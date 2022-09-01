ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers Point, NJ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPG Talk Radio

Show Must Go On: Stallone Rallied To Perform In Atlantic City

It’s awesome that Sylvester Stallone was in Atlantic City yesterday at the Hard Rock Casino. I’m a huge fan and it would always be tempting to key-in on him. The story that I’m going to share with you is about a different Stallone. Frank Stallone, Sylvester’s younger brother. They are 4 years apart in age … 76 and 72 years old, but, both are fit and look much younger than their age.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Somers Point, NJ
Government
City
Atlantic City, NJ
City
Somers Point, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Berenger
Person
Conway Twitty
Person
Frank Stallone
Person
Joe Pantoliano
94.5 PST

Extraordinary hidden gem— pick-your-own farm and preserve in NJ

Earlier this spring I had about an hour to kill waiting for a relative at an appointment and decided to drive down River Road in Cinnaminson in Burlington County. If you come to the light at Taylors Lane, you can turn right into civilization toward Route 130 or make a left onto a gravel road into the wilderness. There are some signs that there is something down that road, but you have to read the signs to be sure what is ahead.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Popular takeout restaurant in Ocean City, New Jersey to close after 69 years in business

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- A popular takeout restaurant at the Jersey Shore is closing its doors for good next month. Voltaco's Italian takeout has been serving customers for more than 50 years in Ocean City. The family-owned business has been a staple for generations of families vacationing in Ocean City since 1954. "After much deliberation, we have come to the not-so-easy decision to make 2022 our last year in business. We do this with sadness in our hearts, as this life here is the only one we have truly ever known, but we are also happy and optimistic for our futures. The lives we have been blessed with have been created through nothing short of hard work, loyalty, and dedication from so many, and it is a debt that can never be repaid," Voltaco's posted on Facebook.Voltaco's will finish its 69th season and close the business on Oct. 9. 
OCEAN CITY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Delicious Dairy Queen Announces New Fab Fall Flavors for New Jersey

One of my first memories of Dairy Queen was when I was a kid and we lived in Morris County, New Jersey. We were from Madison and my family was considering moving down to the Jersey Shore, somewhere in Ocean County. This particular summer Mom and Dad would often drive down and visit some of the new housing developments that were popping up all over Ocean County. Let's face it much of the housing boom was unique in the mid-'70s here at the Shore. I remember driving dirt roads to see new developments. So it was a new area with much to see.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Music History#Nj#Eddie The Cruisers
wanderwisdom.com

The Best Beach in America: Ocean City, New Jersey

Charles has long experience fishing, hiking, exploring, and camping in the Northeast. Prior to becoming "America's Greatest Family Resort," the seven-mile stretch of the oceanfront island of Ocean City, New Jersey, was home to the Lenni-Lenape people. The local Native Americans used the island as a camp in the sweltering summers of the east coast.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Falcons 4-0 Versus Seagulls in Ocean City

Four years and counting and the falconers — along with their raptors — are chasing seagulls away from the beaches, the Boardwalk and the downtown in Ocean City. Seth Rowe, a falconer for the city-contracted East Coast Falcons, looked down the Boardwalk over the busy Labor Day weekend after setting his Harris’s hawk, Karen, out on her mission to rid the boards of pesky, pizza-snatching birds.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Cat Country 107.3

Should You Keep Cable Or Cut The Cord In Egg Harbor Township, NJ?

Here's a good question for you. How much television are you and your family watching these days?. An even better question is this: are the shows and movies that you're watching primarily on cable television channels, or are you streaming all of your content? If you answered with the latter option, then you'd be in the majority of what the folks are saying in Egg Harbor Township.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Visitors Enjoy Ocean City on Holiday Weekend

Mary Ann and Pete Summa decided to give their four children a real treat Saturday and kick off the Labor Day weekend in Ocean City. “We drove down this morning,” Mary Ann Summa noted of their trip from their home in Morristown, N.J. By the afternoon, they stood on...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Toms River, NJ, Hookah Lounge Shooting Victims Identified

Authorities in Ocean County have identified the three people that were shot, one fatally, last weekend at a hookah lounge in Toms River. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says Toms River Township police officers responded to the Silverton Shopping Plaza at 1769 Hooper Avenue at around 1:20 early Saturday morning, August 27th, for a report of shots fired. There, authorities found three people had been shot at the Top Tier Hookah Lounge.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy