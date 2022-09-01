The past two weeks this paper has published two letters to the editor using “sunrise” and “sunset” to indicate political opinions, but we can also think of the metaphors to indicate summer’s passing. Not only is darkness falling so much earlier these evenings, but some businesses are closing, while others are reducing their hours. For example, the food truck, Coastal Crave, where we bought delicious lobster rolls, has vanished, and our Southport Memorial Library is back on winter hours, with Wednesdays’ opening times vanishing, leaving us with Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m until 4 p.m. and one night of evening hours on Thursdays from 6 until 8.

SOUTHPORT, ME ・ 7 HOURS AGO