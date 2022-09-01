Read full article on original website
Community reacts to double-murder suicide in Henderson County
Smith Mills, KY. (WEHT)– A small rural community is shaken tonight after police say a double-murder suicide claimed the lives of three people. Authorities were on the scene in Smith Mills for hours last night, and now those who lived nearby are sharing what they saw. “Smith Mills is a quiet neighborhood, and you know, […]
Prosecution by Attorney General Cameron's Office Leads to Guilty Pleas, Sentencing of Three Kentuckians for Child Exploitation
FRANKFORT, KY (September 1, 2022) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced today that a prosecution by his Office of Special Prosecutions led to the guilty plea and sentencing of three Kentuckians, Ethan Sparks, 24, of Central City; Gillian Bledsoe, 24, of Drakesboro; and Justin Gibson, 23, of Greenville for child exploitation.
Three found dead at Henderson County home
Three people were shot dead during an incident Saturday night in Henderson County. Kentucky State Police is investigating and say it happened at a location on KY 136 West in the Smith Mills community. A news release says when troopers and deputies arrived, they observed two victims outside of the...
Elkton pursuit ends with arrest in Logan County
A pursuit of a speeding vehicle that began Sunday afternoon in Elkton ended in Logan County with an arrest. Elkton Police Captain Jakop Smith observed two silver Ford Mustangs heading east on East Jefferson Davis Highway and clocked one going 113 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to a news release.
WBKO
3 people from Muhlenberg Co. sentenced in child exploitation case
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Attorney General announced that three people from Muhlenberg County have been sentenced in a child exploitation case. 24-year-old Ethan Sparks of Central City, 24-year-old Gillian Bledsoe of Drakesboro and 23-year-old Justin Gibson were sentenced on Monday. Officials say Sparks pleaded guilty to seven...
KSP: 3 dead in shooting at Smith Mills
The Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of three people at a residence in the 6200 block of KY 136 West in the Smith Mills community of Henderson County.
“Active situation” ends in Smith Mills
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Saturday night, a large law enforcement presence was spotted on KY-136 in Smith Mills. A portion of the road was blocked off to traffic, and Trooper Corey King told us it was an “active situation”. Trooper King said authorities believed there was a barricaded man in a house, possibly with […]
Christian County man facing 150 child exploitation charges
HOPKINSVILLE, KY — A Christian County man is behind bars and facing 150 charges after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. Troopers say they began their investigation after discovering 39-year-old James E. West II sharing images of child sexual exploitation online. Troopers say they executed a search warrant...
WTVQ
3 Kentuckians sentenced for child exploitation
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Three Kentuckians pled guilty Monday to multiple child exploitation charges. Ethan Sparks, of Central City, pleaded guilty to seven counts of unlawful transaction with a minor and 21 counts of facilitation to unlawful transaction with a minor. Gillian Bledsoe, of Drakesboro, and Justin Gibson, of Greenville, each pleaded guilty to one count of facilitation to unlawful transaction with a minor.
Man wanted in Marshall County facing new charges in Trigg
A man wanted in Marshall County was arrested Friday in Trigg County on new charges. The Trigg County Sheriff's Office had requested the public's help with finding a man accused of stealing from a store. Hours after the initial request, Justin English was taken into custody after he was reportedly...
Shooting at home in Henderson County leaves 3 adults dead with 4 children safely evacuated
HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. — Three people were found dead from a shooting at a home in Henderson County Saturday night, according to the Kentucky State Police. Around 8:30 p.m., KSP were notified of a shooting in the 6200 block of KY 136 West in Henderson County. When troopers and...
Trail cameras help capture person accused of damaging private property around Leitchfield
In early August, the Leitchfield Police Department began investigating multiple reports of damage to private property, including severe damage to fields and yards in and around the Leitchfield Aquatic Center, the ECTC campus near Wallace Avenue and the Grayson County High School/Lawler Elementary School campus. Early Saturday morning, with the...
KSP: Three dead after shooting incident at home in Smith Mills
Three people are dead after a shooting incident that happened on Saturday night in the town of Smith Mills, Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Police. Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, KSP says Henderson County Central Dispatch was notified of a shooting at a home in the 6200 block of KY 136 West in Smith Mills.
Authorities searching for missing pilot/helicopter in Kentucky
Muhlenberg County Emergency Management officials are asking residents in Western Kentucky to check their property for a crashed or landed helicopter and its pilot. Glasgow\Barren County Emergency Management says they lost contact with a small executive helicopter that was flying through the area over the weekend. The last contact officials had with the aircraft was late Saturday night in Ohio County.
Evansville Teen Arrested In Gibson County
An Evansville teen was spotted by a Gibson County Trooper on Highway 41 driving at a high rate of speed while passing other drivers. 18 year old Haley Goodmon was clocked going 100 mph and was eventually stopped on Coalmine Road. The trooper says he detected an odor of an...
Hopkinsville Woman Reports Robbery
A Hopkinsville woman told police someone took her belongings during a robbery on North Drive Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say the woman gave another woman a ride and she took her wallet and threatened to assault her. No arrest has been made and no description of the suspect has been...
Law Enforcement Ask For Help Locating Burglary Suspects
Todd County law enforcement is asking for the community’s help locating a man and woman wanted in connection to a burglary. Todd County Sheriff’s deputies say 27-year-old Derek Reeves of Auburn and 32-year-old Victoria Smith of Elkton are wanted on a warrant for first-degree burglary. They are reportedly...
Woman drowns in pond in Daviess County
Authorities in Daviess County, Kentucky, say a woman died in a drowning incident on Friday. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says crews were called to investigate a drowning at a home near Vertrees Road and Greenbriar Road around 5:15 p.m. on Friday. When authorities arrived at the home, they say...
Bodycam footage shows arrest of Henderson double-murder suspect
New footage obtained by 44News shows the moments police took a man accused of shooting and killing two people at the Harbor House in Henderson into custody. Authorities said they took 37-year-old Kenneth Gibbs into custody without incident after finding his vehicle unoccupied at the Hayes Boat Ramp just before 10 p.m. on the night of the shooting.
