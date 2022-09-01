Toddler's death result of fentanyl intoxication, 2 charged including girl's mother

Two Sanford women were arrested Wednesday in connection with a 3-year-old girl’s death from fentanyl intoxication, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Jasmyne Elayne Bethea, 29, the child’s mother, and her roommate, Janell Joyce Smith, 27, both of the 1000 block of Battle Street, are charged with second-degree murder.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.