Colts Add Two, Complete Practice Squad

By Jake Arthur
 4 days ago

The Indianapolis Colts have filled their last two remaining spots on their practice squad, signing offensive guard Arlington Hambright and linebacker Segun Olubi.

Hambright (6'5", 300, 26 years old) was a seventh-round pick (No. 226-overall) by the Chicago Bears in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Colorado. He's also spent time with the New England Patriots (2022).

He appeared in nine games as a rookie, starting one. Hambright has yet to see game action since. This preseason, he saw 77 snaps according to Pro Football Focus , generating a run-blocking grade of 47.9, a pass-blocking grade of 55.4, and an overall grade of 52.4. In 48 pass protection blocks, he allowed 4 total pressures, including 3 quarterback hurries and 1 hit for a pass-block efficiency rating of 95.7.

Olubi (6'2", 220, 22 years old) signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent this offseason.

This preseason, he saw 61 snaps on defense, totaling a grade of 69.3, including a 78.8 in run defense, 53.5 in coverage, and an 82.1 in tackling. He registered 3 "stops," which is considered a forced failure against the offense. Olubi also registered 1 special teams stop in 14 coverage snaps.

Also rounding out the Colts' practice squad are running back D'Vonte Price, wide receivers Keke Coutee and Ethan Fernea, tight ends Nikola Kalinic and Jared Scott, offensive tackle Jordan Murray, defensive linemen Kameron Cline, Chris Williams, and Curtis Brooks, linebacker Forrest Rhyne, cornerbacks Tony Brown and Chris Wilcox, and defensive backs Marcel Dabo and Will Redmond.

What do you think about these moves? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

