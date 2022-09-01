Read full article on original website
TechRadar
The Oculus Quest 2 needs to borrow one killer feature from Vive’s VR headsets
For the past couple of years, there’s been only one name in the VR game: Oculus Quest 2. The meteoric rise of Meta’s headset has not only made the social media company the face of the metaverse, but it’s meant that more people than ever now have a VR headset in their homes.
Best Oculus Quest 2 prices and deals: 09 2022
Finding a discounted Oculus Quest 2 can be a challenge, so we've scoured the web for the best deals and put them all into a simple guide for easy access.
FOXBusiness
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
TechRadar
Labor Day sales: 5 best memory foam mattress deals live now
It's Labor Day, and like any holiday, that means there are some excellent discounts to shop on mattresses. This year's best Labor Day mattress sales include some killer price drops on memory foam models. Memory foam is designed to respond to your body heat by moulding to your exact shape,...
TechRadar
I wish the PS5 DualSense controller let me use AA batteries
I’ve always been an advocate for rechargeable controllers. In a generation where convenience is king, with the likes of Quick Resume and cloud gaming making it easier than ever to access your games, the last thing I thought I wanted to do was fumble around with lithium batteries. This...
TechRadar
The Last of Us Firefly pendants: all locations from Part 1
In The Last of Us, Firefly pendants offer a poignant and melancholy twist on the usual collectibles-gathering one might expect in a story-driven third-person shooter. The anti-establishment revolutionaries are emblematic of exactly the kind of moral ambiguity that makes The Last of Us worthy of a remaster in the form of Part 1.
TechRadar
Labor Day phone deals 2022: the best deals for iPhone, Samsung and more
The Labor Day 2022 sale is finally here - including a fantastic range of phone deals on a number of leading handsets. We've been busy rounding up the best ones and you can find great offers for the iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Flip 4, as well as Google Pixel 6 listed below.
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
TechRadar
Web hosting uptime guarantee: What does it really mean?
Is there a web hosting provider that can make sure your site is up and running round the clock?. If you’ve ever been looking for a web hosting (opens in new tab) provider you’ve probably been bombarded with ads promising a 99.9% or 99.99% web hosting uptime guarantee or perhaps even a bold 100% one, yes?
TechRadar
Is Apple teasing a new iPhone 14 camera feature in its September 7 event invite?
Every time Apple releases a teaser for an upcoming event, people are quick to over-analyze it to oblivion; extrapolating weird and wild interpretations of what could be coming, based on the text and imagery that the company chooses to use. For example, when Apple referred to the spring event as...
The US Army could soon be equipped with Microsoft Hololens
The US Army has seen its first delivery of specially-designed Microsoft Hololens augmented reality headsets. An order of 5,000 headsets, thought to be worth around $373 million, has been signed off by Assistant Secretary for Acquisition Douglas Bush, Bloomberg (opens in new tab) has reported, following successful field tests (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
Fantasy risk or reward: How The Rings of Power breaks with Lord of the Rings tradition
J.D. Payne is speaking Italian, not Elvish. It's not unusual to hear The Rings of Power's co-showrunner – and huge Lord of the Rings fan, no less – demonstrate his flair for linguistics. After all, Payne is someone who can seamlessly slip into any of Middle-earth's multiple languages.
Intel Raptor Lake leak reveals a whole host of CPUs coming at launch
Intel’s Raptor Lake processors will launch with 12 different models of desktop CPUs for consumers, according to the latest rumors. This comes from Wccftech (opens in new tab), which got its hands on a leaked spec sheet for the initial line-up of 13th-gen chips. The theory is that Intel...
One of the most annoying Microsoft Teams bugs is getting a fix
Hunting down a specific chat message or thread in Microsoft Teams could soon be a lot easier thanks to a new update coming to the platform. The video conferencing service has revealed a fix that will let users track down full chat conversation threads after clicking on a search message results.
TechRadar
Here's why you should look into an antivirus package for Mac
Though people have been saying for years that Macs are nearly impenetrable, this isn't true. You need an antivirus for mac if you're looking to support your machine long-term. Apple does provide surprisingly strong protections from the very start (often more so than a Windows PC) but they are not immune to viruses.
TechRadar
Boat's largest display smartwatch Storm Pro Call gets at an attractive introductory offer
Home-grown brand Boat has launched its premium flagship smartwatch Storm Pro Call that comes with bluetooth calling and has the biggest AMOLED Display in the segment. With this premium product, Boat hopes to consolidate is position in the Indian market. Boat Storm Pro Call sports a large 2.5D curved 1.78”...
TechRadar
Meet the best tech from IFA 2022 – here are our award winners
The TechRadar team has spent the last few days wearing away the soles of our feet by trekking around the halls of IFA 2022, looking for the smartest, most innovative and highest quality new tech releases. The big IFA tech show is full of all kinds of creations, from weird...
This new one-click photo optimizer makes your photos look better for free
Ashampoo has launched a free version of its Photo Optimizer software with one-click photo editing and automatic optimization. For content creators on a budget and pushed for time, Photo Optimizer FREE (opens in new tab) - yes, all-caps - is designed to clean up a photo’s exposure, color temperature, sharpness, stains, and contrast.
TechRadar
Honor Spatial Audio is here, ushering in the future of immersive sound
Imagine you’re walking down a busy street. There’s the sound of traffic rolling by on your right, music playing from a shop on your left, people talking on the street in front of you and a helicopter buzzing overhead. When we’re out and about in the world, sounds...
TechRadar
I tried NuraTrue Pro's lossless audio earbuds and now I doubt my hearing
It was a beautiful morning in Berlin. I was a hop, skip and a jump from the huge IFA 2022 tech trade show, and the schnapps dealt to me the night before hadn't affected my head too badly – well done, me. And so it was that in high...
