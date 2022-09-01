Stacey Dash Shares Emotional TikTok Remembering DMX After Learning Of His Death One Year Later: 'I Am Heartbroken'

@staceydash/tiktok;mega

Nearly a year and a half after musician DMX passed away in April 2021 , actress Stacey Dash has taken to social media with an emotional post remembering the beloved artist.

"I was strolling through #tiktok and found a #DMX song that has saved me many times," the Clueless icon wrote alongside an emotional video shared with her nearly 100,000 TikTok followers on Wednesday, August 31. “Suddenly it says #RIP i know I am late, i did not know he passed away,” she continued. “I am heartbroken — he was such a great guy.”

In the accompanying video, a visibly-tearful Dash elaborated on her grief surrounding the artist’s passing.

"I didn't know DMX died," she said, adding that she felt “ashamed” that she didn’t learn of his death sooner. "I didn't know from a cocaine overdose."

Dash, who has often spoken candidly about her struggles with substance abuse and subsequent sobriety , concluded the clip with a powerful message about addiction.

"I am today, six years and one month clean and it breaks my heart,” she shared. “It breaks my heart that he lost to it. He lost. He lost to that demon of addiction. Please, please don't lose."

The artist, famed for his several ‘90s and Y2K anthems hits including “Party Up (Up in Here)” and “X Gon' Give It To Ya,” passed away on April 9, 2021, from a heart attack, per his family. He was just 50 years old .

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons , passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," his family wrote shortly after his passing , describing the artist as a “warrior who fought till the very end."

“He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him, Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever," the statement continued, thanking fans for “all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time.”