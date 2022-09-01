Read full article on original website
Boothbay Sea and Science Center awarded $81,334.00 to expand existing programs
At the Boothbay Sea and Science Center (BSSC) we are continually seeking ways to apply our resources to bridge Maine’s “marine gap,” which deprives youth access to the ocean, marine/maritime connections, and insight into environmental and workforce topics and concerns. Our unique hands-on learning experiences in natural settings give youth the confidence and skills to explore on their own the vastness of the marine ecosystem and the human impact on the system inspiring them to care and become responsible stewards of all our precious natural resources.
Coast Guard recognizes Boothbay Harbor Flotilla Member
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 2-5 member, Ted Chatham, was awarded the Coast Guard Auxiliary Commendation Medal for Outstanding Achievement. The award was presented by RADM John W. Mauger, Commander, First Coast Guard District. The citation to accompany the award read in part: “Auxiliarist Chatham is cited for outstanding achievement while...
Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club
Last Thursday over 30 club members met for a strictly social evening together. Tory Paxson was our Sergeant-at-Arms, no Trivia questions, just a chance to share personal and family stories. It’s how we share the milestones of our lives with our Rotary family. We were happy to learn that cornhole champions, Bruce Harris and Chip Griffin, decided to enter into a law practice together. If they can team up and win at such a competitive game as cornhole that’s a good start for a law practice we guess.
Mallory H. Garrison
Mallory Hicks Garrison, 85, of South Portland and Squirrel Island, passed away Sept. 1, 2022. Mallory, affectionately known as Gogo to her grandchildren and those who adored her, was born on July 1, 1937, in Neptune, New Jersey, and spent her childhood in Highland Park and Short Hills. Mallory attended the Short Hills Country Day School and Kent Place School, where she enjoyed playing field hockey, horseback riding, and fighting her parents for the convertible.
Join Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association’s lobster bake on Peaks Island
The Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association (MCFA), a nonprofit working to support vibrant fisheries, healthy fishermen, and thriving fishing communities, invites you to join them for an authentic Maine lobster bake on Peaks Island. All proceeds go to benefit MCFA’s programs. The event will be held at the Island Lobster Company on Casco Bay’s Peaks Island on Saturday, Sept 10 from 5-7 p.m.. Ferry service is available through Casco Bay Lines to transport guests to and from the event.
Maine musicians at the Boothbay Harbor Opera House
The weekend of September 9 and 10 features two top Maine musical acts on the historic Opera House stage in Boothbay Harbor. Friday, Sept. 9, will see country and blues with Denny Breau & Friends in concert followed by an evening of American roots rock with the Jason Spooner Band on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Southport Column: Slowing down slowly
The past two weeks this paper has published two letters to the editor using “sunrise” and “sunset” to indicate political opinions, but we can also think of the metaphors to indicate summer’s passing. Not only is darkness falling so much earlier these evenings, but some businesses are closing, while others are reducing their hours. For example, the food truck, Coastal Crave, where we bought delicious lobster rolls, has vanished, and our Southport Memorial Library is back on winter hours, with Wednesdays’ opening times vanishing, leaving us with Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m until 4 p.m. and one night of evening hours on Thursdays from 6 until 8.
Frances Perkins Center Inaugural Homestead Day
The Frances Perkins Center will celebrate the life and work of Frances Perkins with a virtual Inaugural Homestead Day on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 5 p.m. To learn more and to register for this free event, visit https://francesperkinscenter.org/homestead-day. The Center’s inaugural Homestead Day event will honor the inspiring role of...
Hyson family uses the library scrupulously
On Friday afternoon, Jennifer Hyson and her three sons joined me in the after school club headquarters (aka the upstairs community room). Jennifer, 41, grew up in Boothbay and her earliest memories of visiting the Library were marked by a feeling of independence. “I must have been about 8 because...
Sept. 3 update: Midcoast adds 19 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
America’s only glass eel farmer to speak
The Camden Conference, in partnership with the Camden Public Library, presents Sara Rademaker, founder of American Unagi, LLC on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m. The global eel business can be notoriously dark and corrupt, and one of Rademaker's goals in founding the company was to provide transparency in the sourcing and raising of glass eels, or elvers, to locally produce the highest quality fish for the billion-dollar eel market. Until the founding of American Unagi, in 2014, Maine's elver fishery had been supplying only overseas aquaculture players and their supply chains. Rademaker has changed the narrative by establishing a domestic aquaculture industry for eels to be raised here on the Maine coast and creating transparency in the supply chain.
Sprucewold Column: Already looking forward to next summer
Labor Day weekend is the end of summer to many but this is my first year of retirement. I have a different outlook on the summer now, like I had before I began my career. It is a more relaxed fall than I have known in a long time. All the better to appreciate our surroundings, summer weekend guests and friend and family reunions are over until next year when we start it all again. Looking forward to it already.
HUNTING SEASON!!!!
Maine's deer hunting starts on September 10th this year with Bludgeoning Season. It's a fun new method of hunting where psychopaths can really experience committing a gruesome murder without being officially charged with murder. Not for you? Tazering Season starts on September 15th. Does the thought of 1,000's of minimally-trained...
Boothbay overwhelms Sacopee Valley, 54-16, in football opener
Boothbay had a great beginning to the 2022 eight-man football season Sept. 2 with a 54-16 victory over Sacopee Valley of Hiram. Boothbay stormed to a 26-0 first quarter lead and Sacopee Valley never recovered. Boothbay (1-0) travels to Readfield to play Maranacook Community School on Friday, Sept. 9.
Songwriting Workshop and evening concert Oct. 1
A Songwriting Workshop for kids ages 10-16 will be held at the Merry Barn, 417 River Road, Edgecomb on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. No prior experience necessary! Cost: $25. Participants in this songwriting workshop will create collaborative songs with the help of Maine-based, award-winning songwriters and...
Hall-Dale edges Boothbay 2-0
The Hall-Dale Bulldogs got goals in the second and fourth quarters and went on to defeat host Boothbay Region, 2-0, in a Class C field hockey opener for both teams Friday, Sept. 2. At 3:46 of the second quarter, Mira Skehan scored from just in front of the goal after...
