Michigan man accused of swapping barcodes at Walmart self-checkout
ALPENA, Mich. — A Michigan man is accused of switching barcodes at a Walmart self-checkout kiosk, authorities said. Joseph Carl Alexander, 36, of Alpena, was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of first-degree retail fraud and being a habitual offender-fourth notice, The Detroit News reported. A loss prevention employee at...
Nurses needed at Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center facilities across the state
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw’s Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center is recruiting nurses to work at health care facilities throughout Michigan, including in Saginaw, Traverse City, Cadillac, Grayling and Oscoda. VA Nurse Recruiter Kristine Rodgers said the health system, which employs more than 300 nurses across the state,...
Thunder Over Waters Festival returns for 15th year
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A small town in Otsego County held its Labor Day festival over the weekend. Hundreds of people attended the 15th annual Thunder Over Waters Festival in Waters. There was a parade, food, raffles and crafts throughout the weekend. Organizers say this festival is very special...
