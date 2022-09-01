ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kardashians and Serena Williams lead tributes to millionaire Miami businessman and socialite JR Ridinger, 63, after his death of a pulmonary embolism aboard his yacht off the coast of Croatia

By Ronny Reyes For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The Kardashians and Serena Williams led tributes to Miami millionaire J.R. Ridinger, 63, after he died of a pulmonary embolism aboard his yacht off the coast of Croatia.

Market America, a multimillion dollar marketing company co-founded by the Ridingers that sponsored a plethora of music and sporting events, confirmed his sudden death on Wednesday, with his wife, Loren, taking to social media to share her grief.

'I am destroyed. I am broken into pieces. And I will never be the same again,' Loren wrote on Facebook with a picture of her resting her head on her husband's shoulder.

The widow shared the same photo to Instagram, which received a flurry of condolences from the Ridingers' many celebrity friends, including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, tennis icon Williams, Jamie Foxx, David and Victoria Beckham and others.

'Memories were what both of you were the best at creating,' Kim wrote in response to Loren's post. ''Experiences for everyone, a place where everyone felt so loved and special.

'The memories I will have with JR and you @lorenridinger will last a lifetime. My heart breaks for you and @amberridinger. JR will be so missed. I will always be here for you guys. I love you so much.'

Sister Khloe also responded to Loren's heartbreaking post, writing: 'I love you so much Loren! I am here for you and Amber always and forever! I love you! Your love is inspirational! Your love for one another will never end! It is infinite! I am so so so sorry! I'm praying.'

Miami millionaire J.R. Ridinger, 63, (left, pictured with wife Loren) died of a pulmonary embolism aboard his yacht off the coast of Croatia. He and his wife co-founded Market America, a multimillion dollar marketing company
Kim and Khloe Kardashian (center) led tributes to Ridinger. The sisters are pictured with Ridinger and Loren in 2010 
Kim and Khloe took to Instagram to express their heartbreak and support for the mourning family
Serena Williams also shared her grief. Williams (center) is pictured with the couple, whose company sponsored a plethora of sporting and music events across the country 
Pulmonary Embolism

Pulmonary embolism occurs when a blood clot gets stuck in an artery in the lung, which can be life-threatening.

Common symptoms include shortness of breath, chest pain and coughing.

It can occur suddenly or gradually, and immediate medial attention is necessary to unblock the artery through blood thinners.

About one-third of people with undiagnosed and untreated pulmonary embolism don't survive attacks.

Source: Mayo Clinic

Although initial reports speculated that Ridinger died after falling from his yacht while on vacation in Croatia, Market America and Loren confirmed that he died from a sudden pulmonary embolism.

The condition, which can occur suddenly or gradually, causes arteries in the lungs to become blocked by a blood clot.

In a statement regarding his passing, Market America described Ridinger as a 'great visionary' who led the company to success along with his wife.

'Those of us who have been fortunate enough to know and work with JR have lost a friend, partner, and mentor, the company wrote in a statement. 'JR's leadership, passion and energy were the sources of an enterprise that enables people to live a more fulfilled life and a life on their own terms.'

The Ridinger were active socialites who attended concert events, charity galas and invited celebrities to speak at their many Market America conferences every year.

The events led to the couple making many A-list friends, who were often invited as repeat guests at company seminars.

Along with those grieving Ridinger was Women's tennis star Serena Williams, who is competing in her final US Open.

In response to Loren's post, Williams wrote, 'Shattered as well as for you and with you.'

The Beckhams also responded to Loren, expressing their love and support for the grieving Ridinger family.

'We love you,' Becham wrote to Loren.

Victoria added: 'We love you so much Loren. Send you love and light.'

The Ridingers (left) are pictured at a birthday party celebration with English starts Victoria and David Beckham 
Also mourning Ridinger was rapper Fat Joe (right) who was pictured with the couple at a Miami art event in 2018
Loren shared a picture of her wedding day on Instagram after his sudden death on Wednesday
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian (front, center) joined the Ridingers and a score of other celebs at a NYC party in 2011

Academy Award winning Actor Jamie Foxx also shared a tribute to Ridinger, who he said took care of him like he was family.

'From the moment I met you... you welcomed me in like family…you took care of me and my family in some of our most vulnerable moments in our lives.

'Your laughter lit up the room… And on stage you were magical… I just saw you a few days ago full of life full of love.

'Every time I see you I would say your catchphrase Brain spanker! RIP @jrridinger.'

Rapper Fat Joe shared his heartbreak on Instagram and tried to console Loren, writing: 'Sis we have an army to protect you and your family we love you sooooooo much we will be by your side jr was the KING he taught me how to love i will miss him.'

Fellow rapper JaRule also expressed his condolences to Loren after learning of Ridinger's passing: 'Wow this is heartbreaking to hear we all love JR you all have done so much for so many JR you will be missed dearly… love you L, Amber.'

Also mourning Ridinger was Academy Award winner Jamie Fox (right) who said the Ridingers were like family
Pictured: JR Ridinger (right) celebrating Fat Joe's 2019 'Family Ties' album release party with (L-R) Jonathan Cheban, DJ Khald, and Swizz Beatz 
In February 2007, the Ridingers also met wrestling icon Hulk Hogan (right) at a Super bowl benefit party 
Pictured: Russell Simmons (right) with the Ridingers at a charity gala in Miami in 2008
Rapper JaRule was yet another celebrity trying to comfort the heartbroken Loren

Loren said she and her husband were on their first vacation in three years accompanied by Market America COO Marc Ashley and partner Maria Checa.

'In just a second - he was gone. A moment,' Loren wrote on Facebook recalling her husband's sudden death.

'I love you baby. I love you with all of me. Everything I am - is because of us. We were a force - together we can accomplish anything.

'I will spend every last second of my life - keeping your dream alive - with your entire Market America family. I love you is just not enough. You and me forever,' she added.

Pictured: JR Ridinger with NBA legend Scottie Pippen at the 2014 Market America World Conference  
Speaking out: In a Facebook post shared on Wednesday, Loren, his wife of 33 years, clarified his cause of death

