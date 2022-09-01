ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seward County, NE

LPD: One person critical, but stable after early morning shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a shooting that hospitalized one person early Monday morning. LPD said they were called to the McDonald’s just after 3:30 a.m. on 48th Street, between R and Vine, on a report of someone who had been shot. Officers arrived...
LINCOLN, NE
CCSO investigating death at Platte River State Park

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a death at a campsite at Platte River State Park. In a Sunday press release, CCSO stated that they were called to an area of the park on Saturday afternoon after getting a report of a man found dead inside a tent. Authorities said they arrived and confirmed that the man had been dead for some time.
CASS COUNTY, NE
Omaha man accused of selling meth in Lincoln is convicted

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Omaha man has been found guilty of selling methamphetamine. A federal jury convicted Kenneth W. Blair III of one count of possession of meth with intent to distribute and one count of distribution of 500 grams or more of meth. The investigation began in...
LINCOLN, NE
19-year-old arrested after pursuit near Beatrice

BEATRICE – A pursuit by a Gage County Sheriff’s Deputy ended with the arrest of a 19-year-old suspect near Beatrice, Thursday. At around 3:45 p.m., the deputy clocked a southbound vehicle with his radar on U.S. Highway 77 traveling at 102-miles-per-hour. The vehicle was observed speeding near the Locust Road intersection with the highway, about two miles south of Beatrice.
BEATRICE, NE
LSO deputies recover $8,000 stolen items in robbery suspect’s storage garage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies discovered a number of high dollar items in a storage garage while serving a search warrant at a robbery suspect’s properties. According to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, during the arrest of 40-year-old Thomas Angell, deputies found a number of high dollar items in a storage garage.
LINCOLN, NE
Grand Island Police arrest two suspects in shooting incidents

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Police arrested two Grand Island teenagers who are connected to a number of recent shootings. During a warrant arrest in which the Grand Island Tactical Response Team was called, police arrested Armando Romero-Mijangos, 19, and Keann Flores, 16. Both are charged with numerous felonies in adults court.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
25-year-old man arrested near Lincoln convenience store after robbery

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a robbery at a Kwik Shop near 44th and O Streets Saturday morning. According to LPD, officers were called to the area on an alarm at around 8:24 a.m. After arriving on the scene, officers contacted an employee, who said that an unknown...
LINCOLN, NE
Second deadly crash in southeast Nebraska on Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Otoe County say two people were killed in a head-on crash very early Saturday morning. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a crash on Highway 50 between Cook and Syracuse, roughly a mile south of Highway 128 near County Road O.
OTOE COUNTY, NE
Gun found during vehicle search in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was cited by Lincoln Police Department after a handgun was found in the vehicle he was driving. LPD said the Gang Unit Investigators were traveling in the area of 21st and K Street on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. when they saw 23-year-old Stephan Dennis operating a motor vehicle.
LINCOLN, NE
Fatal crash near Syracuse

SYRACUSE - The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash. On Sept. 3, at 2:50 a.m., the Otoe County Sheriff's Office responded to an injury crash south of Syracuse on Highway 50, near County Road O. 30-year-old Warren Paul of Sterling was traveling northbound on Highway...
SYRACUSE, NE
2 hospitalized after overnight hit-and-run in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A two-vehicle hit-and-run sent two people to the hospital early Friday morning. Lincoln Police tell Channel 8 that those injured are expected to be OK. The Lincoln Police Department said it was called to the crash at the intersection of 48th Street and Cornhusker Highway...
LINCOLN, NE
Police looking for inmate missing from Lincoln correctional facility

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate is missing from a Lincoln Corrections Center. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 32-year-old Kelcey Schrage didn’t return to the Lincoln Community Corrections Center from his job. At the Lincoln Community Corrections Center, inmates are allowed to have work opportunities without...
LINCOLN, NE
Cass County deputies investigate death of man at Platte River State Park

OMAHA — Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of man found Saturday inside a tent at Platte River State Park near Louisville. Paramedics from the Louisville Volunteer Fire Department and Cass County Emergency Services were called to the campground about 1:10 p.m., according to a spokesman for the Cass County Sheriff's Office. The first responders located a man who had been dead for some time.
CASS COUNTY, NE
Four hospitalized after Saturday morning crash in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At least four people were hospitalized after a crash Saturday morning in southwestern Lancaster County. It happened around 7:45 a.m. at Southwest 14th & Highway 33, just north of Sprague. According to the Lancaster County’s Sheriff’s Office, an eastbound vehicle on Highway 33 was attempting to turn left when it was struck by a westbound vehicle.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
LIVE: Lincoln Police release details on suspicious death investigation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During a Friday morning press conference, Lincoln Police are set to release details on a suspicious death investigation. Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said the body was found near NW 12th Street and West Bond and that investigators have been collecting evidence at the scene. Police...
LINCOLN, NE
Missing Inmate Returns to CCC-L

An inmate who failed to return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) from his job in the community, is back in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS). Kelcey Schrage disappeared while at work on Thursday, September 1, 2022. He returned to NDCS on his own Friday, September 2.
LINCOLN, NE

