Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Middleburg woman arrested after stabbing man with knife in vehicleZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
New fast-casual restaurant coming to MiddleburgJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Clay High Blue Devils defeat Ridgeview, 33-22Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Man lands in Clay County Jail on drug possession, auto theft chargesZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Related
Clay High Blue Devils defeat Ridgeview, 33-22
The Clay High Blue Devils rebound from a week one loss by beating the Ridgeview Panthers at Ridgeview’s home opener Friday night, 33-22. Clay High’s Dwonya Williams recovered a fumble on Ridgeview’s first offensive drive. From there, Clay marched down the field where Clay High quarterback Merrick Rapoza rolled out to his right to hit wide receiver Payton Dykas in the corner of the endzone for the first score of the game.
Gator Country
Kearney has a great experience in the Swamp on Saturday night
The Florida Gators hosted several prospects committed to other schools on Saturday as they were able to watch the Gators knock off Utah. Florida State offensive line commit Roderick Kearney (6-4, 300, Orange Park, FL. High) was on campus and enjoyed the atmosphere in the Swamp. “I had a great...
Jacksonville mayor Curry officially names Sunday 904 day, celebrating Northeast Florida small businesses
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry has officially declared Sunday 904 Day, a holiday marking the date where Northeast Florida's primary area code matches the date, September 4. The day has been unofficially marked as 904 Day for years. The holiday will celebrate local businesses, encouraging Northeast Florida...
Tips pouring in from the community on shooting death of Raines graduate, Rashaud Fields
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tips are pouring in from the community as investigators work to learn who shot and killed a high school athlete. Rashaud Fields was 18 years old when he was gunned down at a park on Jacksonville’s Northside. Field’s mother, Janice, says she wants the community...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville police investigate Westside shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Monday morning on the city’s Westside. It was reported around 11:50 a.m. on 103rd Street just west of Interstate 295 in the Oak Hill area. The circumstances surrounding the incident on Labor Day were not immediately...
New building, same Trojan pride: Jacksonville high school expected to get major upgrade in 2025
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Without a doubt, the love Malcolm Sessions has for his high school alma mater runs deep. He graduated from Jean Ribault High School in 1979. Sessions prides himself knowing his school's rich history and the people who made the school what it is, nowadays. There's a...
News4Jax.com
Welcome Assistant Chief Meteorologist David Heckard to Jacksonville and News4JAX!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We introduced the newest member of the News4JAX team to our 4 p.m. audience Friday. David Heckard is the new Assistant Chief Meteorologist, and he will join John, Richard, Mark and Danielle as a member of The Weather Authority team. David is AMS certified and got...
Person injured from shooting on Kaylor Lane in Jacksonville’s Oceanway area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one person injured in a shooting on the 2000 block of Kaylor Lane. At around 1:15 p.m., Officers responded to a report of a person shot. That person was transported to a local hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridapolitics.com
Daniel Davis, at long last, enters Jacksonville mayoral race
Jax Chamber CEO has $4M already in a political committee. The seemingly perpetual pre-candidacy of Daniel Davis in the Jacksonville mayoral race is over, with Davis officially filing Thursday. Davis, CEO of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, is the fourth Republican in a nine-candidate field. With more than $4 million...
Two dead following shooting in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were killed and three were seriously injured in a shooting in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club on Saturday night, officials said. Palatka Police responded to a reported shooting at 207 North 18th Street around 11:44 p.m.. Four people were shot and one person was beaten with a blunt object. All five victims were rushed to a local hospital before being airlifted to trauma centers. Two of the gunshot victims have since died, police said. No further information about the victims is available, at this time.
residentnews.net
Local Folks: The Anderson Family
For the Rev. Mark Anderson, his new position as Subdean at St. John’s Cathedral feels like coming home. Anderson grew up in Jacksonville and graduated from Bolles in 2006. While he enjoyed the academic rigor and the athletic challenges, he refers to his experience as a bubble. He was surrounded almost exclusively by friends from privileged backgrounds. The greatest exception to this bubble was his experience at a downtown church, St. John’s Cathedral, where his family worshipped. There Anderson developed friendships and relationships with people from diverse backgrounds and experiences.
First Coast News
Palatka shooting
There is a heavy police presence in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club on Saturday night, following a deadly shooting. Credit: Atyia Collins.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
marinebusinessworld.com
Public Dock enhances Jacksonville Riverfront Park
The City of Jacksonville, Florida has the largest urban park system in the US. Enhancing its dynamic network of outdoor community spaces, the city is adding numerous docks along the St. Johns River for visiting boaters and water taxis. The new Post Street location in the historic Riverside neighborhood presented several engineering challenges that were easily overcome when the city chose a state-of-the-art SF Marina floating concrete dock array.
News4Jax.com
FOP in Jacksonville endorses T.K. Waters for sheriff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) announced in a Facebook post Friday evening its endorsement for T.K. Waters for Jacksonville sheriff, stating that Waters is “the most qualified candidate to be the next sheriff.”. The police union said members voted over the past three days...
exoticspotter.com
Lamborghini Urus | Spotted in Jacksonville, Florida
Credit goes to a friend who saw this at a wedding. The father of the bride, who owns the urus, gave his daughter a Wraith as her wedding gift. The dad also owns other exotics, like a Murcielago and a few Ferraris. Spotted by. Like It? Hate It?. Help the...
News4Jax.com
JSO: Man dies after being shot on Jacksonville’s eastside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died from being shot Saturday afternoon in the Phoenix neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to Sgt. Hopely, when officers arrived at the scene on East 13th Street around 1:51 p.m. they found in man in his 50s suffering from a severe gunshot wound. Hopely didn’t specify how many times the victim was shot.
Jacksonville’s best home improvement exhibitors make way for Jax Fairgrounds this Labor Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Thousands are expected to attend the Jacksonville Home & Garden Show, which will host the area’s top home improvement exhibitors at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds Expo Center this Labor Day weekend, September 2 through the 5. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The show will...
Who are the candidates running for Jacksonville sheriff?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County voters have a big decision coming up -- who will become the next sheriff?. That person will lead an agency of more than 3,000 employees with a $550 million budget. Action News Jax has highlighted the two remaining candidates running for sheriff. In the...
One dead in shooting in Jacksonville Eastside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting on 1000 East 13th Street near UF Health. At 1:51 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene finding a man in his early 50s suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home. Personnel from Jacksonville Fire and...
News4Jax.com
Naval Station Mayport hosts job fair at UNF for military members, families
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Military service members will have an opportunity to land a new job this week. Naval Station Mayport is hosting a job fair Wednesday. More than 90 businesses are looking for new employees this week. Active duty military members, veterans and even their spouses and family members...
Comments / 0