channels such as email.
Get ready for a bunch of big Windows 11 updates coming straight after 22H2
Even before Windows 11's first major update, which is (imaginatively) titled Windows 11 2022 Update, arrives, Microsoft is already preparing some smaller updates to finally bring tabs to File Explorer and other highly sought after features by the end of the year. According to Windows Latest (opens in new tab),...
Apple Watch 8, Pro and SE 2 leaks live, the most likely specs discussed
Welcome to TR’s Apple Watch live blog. Keen to read about all the latest Apple Watch 8, Apple Watch Pro and Apple Watch SE 2 news as it all happens? This is the place to be. We’ll keep you updated with all the news, leaks and information on the trio of wrist-mounted devices we think are going to be launching on 7 September, as well as covering the event as it happens.
