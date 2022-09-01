ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

'I'm Gonna Call ISIS!': Karen Berates Dunkin' Employees In Racist Tirade

By Jovonne Ledet
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vzWAZ_0heKOoFs00
Photo: Getty Images

An unidentified woman has been labeled as a Karen after being caught berating employees at a Dunkin' Donuts in Philadelphia, per BET .

On Tuesday (August 30), TikTok user Alexis Isabel (@lexxxiiiig) posted footage of a white woman engaging in a racist tirade against Dunkin' workers, in which at one point she threatened to "call ISIS."

"I'm going to call ISIS on your a**," the woman says to an employee.

In the video, she then turns to a cashier and yells, “I want it in cash...“Where’s the f*****g receipt?”

“I paid for ’em; they’re mine,” the woman continues her rant. “I want a dozen f*****g donuts, now.”

@lexxxiiiig

She was even worse before I started to record. I snapped on her but had to shut up bc I’m 6 months pregnant. What an awful and disgusting “human being” made me so mad bc these people work so hard to start our days off right and don’t deserve this treatment! #racistcheck #racistsinthewild #racistwhitewoman #racistkaren #dunkindonuts #karen #racist #racistoftheday #dunkindonutskaren #karensoftiktok #phillykaren #karensgoingwild

♬ original sound - Alexis Isabel

The Philadelphia woman proceeds to tell the workers that she called the cops and plans to contact a local news station.

She then slams her bank card on the counter, which bounces behind the register from the impact.

“Pick up my card now,” she yells. “I ain’t going nowhere, b***h. You s**k my d**k.”

The clip of the racist rant concludes with the woman taking out her phone and threatening to call the cops again.

According to BET, it is unknown whether police got involved in the incident.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 169

whytmanbrdn
4d ago

somebody should have reached over the counter and knocked this birch out that way others might get the message ,THIS CAN HAPPEN TO YOU ,no job in the world is worth being berated in that manner knock her out ....message delivered, I bet she some old lonely Karen and she gets no attention in any other way so she takes the attention she seeks out to the world

Reply(6)
73
The Leef {Wisconsin}
3d ago

I’m waiting for the opportunity to be confronted by a Karen or ken. It’s not going to end well for them. That’s all good night

Reply(10)
48
Lm
4d ago

What the hell is wrong with these people? These nuts are coming out of the wood work. My god! Just disgusting.

Reply
60
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

'No Cake, Balloons Or Brunch': CNN's Brian Stelter Left In Shock After Don Lemon & Co-Workers Didn't Throw Him A 'Goodbye' Party

Former CNN host, Brian Stelter, expected his team to throw him a "goodbye" party after Sunday's final show. However, that didn't happen, Radar has discovered. "Brian literally thought Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon, and the executives would get up early on a Sunday, come into the office to say 'goodbye' to him," sources told RadarOnline.com. "There was no cake, balloons, or brunch to send him off. There wasn't even a card. It was like nothing happened at all. Brian packed up his stuff and left alone," they added. Insiders said that Stelter's face has already been removed from the...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Rich Mom Who Threw Racist Party Denies Being Racist—Then Admits It

A wealthy Rochester mom held a press conference Tuesday to defend herself against accusations of racism, spilling tears over the pressures of cancel culture—but ended up admitting to engaging in racist behavior, anyway. Mary Znidarsic-Nicosia is being sued by a local fireman after he was invited to a racist party she threw, dubbed a “Juneteenth Parody,” which featuring buckets of KFC fried chicken strewn on the lawn, Hennessy cognac, cutouts of former President Donald Trump, and Juneteenth-themed signs and party favors. The party faced intense public backlash and led to the forced retirement of Rochester Fire Capt. Jeffrey Krywy, who invited the on-duty Black fireman, according to Rochester City Newspaper. “In full disclosure, I do have a Twitter parody account that operates under a veil of a persona—and I have made blatantly racist comments under that persona,” Nicosia said. Although she refused to disclose the handle, the outlet linked Nicosia to @HoHoHomeboyROC, a now-disabled account that made posts mocking AAVE and used a Mammy-era Black caricature as its profile picture. The socialite blamed the racist comments on the culture of Twitter, calling it “part of its charm.”Read it at New York Post
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Daily Mail

Moment black man shopping for a refrigerator lightbulb in Walmart is 'profiled and harassed' by employee who called the cops when he refused to leave as store is ordered to pay him a record $4.4M in damages

This is the moment a black man who was shopping for a refrigerator lightbulb in Walmart was profiled and harassed by an employee who called the cops when the shopper refused to leave the store. Video shows Michael Mangum confronting Walmart employee Joe Williams, a theft prevention worker, after he...
WOOD VILLAGE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isis#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Tiktok
ohmymag.co.uk

Family left horrified after McDonald’s serves their 7-year-old dishcloth-stuffed chicken wrap

As reported by Mirror, what was to be a fun Saturday take-out meal for a family from Derry, Northern Ireland, turned into a disaster because of a McDonald’s Chicken Wrap. As the father of the family, Martin Holmes, handed each family member their orders, he noticed something bizarre when he was about the give his 7-year-old his chicken wrap. Instead of the McDonald’s Chicken Wrap, the sealed McDonald's box contained just a dishcloth.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Black flight attendant sues Delta for firing her after she posted a meme of Trump in a KKK hood

A former flight attendant with Delta is suing the airline for employee discrimination, alleging that she was wrongfully terminated for sharing an image that depicted former President Donald Trump in a Ku Klux Klan hood on her personal social media.Leondra Taylor, who is Black, filed the lawsuit against her former employer last Monday in a federal district court in Atlanta, where Delta – which is one of the only major US airlines where cabin crew are not represented by a union – is headquartered.In the lawsuit, Ms Taylor concedes that she did indeed reshare the editorial cartoon but contends...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
HipHopWired

NYC Knife Wielding Racist Knocked Out After Threatening Three Black Males

Talking reckless because you are White is a quick way to end up on your back. One NYC racist got knocked out after threatening some Black men in New York City. As per Raw Story John Borzumato recently learned a life lesson after he allegedly tried to intimidate three Black men and another man who reportedly […] The post NYC Knife Wielding Racist Knocked Out After Threatening Three Black Males appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

Bye Mom: Eric Trump CAUGHT Helping Throw Away Late Mother Ivana's Belongings From NYC Townhouse—Including Her Most Prized Possesion

Eric Trump was seen at his late mother’s New York City townhouse this week helping to discard and oversee the removal of Ivana’s belongings, Radar has learned.Eric was spotted at Ivana’s Upper East Side townhouse on Wednesday, marking the second time the 38-year-old Trump visited his mother’s home since she passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.But according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ivana’s youngest son who she shared with Donald Trump wasn’t only there to oversee the safe removal of her belongings, because he also took part in the disposal of certain items.Among the hundreds...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

42K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy