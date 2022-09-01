Read full article on original website
Related
Door County Pulse
A DIY Approach to Art
Alisa Landman’s open-design home combines the feel of a Soho loft and a white-cube gallery, with its chairs designed by modern architects and bright, abstract paintings illuminated by the morning sun streaming through windows that run the full length of the home. Her view out the window is not lower Manhattan, but Fincantieri’s shipyard across Sturgeon Bay adds an industrial, urban vibe.
Door County Pulse
Astronomical Society Buys New, Advanced Telescope
In early April, the Door Peninsula Astronomical Society (DPAS) ordered a telescope that “might be the most advanced one in northeast Wisconsin,” vice president Tom Gwilym said. Replacing the society’s four-year-old GSO Ritchey-Chrétien optical tube is its new PlaneWave Instruments CDK400 observatory system. It arrived May 31, and...
Comments / 0