John Chandler
3d ago
California has sold just a few EV’s and already crashing their electrical grid. Loving it. Democrats will panning is so amusing at the incompetence they exude
7
Dane Daniels
3d ago
Force you to buy EV’s then tell you when to charge them. Now you’re stuck at home with no A/C and you can’t cook because CA banned your natural gas stove.
6
Carla Bullock
2d ago
That's what they want is for people not to travel. They are slowly telling the people how they can and can't live.
8
