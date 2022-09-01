Where does Logan Paul take his dates? | Stoopin’ episode 7

Welcome to Stoopin’! NYC’s resident odd couple Serena Shahidi and Sebastian Conelli are breaking down the hottest, nitty gritty New York stories. This week they’re talking about Beastie Boys Square, Road Rage at NYC Carriage Horses and of course, Logan Paul’s Dating Habits

Serena digs into whether Logan Paul’s date spot of choice, asking “is there anything more romantic than Hudson Yards?” Meanwhile Sebastian says “who needs ‘em?” to “horrible, bumpy” NYC Carriage Horses