California State

John Chandler
3d ago

California has sold just a few EV’s and already crashing their electrical grid. Loving it. Democrats will panning is so amusing at the incompetence they exude

Dane Daniels
3d ago

Force you to buy EV’s then tell you when to charge them. Now you’re stuck at home with no A/C and you can’t cook because CA banned your natural gas stove.

Carla Bullock
2d ago

That's what they want is for people not to travel. They are slowly telling the people how they can and can't live.

Fox News

California's crazy car ban forces drivers to go green and could drive rational people out of state

As California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom prepares to run for president, he continues to burnish his far-left credentials. In his state’s latest reality-be-damned, Green-New-Deal endeavor, California regulators have banned gas-powered cars by 2035 in favor of electric cars. Never mind that just a couple of months ago, the Reuters headline blared: "California says it needs more power to keep the lights on."
CBS San Francisco

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border

WALKER, Mono County – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.4 struck the east of the Sierra Nevada near the California-Nevada border Monday afternoon, with shaking reportedly felt as far away as the Bay Area.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was centered about 5 miles northeast of the town of Walker in Mono County. Two smaller earthquakes, both magnitude 2.6, struck the same area at 1:53 p.m. and 2:16 p.m.Shaking from the magnitude 4.4 quake was reported in the Sierra Nevada range and in a wide swath of the Central Valley from Merced to Sacramento. Visitors to the USGS website from several Bay Area communities, including Vacaville, San Ramon and San Francisco, also reported feeling the quake.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The Independent

‘Very serious’ heatwave to hit California with highs of 115F over Labor Day

Forecasters are predicting potentially “record-breaking” heat in California later this week and over the Labor Day weekend, warning that extreme temperatures could pose serious health risks.Temperatures may reach up to 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46 degrees Celsius) in the hills and valleys near Los Angeles on Sunday and Monday, warned the National Weather Service (NWS).Heat will start building early this week, with highs across southern and central California, Nevada and Arizona reaching well above 100F (38C) by Thursday and through the weekend.By Sunday, Sacramento is forecast to reach a high of 112F (44C), while other parts of the Central Valley...
rigzone.com

Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
