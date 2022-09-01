Nvidia’s RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti graphics cards, plus the 3080 Ti, have fallen to new lows in terms of their respective asking prices over in the US. As Wccftech (opens in new tab) spotted, the flagship RTX 3090 Ti actually hit $1,100 for an EVGA model at Newegg, although unfortunately that has now sold out. However, at the time of writing there is still an RTX 3090 Ti Ultra Gaming graphics card from EVGA (opens in new tab) (with a faster boost speed than the base model) available at Newegg for $1,150, which is $50 cheaper than the recent low we saw for this GPU (when sold direct by the manufacturer itself).

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO