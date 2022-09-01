ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

'Why are Hooters sexualising kids?': Nottingham bar sponsor a local Under-10s boys football team - and send their 'Girls' to pose for photos with them - enraging parents online (as others joke the dads will be delighted!)

By Julian Bovill For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Notorious bar Hooters has caused outrage after it announced that it was sponsoring a children's under-10s team for the forthcoming season.

The American-owned bar is infamous for the outfits its female staff members wear while working, with critics dubbing the bar 'degrading' to women.

Many in the past have suggested that the bar is objectifying of women and have called for its franchises to either change their outfit regulations or close.

The bar has caused great controversy after it announced that it had begun sponsoring the under-10s team of local Nottinghamshire club Burton Joyce.

Burton Joyce was founded in 1990 and has male and female youth, senior and disability sides.

Hooters only has one franchise in the UK - in Nottingham - and announced the sponsorship deal with one of the club's youth sides late on Wednesday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zzIcR_0heKTCen00
Hooters has been criticised after it announced it was sponsoring a junior football team

The news has led to an outcry online, with many declaring the news outrageous and suggesting a bar that is notorious for the outfits its employees wear during service not suitable to be associated with a children's football team.

Outraged by the news, one user queried why Hooters was being 'allowed' to 'sexualise kids'.

'Why are Hooters sexualising kids and who on earth allowed them?' they asked.

One user, responding to a tweet that went viral publicising the news, said that it was 'not funny'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04TjJx_0heKTCen00
The American owned bar, controversial for the outfits its employees wear, sent some of their 'girls' down to Burton Joyce to meet the boys aged 10 and under

'This isn't funny. Girls are playing for this team too,' they said.

Before adding: 'Also these lads are under 10, which makes the implication they're going 'phwoarrr' at Hooters girls JUST a little bit creepy.'

Another social media user labelled the sponsorship deal 'very weird'.

Meanwhile another pointed to the age of the boys pictured alongside the women promoting the deal, saying that it was 'wrong on so many levels'.

'These lads are under 10. I very much doubt they are aware of the sexual attraction of women,' they wrote. 'Wrong on so many levels.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0voF9V_0heKTCen00
Users on social media criticised the company for sexualising women alongside young children

'In all seriousness. How can this be allowed or even tolerated?' another user queried.

Despite the controversy, some social media users took it upon themselves to make light of the sponsorship deal - with one user telling those critical of the move that it was 'only a sports bar'.

'This is quality! I'm having words with my sons club as to why they didn't secure this deal,' one individual tweeted.

Another joked: 'You can't see how many Dad's are there for the photo shoot!'

Having originally opened their Nottingham site in 1999, Hooters has attempted to open other franchises in the UK but has run into a number of problems, not least from individuals protesting against their opening of a bar in their city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bhM41_0heKTCen00
Other users made joke of the fact that the boys had been photographed alongside the bar's employees saying their 'dads' would enjoy the fact

Maria Toolan, a Labour councillor for Liverpool, started a petition against the chain opening a franchise in the city earlier this year.

'Hooters is an archaic and chauvinistic brand and this kind type of venue is no longer reflective of today's society,' her petition read.

'Hooters employs women to promote its business activities in an exploitative manner, It demeans and degrades women and undermines female equality.'

However, others have dismissed the concerns of the likes of Toolan saying that individuals who work at the restaurant do out of their own volition and are not forced to do so.

'I don't see any issues. None of the girls are forced to dress that way. A lot of people who work for Hooters want to work for Hooters so it's not like anyone has forced them to do it,' one person, supportive of the bar, told Nottingham Live in February.

The Football Association has regulations on sponsors that are permissible on youth teams' kits.

'In the case of a team comprising players all under the age of 18 years on 31 August in the current season, the appearance on or incorporation in any item of clothing of any reference whatsoever to a product, service or other activity which is considered by The Association as detrimental to the welfare, health or general interest of young persons, or is otherwise considered inappropriate, having regard to the age of the players, is prohibited,' their regulations read.

MailOnline has contacted Hooters for comment.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

The silence that speaks volumes: It's 12 days since the shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel that horrified Britain, and on the streets of Liverpool one man's name is on everyone's lips... Yet his fearsome reputation means few dare help police

Birkdale Court is a smart, gated complex on the outskirts of Liverpool. Many of the flats have balconies and French windows overlooking a private courtyard. Audis, Peugeots and Volvos are parked in the bays. Across the road, where detached houses sell for £500,000, a Mercedes soft-top sits on a drive.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Hundreds gather for joint funeral of two 'inseparable' teenage boys, both 16, who died after getting into difficulty in lake in Londonderry

The heartbroken friends and families of two teenage boys who drowned in a Londonderry lake have said their deaths have been 'nothing short of unbearable' at their joint funeral. Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian, both 16, died after getting into difficulty while swimming at Lough Enagh on Monday evening. Mourners...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ohmymag.co.uk

Family left horrified after McDonald’s serves their 7-year-old dishcloth-stuffed chicken wrap

As reported by Mirror, what was to be a fun Saturday take-out meal for a family from Derry, Northern Ireland, turned into a disaster because of a McDonald’s Chicken Wrap. As the father of the family, Martin Holmes, handed each family member their orders, he noticed something bizarre when he was about the give his 7-year-old his chicken wrap. Instead of the McDonald’s Chicken Wrap, the sealed McDonald's box contained just a dishcloth.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Bar#The Boys#Male And Female#Food Drink#American
Daily Mail

White mother whose partner is half-Jamaican is left shocked after having twins with completely different skin tones - and reveals people question if they are both really her children

A mum was left gobsmacked after giving birth to million-to-one twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, claimed she regularly gets asked if her babies Ayon and Azirah are both hers after she gave birth to them in April. After her son Ayon was delivered at Nottingham City...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

‘Amazing’ girl, 16, collapses and dies after inhaling laughing gas at house party

The family of a 16-year-old girl who died after inhaling laughing gas at a party is calling for tighter restrictions on the sale of the drug.Kayleigh Burns collapsed at a house in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, just moments after she was filmed inhaling nitrous oxide.The asthmatic teenager, who was just weeks away from turning 17, was taken to hospital by ambulance but later died.Kayleigh’s family first learned of what happened when her sister Clare Baker, 31, received a message from one of her friends informing her the youngster had been taken to hospital.Have you been affected by this story? If so...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Christian street preacher, 41, who harassed a transgender woman calling her a 'man in woman's clothing' is given a community order and fined £715

A Christian preacher who harassed a transgender woman by repeatedly calling her a 'man in woman's clothing' has been sentenced to a community order and fined. David McConnell, 41, was preaching with a microphone in front of a small crowd in Leeds city centre when he made comments about 'adulterers, drunkards and homosexuals' in June last year.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Mail

'How could this happen to a defenceless woman in her own home?' Family of 'beautiful' graduate council worker, 28, shot dead by gang 'in case of mistaken identity' pay tribute to 'shining light' - seven years after brother, 16, was also gunned down

The family of a 'beautiful' graduate shot dead in the back garden of her home by a gang 'in a case of mistaken identity' have paid tribute to their 'shining light' - seven years after her teenage brother was also gunned down. Council worker Ashley Dale, 28, was gunned down...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies

A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
SOCIETY
TheDailyBeast

Man Gets Mauled by Zoo Lion While Trying to Steal Her Cubs

Accra Zoo officials in Ghana are in shock after a man attempted to climb into a lion enclosure in an alleged attempt to steal a pair of lion cubs—but got ripped apart by the lionness instead. The middle-aged man scaled two fences, one 10-feet tall and the other 20-feet tall, to approach the family of big cats, according to the BBC. Police are currently investigating the incident. Officials suspect that the man may have been after the cubs due to a rare recessive trait they both have that gives them white coats. That color is exceedingly rare in the wild, making the pair just two out of a dozen or so lions that exist in the world, according to the Global White Lion Protection Trust. “The lions have cubs so if you come too close they may feel you are trying to take away their babies,” Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Benito Owusu Bio said in a statement. “We ask the public to desist from doing anything like this.”Read it at BBC
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Pictured: Teenager, 16, who lost his life at Leeds festival 'after taking grey or black MDMA pill' was celebrating his 'fabulous' GCSE results - as his ‘broken’ family pay tribute to his 'beautiful, fiercely independent and warm character'

The family of the 16-year-old who died at Leeds Festival say they are 'broken' after their 'beautiful and 'fiercely independent' boy was taken from them in the 'most unfair' way. West Yorkshire Police have named the teenager as David Celino, 16, from Worsley, Salford. David tragically died in the early...
MUSIC
TheDailyBeast

Boy Died Doing Viral TikTok ‘Blackout Challenge’ While Friends Watched

The lethal viral “Blackout Challenge” has claimed another life, this time leaving the family of 14-year-old Leon Brown in Scotland devastated. The challenge, which encourages young children to choke themselves until they pass out, garnered widespread criticism in the U.K. after another young boy, 12-year-old Archie Battersbee of England, was declared brain dead in July after attempting the feat. Brown’s mother, Lauryn Keating, said the boy was inspired to try the challenge after hearing about Battersbee, according to the Daily Mail. He reportedly called up his friends over FaceTime to watch the attempt, subsequently exposing them to his premature death. “Him and his friends probably thought it was a laugh and a joke,” Keating told The Record. “But Leon didn’t come back around. It went horribly wrong.” The international challenge has claimed around a dozen children’s lives around the world so far.Read it at Daily Mail
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

577K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy