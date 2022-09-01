Martin Braithwaite brutally axed by Barcelona and shipped to Espanyol with striker’s bizarre spell at Nou Camp ended

BARCELONA have released Martin Braithwaite just hours before the transfer window slams shut.

It means the 31-year-old's unusual spell at the Catalan giants comes to an end as he joins cross-city rivals Espanyol.

Martin Braithwaite had fallen out of favour at Barcelona and has joined Espanyol Credit: AFP

The striker who is also capable of playing on the wing was initially brought to the club in February 2020 after they were allowed to sign a player outside the transfer window on emergency circumstances.

Ousmane Dembele picked up a long-term injury so an exception was made granting Barca a transfer and they purchased Braithwaite from LaLiga rivals Leganes for £15million.

The Danish international signed a four-year contract at the club and many deemed the transfer strange after he failed to impress at Middlesbrough before.

He went on to play 58 times for Barcelona scoring on ten occasions.

His manager Xavi has been desperate to get rid of him this summer but there was no takers.

Barcelona wanted him to mutually terminate his contract to help ease the pressure on them amid financial difficulties and so they could meet the salary limits set by LaLiga but Braithwaite refused.

Some claimed he held the club to ransom and he reportedly demanded a pay-off worth £4million to quit the team.

The stand-off continued with Braithwaite allegedly wanting his £98,000-a-week contract paid to him in full despite being deemed surplus to requirements.

Reports from the Daily Mail claimed Barcelona were only willing to give him a year's salary and that the striker had an offer on the table from Real Mallorca.

Braithwaite may not be the only attacker leaving the Nou Camp on deadline day.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to join Chelsea in a deal that sees Marcos Alonso head in the opposite direction.