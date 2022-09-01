ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevierville, TN

WLOS.com

Canton's 114th annual Labor Day parade marches on, despite the rain

CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Folks in Canton didn't let the weather rain on their parade Monday. For the first time since 2019, the town held its Labor Day parade along Park and Main streets. The yearly tradition was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and again in 2021 after the area was devastated by flooding.
CANTON, NC
WLOS.com

Goombay Festival kicks off in downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The hugely popular Goombay Festival is celebrating 41 years in downtown Asheville, drawing thousands of people for a weekend of music, shopping, and food. Stage crews worked all Friday afternoon in the hot sun to prepare for performances. The festival celebrates Black and Caribbean culture...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

One person treated, released from hospital after shooting incident in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities report one person was injured in a shooting incident Saturday in Asheville. Few details are available, but a spokesperson for the Asheville Police Department says officers responded to the area of Sulphur Springs and Delaware Avenue in West Asheville on Sept. 3 for a report of gunshots in the vicinity.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

MAAC to induct 2021 & 2022 WNC Sports Hall of Fame Classes

Asheville — (WLOS) The Mountain Amateur Athletic Club is pleased to announce that it will be inducting in 2021 and 2022 WNC Sports Hall of Fame classes on Sunday evening, Sept. 25 at the Omni Grove Park Inn starting at 5:30 p.m. This year’s Hall of Fame ceremony and...
ASHEVILLE, NC

