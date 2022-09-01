ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

TechRadar

Why I'll skip the iPhone 14 and buy the iPad 2022 instead

The annual iPhone launch is always the most exciting event in mobile tech, and this year Apple is expected to drop the iPhone 14, alongside the iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. It won’t be a revolutionary update, and not an entirely new design, more...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Nvidia still dominates AMD as RTX 3060 GPU becomes seriously popular

Nvidia might have taken a battering in terms of falling sales recently, but here’s some better news for Team Green: a substantial uptick in its market share, with the firm remaining by far the dominant discrete (standalone) GPU power. Furthermore, the RTX 3060 appears to be shifting a seriously healthy amount of units right now.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Leak offers early taste of Intel Xeon Emerald Rapids CPUs

A prominent leaker by the name of YuuKi_AnS has published materials that appear to offer a glimpse at Intel’s upcoming Emerald Rapids server processors. The specification documents (opens in new tab), which the leaker claims were distributed recently to OEMs, suggest the most performant Emerald Rapids SKUs will feature up to 64 cores, level with AMD’s current-generation EPYC chips.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Don't expect a new iPad Pro at the iPhone 14 launch

One of the biggest days in the tech calendar is fast approaching, as Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 soon, with September 7 being the date of the next Apple event, and where we’ll almost certainly see this handset. That phone won’t land alone – we’re also...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

I wish the PS5 DualSense controller let me use AA batteries

I’ve always been an advocate for rechargeable controllers. In a generation where convenience is king, with the likes of Quick Resume and cloud gaming making it easier than ever to access your games, the last thing I thought I wanted to do was fumble around with lithium batteries. This...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Meet the best tech from IFA 2022 – here are our award winners

The TechRadar team has spent the last few days wearing away the soles of our feet by trekking around the halls of IFA 2022, looking for the smartest, most innovative and highest quality new tech releases. The big IFA tech show is full of all kinds of creations, from weird...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Dixon Technologies gets rights to make Android & Google TVs in India

Dixon Technologies has bagged the sub-licence rights for making LED TV sets on Android and Google TV platforms in India. The company, which is India's largest contract manufacturer of LED TVs with an annual capacity of 6 million units, is the first one in India to have sub-license rights for Android and Google TV. Dixon can now design and manufacture Android and Google smart TVs in India. These TVs will be made available to all TV brands that are currently importing these devices from other countries.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

One of the most annoying Microsoft Teams bugs is getting a fix

Hunting down a specific chat message or thread in Microsoft Teams could soon be a lot easier thanks to a new update coming to the platform. The video conferencing service has revealed a fix that will let users track down full chat conversation threads after clicking on a search message results.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Nvidia's higher-end RTX 3000 GPUs have never been cheaper

Nvidia’s RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti graphics cards, plus the 3080 Ti, have fallen to new lows in terms of their respective asking prices over in the US. As Wccftech (opens in new tab) spotted, the flagship RTX 3090 Ti actually hit $1,100 for an EVGA model at Newegg, although unfortunately that has now sold out. However, at the time of writing there is still an RTX 3090 Ti Ultra Gaming graphics card from EVGA (opens in new tab) (with a faster boost speed than the base model) available at Newegg for $1,150, which is $50 cheaper than the recent low we saw for this GPU (when sold direct by the manufacturer itself).
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Google Chrome not working? Microsoft Defender may be to blame

Security platform Microsoft Defender has been incorrectly serving users of apps such as Google Chrome, Discord, and Twitch with false positive security alerts. Users are getting a message, known as "Behavior:Win32/Hive.ZY", which Microsoft says is used to signal potentially malicious files (opens in new tab) often downloaded via channels such as email.
INTERNET
TechRadar

Apple Watch 8, Pro and SE 2 leaks live, the most likely specs discussed

Welcome to TR’s Apple Watch live blog. Keen to read about all the latest Apple Watch 8, Apple Watch Pro and Apple Watch SE 2 news as it all happens? This is the place to be. We’ll keep you updated with all the news, leaks and information on the trio of wrist-mounted devices we think are going to be launching on 7 September, as well as covering the event as it happens.
ELECTRONICS

