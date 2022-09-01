OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A small town in Otsego County held its Labor Day festival over the weekend. Hundreds of people attended the 15th annual Thunder Over Waters Festival in Waters. There was a parade, food, raffles and crafts throughout the weekend. Organizers say this festival is very special...

OTSEGO COUNTY, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO