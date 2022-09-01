ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Stacey Dash Shares Emotional TikTok Remembering DMX After Learning Of His Death One Year Later: 'I Am Heartbroken'

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DLKTJ_0heKPuuZ00
@staceydash/tiktok;mega

Nearly a year and a half after musician DMX passed away in April 2021 , actress Stacey Dash has taken to social media with an emotional post remembering the beloved artist.

"I was strolling through #tiktok and found a #DMX song that has saved me many times," the Clueless icon wrote alongside an emotional video shared with her nearly 100,000 TikTok followers on Wednesday, August 31. “Suddenly it says #RIP i know I am late, i did not know he passed away,” she continued. “I am heartbroken — he was such a great guy.”

In the accompanying video, a visibly-tearful Dash elaborated on her grief surrounding the artist’s passing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DN2TA_0heKPuuZ00
@staceydash/tiktok

"I didn't know DMX died," she said, adding that she felt “ashamed” that she didn’t learn of his death sooner. "I didn't know from a cocaine overdose."

Dash, who has often spoken candidly about her struggles with substance abuse and subsequent sobriety , concluded the clip with a powerful message about addiction.

'REST IN POWER': EVE, SWIZZ BEATZ & MORE HONOR LATE RAPPER DMX AT MEMORIAL SERVICE — SEE PHOTOS OF THE EMOTIONAL DAY

"I am today, six years and one month clean and it breaks my heart,” she shared. “It breaks my heart that he lost to it. He lost. He lost to that demon of addiction. Please, please don't lose."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SCi8G_0heKPuuZ00
mega

The artist, famed for his several ‘90s and Y2K anthems hits including “Party Up (Up in Here)” and “X Gon' Give It To Ya,” passed away on April 9, 2021, from a heart attack, per his family. He was just 50 years old .

DMX EX-WIFE SAYS HE 'WAS NEVER AFRAID OF PASSING ON' AMID HIS RAW FINAL INTERVIEW GIVEN WEEKS BEFORE DEATH

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons , passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," his family wrote shortly after his passing , describing the artist as a “warrior who fought till the very end."

“He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him, Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever," the statement continued, thanking fans for “all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time.”

Comments / 1

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Stacey Dash Shares Bizarre Video About DMX After Recently Finding Out About His Death

Stacey Dash was once one of the most sought after women in the game. From her acting roles, to her fashion sense, everyone wanted a piece of the Clueless actress in the early 90's. However, things have vastly changed since then, and fans believe the 55-year old actress is actually "clueless" after exhibiting some questionable behaviors over the years. On Wednesday, Stacey added fuel to the concerned fire after posting an emotional video of herself grieving over DMX's death.
BEAUTY & FASHION
rolling out

DMX died last year, clueless Stacey Dash just found out; Twitter pounces

Clueless star Stacey Dash is being pummeled on social media after admitting on TikTok that she just found out the legendary rapper DMX died more than a year ago. DMX transitioned at age 50 on April 9, 2021, as confirmed by his family. News of DMX’s drug overdose in his home and eventual death weeks later was widely reported. The fact that the 55-year-old actress just learned of this has subjected her to even more national scorn.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears' Son Defends Grandfather Jamie Spears' Role In Pop Star's Controversial Conservatorship: 'He Was Just Trying To Be A Father'

Jayden Federline is jumping to his grandfather's defense. Britney Spears' second-born son — who she shares with ex Kevin Federline, along with 16-year-old Sean Preston — argued Jamie Spears "doesn't deserve all the hatred" he received throughout his mother's highly-publicized legal proceedings. Article continues below advertisement. Last year,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Swizz Beatz
Person
Stacey Dash
thesource.com

CJ Wallace, Son of The Notorious B.I.G., Receives Custom Diamond Pendant of His Father

Hip-Hop loves chains, and CJ Wallace, the son of The Notorious B.I.G., may have just revealed one of the best neck pieces of all time. CJ got the new necklace from Mazza New York Jewelers by request of his mother Faith Evans. The result is a Biggie pendant covered in diamonds, showing his father in one of his trademark Coogi sweaters with a stack of bills in his hand.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Is Fighting To Save Her Home After The Actress Died Without A Will

Anne Heche's eldest son, Homer Laffoon, is requesting control over her estate after the actress died without a will.Heche's unexpected death came after the mom-of-two, who was reportedly intoxicated at the time, crashed her vehicle into a two-story Los Angeles home on August 5. She suffered a severe brain injury and was pronounced dead on August 12.DRUG ACCUSATIONS, A FIERY CAR CRASH & MORE: INSIDE ANNE HECHE'S BIGGEST SCANDALSThe tragedy left her sons without a mother and her eldest child responsible for fighting for her landholdings in the court of law.On Wednesday, August 31, Laffoon filed paperwork in Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Beyonce & Jay-Z Watch Twins Rumi & Sir, 5, Play In Yacht Pool On Family Vacay: Photos

Beyonce and Jay-Z relaxed by the pool on their yacht, as their twins Rumi and Sir had fun in the water, on Monday, August 22. The Renaissance singer, 40, and the rapper, 52, looked like they were having a great time with their kids on vacation. The twins, both 5, also seemed like they were having lots of fun together as they splashed in the water, while mom and dad lounged on the pool deck.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmx#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#One Year Later#White Plains Hospital#Swizz Beatz More
Popculture

Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
CELEBRITIES
105.5 The Fan

Ne-Yo Tells Story About Ice-T Allowing Him to Grab Coco’s Butt

Ne-Yo says Ice-T once gave him permission to grab the famed buttocks of the Los Angeles rapper-actor's wife, Coco. On Tuesday (August 9), N.O.R.E. dropped a teaser for an upcoming Drink Champs episode featuring an interview with Ne-Yo. In the one-minute podcast trailer, the "You Got the Body" singer tells the story of a time when he "respectfully" asked Ice-T if Ne-Yo could fulfill a longtime goal of his at a Halloween party they both attended. Ne-Yo expressed interest in touching the legendary rapper's wife's rear end, to which both Ice and Coco willingly obliged.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kandi Burruss Claps Back At Critics Body-Shaming Her Daughter Riley: ‘It Really Boils My Blood’

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss, 46, spoke out about the online bullying that the children of the Bravo franchise stars face, including her daughter Riley, 20. “I despise it. It bothers me so much,” Kandi said in an August 30 interview with People, where she opened up about how Riley has been the victim of online body shaming. “Everybody already knows that Riley dealt with her weight issues growing up in the public eye. People would make comments on her body and say things about her personal look and it really boils my blood,” she added.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Britney Spears’s son says mother’s conservatorship went on for ‘a little too long’

Britney Spears’s youngest son Jayden said his mother’s conservatorship went on for “a little too long” in a new interview with ITV News.Jayden also defended his grandfather Jamie, who was Spears’s conservator for 13 years.“At first, he was just trying to be like any father letting her pursue her daughter’s dream of becoming a superstar, but I did think maybe the conservatorship went on too long,” the 15-year-old said.Spears reacted to her son’s comments, saying: “It deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up his expectations of a mother…”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam AsghariBritney Spears’ fiance responds to fans calling for star to get prenupBritney Spears reassures fans after deactivating Instagram account
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

111K+
Followers
3K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy