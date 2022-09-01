Read full article on original website
FLX Bike Drops Teaser For Upcoming Weapon X Electric Mountain Bike
An electric mountain bike teaser was just released by San Diego, California-based FLX Bike, a budding manufacturer of electric bicycles. There hasn't been much information released about the bike's technical details up to this point, but what we do know suggests that the Weapon X is a high-performance electric mountain bike made of carbon fiber that can handle some challenging terrain.
The New Blix Dubbel Is A Cargo E-Bike With Double The Utility
The Dubbel is a brand-new electric bicycle designed to carry loads of cargo from Santa Cruz, California-based e-bike manufacturer Blix. The Dubbel, a spin on the term "double," is made to accomplish exactly that: bear twice as much cargo as your run-of-the-mill e-bike. This is accentuated by its extended rear cargo rack that can double as a passenger seat, as well as its front-mounted cargo rack.
2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV: InsideEVs 70 MPH Range Test
It was the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV's turn to undergo the InsideEVs 70 mph range test, and the compact 5-door hatchback proved to be up for the challenge. We recently performed the same range test on a 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV, and the Bolt EV's slightly larger sibling delivered a result of 231 miles under similar driving conditions.
Volvo Plug-In Electric Car Sales Remained Below 10,000 In August 2022
Volvo Cars reports 43,666 global car sales in August, which is 4.6% down year-over-year, but at the same time, it's the lowest decrease in over a year. During the first eight months of the year, sales decreased by 21.5% to 379,631. In terms of plug-in electric cars (Volvo Recharge), last...
This new sand battery may just change the energy game
YouTuber Matt Ferrell is renowned and beloved for his videos featuring explanations of today's most pressing issues in science and technology. You may remember this clip where he discussed whether solar panels are worth it after four years and this video where he claimed that graphene may be the key to solving our concrete problems.
Pride Group Orders 250 eCascadia And eM2 Electric Trucks
Pride Group announced a significant order for of the newly launched Freightliner eCascadia Class 8 semi trucks and the upcoming Freightliner eM2 Class 6-7 electric trucks. The company is committed to ordering 200 eCascadia and 50 eM2, which means a total of 250 electric vehicles, which will be available for Pride Group's customers in the US and Canada.
Buick Set To Offer Buyouts To Dealers Who Refuse To Invest In EV Future
Buick is America's oldest active car manufacturer, and lately the marque has really been showing its age. Outside of China, none of Buick's Opel-based crossovers and SUVs are available in hybrid form - let alone as EVs. They're also considerably dated inside and out, with small infotainment screens and a severe lack of autonomous tech (despite being a GM brand, no Buick comes with SuperCruise).
Watch Ford F-150 Lightning Tow Up Steep Hill Where Trucks Overheat
As electric pickup trucks begin to come to market, it's important to see how they perform compared to gas-powered pickups. A topic that seems to be one of the most important is towing. This is likely due to people hoping to learn just how much weight an electric truck can tow, as well as how far it can go while towing. What about stamina and endurance?
Lucid Air With Metal Roof Teased On Production Line
Lucid Air Pure is the name of the most affordable version of the premium electric sedan, and one of the features it will do without in the name of affordability is the full glass roof. All Airs sold so far have had the glass roof, but Lucid recently shared a photo showing an Air on the assembly line at its factory with the metal roof, suggesting that it has already begun production of this body style.
A 1914 caravan believed to be the world's oldest motorhome is up for auction. Take a look inside.
The 1914 Ford Model T Motor Caravan filled with antique furniture, a wood-burning stove, and pine floors will be auctioned off on September 10.
Nearly 800 Pedal Cars up for Sale in a Single Auction This Month
They might have been toys once, but classic pedal cars can now be considered collector's items, and Mecum Auctions will attempt to unload hundreds of them at an auction later this month. The lot comes from Elmer's Auto & Toy Museum and includes some that are 100 years old, some...
BIAN-based durable polymer metal complex as a cathode material for Li"“O battery applications
Among several strategies employed to reduce overpotential and achieve reliable reversibility with Li"“O2 batteries, the use of atomically dispersed bifunctional carbon catalysts is very attractive. However, most of the methods used to prepare these bifunctional oxygen reduction reaction (ORR) and oxygen evolution reaction (OER) catalysts require high temperatures and exhibit low yields, and it is therefore difficult to predetermine the active sites qualitatively and quantitatively. Here, we propose the use of atomically dispersed metal centers coordinated to diimine moieties of conjugated polymers as bifunctional catalysts without further modification (pyrolysis or composite formation) for Li"“O2 battery applications. Poly(bisiminoacenaphthenequinone) (BIAN) iron complex (BP-Fe) catalysts showed high OER activities, which enabled 100% coulombic efficiency for 160 galvanostatic charge discharge cycles with a capacity limit of 500"‰mAh/g at a current density of 250"‰mA/g. The overpotential corresponding to charging was as low as ~1.0"‰V and exhibited almost no change in discharge overpotential across 160 cycles. Additionally, it showed a commendable rate capability with only a 170"‰mV increase in charge overpotential when the charge"’discharge rate was increased from 100 to 500"‰mA/g.
US: Volvo Plug-In Car Sales Decreased By 30% In August 2022
Volvo Cars reports almost a 24% decrease in car sales in the US in the month of August, to 8,136. That's another significant decrease, after nearly 41% in July. Year-to-date, the company sold 65,589 cars, which is almost 24% less than a year ago. The company has been clearly struggling...
Tesla US Sales Up 105% Year-Over-Year Doubling Market Share In August
Tesla had a great 2021, building and selling more cars than ever and increasing its market share and presence. But it looks like it’s been doing even better this year, according to a new report published by TrueCar, which estimates that the automaker’s sales so far in 2022 are an impressive 105.8 percent above last year.
US: Kia xEV Sales Increased 151% In August 2022
Kia America reports 66,089 car sales in August, which is 22% more than a year ago and the best-ever August. It seems that the company has finally found a way to improve results, although the year-to-date result at 461,878 is still 8% lower than in 2021. Another bit of positive...
I Tinted My Ford F-150 Lightning, But It's Not What You Think
Everyone loves a good modification, right? I know I do, and ever since I put a nitrous oxide kit on my 1986 Honda CRX Si, I've done at least one modification to every car and truck that I've owned since. I guess I just like it when my vehicle is a little different than the others out there.
US: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Sales Decreased In August, But Why?
In August, Hyundai Motor America sold 64,335 cars in the US, about 14% more than a year ago. The company notes that inventory levels improved, which translated into a higher sales. Nonetheless, it might take some time to improve also the year-to-date result - currently at 468,833 (down 12%). Hyundai...
Japan Unveils Top Gun 2 Themed F-15 Eagle
@monimoni1002The iconic colors of Pete Mitchell’s Top Gun jet have now been applied to a Japanese Air Self Defense Force F-15 Eagle.
China: Tesla Cut In Half Estimated Delivery Time Of Model Y RWD
Something interesting is happening in China, where Tesla has recently noticeably reduced the estimated delivery time for the entry-level Made-in-China (MIC) Model Y. According to the manufacturer's website, a Tesla Model Y RWD version ordered now will be delivered in 1-4 weeks, which is half of the previous 4-8 weeks.
Tesla Hiring For Semi Service Technicians As Deliveries Near
Tesla has been using the Semi for several months within its own fleet, however customer deliveries are still yet to take place. That said, last month Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed deliveries of the electric truck would begin later this year - and now the firm is hiring for its “Semi Service Program”.
