FOXBusiness

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
TechRadar

Labor Day sales: 5 best memory foam mattress deals live now

It's Labor Day, and like any holiday, that means there are some excellent discounts to shop on mattresses. This year's best Labor Day mattress sales include some killer price drops on memory foam models. Memory foam is designed to respond to your body heat by moulding to your exact shape,...
TechRadar

I wish the PS5 DualSense controller let me use AA batteries

I’ve always been an advocate for rechargeable controllers. In a generation where convenience is king, with the likes of Quick Resume and cloud gaming making it easier than ever to access your games, the last thing I thought I wanted to do was fumble around with lithium batteries. This...
TechRadar

The Last of Us Firefly pendants: all locations from Part 1

In The Last of Us, Firefly pendants offer a poignant and melancholy twist on the usual collectibles-gathering one might expect in a story-driven third-person shooter. The anti-establishment revolutionaries are emblematic of exactly the kind of moral ambiguity that makes The Last of Us worthy of a remaster in the form of Part 1.
TechRadar

Web hosting uptime guarantee: What does it really mean?

Is there a web hosting provider that can make sure your site is up and running round the clock?. If you’ve ever been looking for a web hosting (opens in new tab) provider you’ve probably been bombarded with ads promising a 99.9% or 99.99% web hosting uptime guarantee or perhaps even a bold 100% one, yes?
TechRadar

The US Army could soon be equipped with Microsoft Hololens

The US Army has seen its first delivery of specially-designed Microsoft Hololens augmented reality headsets. An order of 5,000 headsets, thought to be worth around $373 million, has been signed off by Assistant Secretary for Acquisition Douglas Bush, Bloomberg (opens in new tab) has reported, following successful field tests (opens in new tab).
TechRadar

One of the most annoying Microsoft Teams bugs is getting a fix

Hunting down a specific chat message or thread in Microsoft Teams could soon be a lot easier thanks to a new update coming to the platform. The video conferencing service has revealed a fix that will let users track down full chat conversation threads after clicking on a search message results.
TechRadar

Here's why you should look into an antivirus package for Mac

Though people have been saying for years that Macs are nearly impenetrable, this isn't true. You need an antivirus for mac if you're looking to support your machine long-term. Apple does provide surprisingly strong protections from the very start (often more so than a Windows PC) but they are not immune to viruses.
TechRadar

Meet the best tech from IFA 2022 – here are our award winners

The TechRadar team has spent the last few days wearing away the soles of our feet by trekking around the halls of IFA 2022, looking for the smartest, most innovative and highest quality new tech releases. The big IFA tech show is full of all kinds of creations, from weird...
