Jacksonville, FL

Anthony Salazar

Clay High Blue Devils defeat Ridgeview, 33-22

The Clay High Blue Devils rebound from a week one loss by beating the Ridgeview Panthers at Ridgeview’s home opener Friday night, 33-22. Clay High’s Dwonya Williams recovered a fumble on Ridgeview’s first offensive drive. From there, Clay marched down the field where Clay High quarterback Merrick Rapoza rolled out to his right to hit wide receiver Payton Dykas in the corner of the endzone for the first score of the game.
ORANGE PARK, FL
Gator Country

Kearney has a great experience in the Swamp on Saturday night

The Florida Gators hosted several prospects committed to other schools on Saturday as they were able to watch the Gators knock off Utah. Florida State offensive line commit Roderick Kearney (6-4, 300, Orange Park, FL. High) was on campus and enjoyed the atmosphere in the Swamp. “I had a great...
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville police investigate Westside shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Monday morning on the city’s Westside. It was reported around 11:50 a.m. on 103rd Street just west of Interstate 295 in the Oak Hill area. The circumstances surrounding the incident on Labor Day were not immediately...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Daniel Davis, at long last, enters Jacksonville mayoral race

Jax Chamber CEO has $4M already in a political committee. The seemingly perpetual pre-candidacy of Daniel Davis in the Jacksonville mayoral race is over, with Davis officially filing Thursday. Davis, CEO of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, is the fourth Republican in a nine-candidate field. With more than $4 million...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Two dead following shooting in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were killed and three were seriously injured in a shooting in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club on Saturday night, officials said. Palatka Police responded to a reported shooting at 207 North 18th Street around 11:44 p.m.. Four people were shot and one person was beaten with a blunt object. All five victims were rushed to a local hospital before being airlifted to trauma centers. Two of the gunshot victims have since died, police said. No further information about the victims is available, at this time.
PALATKA, FL
residentnews.net

Local Folks: The Anderson Family

For the Rev. Mark Anderson, his new position as Subdean at St. John’s Cathedral feels like coming home. Anderson grew up in Jacksonville and graduated from Bolles in 2006. While he enjoyed the academic rigor and the athletic challenges, he refers to his experience as a bubble. He was surrounded almost exclusively by friends from privileged backgrounds. The greatest exception to this bubble was his experience at a downtown church, St. John’s Cathedral, where his family worshipped. There Anderson developed friendships and relationships with people from diverse backgrounds and experiences.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Palatka shooting

There is a heavy police presence in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club on Saturday night, following a deadly shooting. Credit: Atyia Collins.
PALATKA, FL
marinebusinessworld.com

Public Dock enhances Jacksonville Riverfront Park

The City of Jacksonville, Florida has the largest urban park system in the US. Enhancing its dynamic network of outdoor community spaces, the city is adding numerous docks along the St. Johns River for visiting boaters and water taxis. The new Post Street location in the historic Riverside neighborhood presented several engineering challenges that were easily overcome when the city chose a state-of-the-art SF Marina floating concrete dock array.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

FOP in Jacksonville endorses T.K. Waters for sheriff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) announced in a Facebook post Friday evening its endorsement for T.K. Waters for Jacksonville sheriff, stating that Waters is “the most qualified candidate to be the next sheriff.”. The police union said members voted over the past three days...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
exoticspotter.com

Lamborghini Urus | Spotted in Jacksonville, Florida

Credit goes to a friend who saw this at a wedding. The father of the bride, who owns the urus, gave his daughter a Wraith as her wedding gift. The dad also owns other exotics, like a Murcielago and a few Ferraris. Spotted by. Like It? Hate It?. Help the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO: Man dies after being shot on Jacksonville’s eastside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died from being shot Saturday afternoon in the Phoenix neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to Sgt. Hopely, when officers arrived at the scene on East 13th Street around 1:51 p.m. they found in man in his 50s suffering from a severe gunshot wound. Hopely didn’t specify how many times the victim was shot.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

One dead in shooting in Jacksonville Eastside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting on 1000 East 13th Street near UF Health. At 1:51 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene finding a man in his early 50s suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home. Personnel from Jacksonville Fire and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

