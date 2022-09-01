ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers trade rumors: LA eyeing Knicks forward

Lakers trade rumors: LA eyeing Knicks forward. NBA Training Camp begins in a few weeks and although things fell through for the New York Knicks in their hopes to acquire Donovan Mitchell, they may not be finished making changes to their roster. There remains one player on the Knicks roster that would like to be traded. According to the New York Post, Knicks forward Cam Reddish wants a bigger role and doesn’t envision that being a possibility in New York.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 2 lesser-known Lakers players standing out in workouts

A couple of players appear to be thriving in spite of the chaos in Tinseltown. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Friday that Los Angeles Lakers players Austin Reaves and Thomas Bryant have been two of the standouts during player workouts this summer. Buha notes that Bryant is starting to regain his mobility after his 2021 ACL tear and that Reaves has bulked up to 209 pounds on top of improving his three-point shot.
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Young wants to fight his old NBA enemy in boxing match

Retired from the NBA, Nick Young is now going around blaring Guns N’ Roses’ “Get In The Ring” to his former enemies. The former Los Angeles Lakers swingman Young appeared this week on Chris Mannix’s podcast for The Volume. Now a celebrity boxer, Young was asked by Mannix if there was an NBA player he would like to fight some day.
