Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOS.com
Asheville Regional Airport opens new lactation suite for traveling mothers to nurse, pump
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Regional Airport has announced the opening of a mother's lactation suite in the airport, providing a quiet space for mothers to breastfeed or pump when they travel in and out of the airport. Airport officials say it has been the most-requested amenity among customers...
WLOS.com
"Good energy, great vibes": Goombay Festival celebrates African and Caribbean heritage
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 41st annual Goombay Festival is underway in downtown Asheville!. The festival runs all weekend long and celebrates African and Caribbean heritage in Western North Carolina. It's hosted by the YMI Cultural Center and features food, music and performances in Pack Square Park. People come...
WLOS.com
Canton's 114th annual Labor Day parade marches on, despite the rain
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Folks in Canton didn't let the weather rain on their parade Monday. For the first time since 2019, the town held its Labor Day parade along Park and Main streets. The yearly tradition was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and again in 2021 after the area was devastated by flooding.
WLOS.com
'We're not changing who we are': Canton's Labor Day Festival extra special this year
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — The Town of Canton held its annual Labor Day Festival for the first time since 2019 on Sunday, Sept. 4. “This year it just means a little more,” said Canton Mayor Zeb Smathers. “A year ago, the place I’m standing was still covered in destruction.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOS.com
Looking for volunteer opportunities? Eliada could use your help with this year's corn maze
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you're looking for some opportunities to volunteer this fall season, one nonprofit organization in Asheville might be just for you!. Eliada, which offers residential treatment, foster care and much more, is looking for volunteers to help out with their Annual Corn Maze and Fall Festival.
WLOS.com
Goombay Festival kicks off in downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The hugely popular Goombay Festival is celebrating 41 years in downtown Asheville, drawing thousands of people for a weekend of music, shopping, and food. Stage crews worked all Friday afternoon in the hot sun to prepare for performances. The festival celebrates Black and Caribbean culture...
WLOS.com
Soggy holiday weekend: Several western Carolina counties under Flood Watch through Monday
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It may be a soggy Labor Day weekend for many celebrating in Western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina as chances for heavy rainfall continue throughout Monday evening. A Flood Watch has been issued until 8 p.m. Monday for the following counties: Macon, Jackson, Graham,...
WLOS.com
Academic report: Jackson Co. Public Schools meet, exceed academic growth for 2021-22 year
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — In a time when schools across the nation are still battling achievement gaps with students due to virtual learning during the pandemic, one mountain school district is celebrating achievement from the majority of its schools for the 2021-2022 school year. Jackson County Public Schools...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOS.com
"War Eku"; Former Asheville star chasing future while honoring past at Auburn
Auburn, Ala. — (WLOS) It's a difficult phrase to try and recreate in another language. "War Eagle" is not something common to hear in any other country, yet Petelo Leota is giving it some thought on how to say it in his native Samoan. "Eagle is 'aeto' and war...
WLOS.com
One person treated, released from hospital after shooting incident in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities report one person was injured in a shooting incident Saturday in Asheville. Few details are available, but a spokesperson for the Asheville Police Department says officers responded to the area of Sulphur Springs and Delaware Avenue in West Asheville on Sept. 3 for a report of gunshots in the vicinity.
WLOS.com
MAAC to induct 2021 & 2022 WNC Sports Hall of Fame Classes
Asheville — (WLOS) The Mountain Amateur Athletic Club is pleased to announce that it will be inducting in 2021 and 2022 WNC Sports Hall of Fame classes on Sunday evening, Sept. 25 at the Omni Grove Park Inn starting at 5:30 p.m. This year’s Hall of Fame ceremony and...
Comments / 0