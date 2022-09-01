Alisa Landman’s open-design home combines the feel of a Soho loft and a white-cube gallery, with its chairs designed by modern architects and bright, abstract paintings illuminated by the morning sun streaming through windows that run the full length of the home. Her view out the window is not lower Manhattan, but Fincantieri’s shipyard across Sturgeon Bay adds an industrial, urban vibe.

