Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10MMarilyn JohnsonWildwood Crest, NJ
This Jersey Shore Hotel Donated Close to 30,000 Meals to Local CharitiesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Atlantic City, NJ
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret BeachTravel MavenEgg Harbor Township, NJ
Show Must Go On: Stallone Rallied To Perform In Atlantic City
It’s awesome that Sylvester Stallone was in Atlantic City yesterday at the Hard Rock Casino. I’m a huge fan and it would always be tempting to key-in on him. The story that I’m going to share with you is about a different Stallone. Frank Stallone, Sylvester’s younger brother. They are 4 years apart in age … 76 and 72 years old, but, both are fit and look much younger than their age.
Sailboat hits jetty, runs aground in Ocean City, New Jersey
A sailor was reportedly using autopilot, officials said, when the boat struck the rock jetty
This is what the Atlantic City’ NJ boardwalk looked like in 1919
Have you walked the Atlantic City Boardwalk lately?. Since marijuana became legal in New Jersey, the Boardwalk smells, uh, a lot like pot. I guess it's par for the course: you make something that was illegal suddenly legal - and people are going to do it, particularly if it's still illegal elsewhere.
Atlantic City Area Residents Share Favorite Types Of Seafood Crabs
We turned to our committed team of “foodies,” consisting mostly of family members. The assignment, what are the best (seafood) crabs in the Atlantic City area, with a focus on featuring a diverse selection of all different types. Immediately after this brief article about the topic, we provide...
Jersey Shore restaurant where many celebrities dined closes after 28 years
Betty McHugh sat at a window table inside Nero’s Italian Steakhouse at Caesars Atlantic City an hour before its Friday evening opening, looking at pictures of celebrities she had collected over her years as general manager. George Burns, Muhammad Ali, Tony Bennett and Don Rickles, just to name a...
It’s getting hotter in Atlantic City, NJ! Gordon Ramsey opens Hell’s Kitchen restaurant
It’s going to get hotter in Atlantic City as famed TV chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsey opens up his famous TV restaurant Hell’s Kitchen at Caesars in Atlantic City. The new restaurant began taking reservations this weekend, (starting Friday, Sept. 2). This is the first Hell’s Kitchen restaurant...
North Wildwood Fudgy Wudgy man retires after 50 years
The U.S. Marine Corps veteran known as "Unk Dunk" has used his booming voice and sweet tooth to win the hearts of beachgoers for five decades.
phillyvoice.com
Smitty's Clam Bar in Somers Point to return for 50th year next summer
The Clam Bar, a beloved bayside restaurant and magnet for shore travelers in Somers Point, will remain open for its 50th year of operation in 2023 after the owners confirmed a potential sale of the property won't spell the end of the long-running establishment. Opened in 1973 at 910 Bay...
Extraordinary hidden gem— pick-your-own farm and preserve in NJ
Earlier this spring I had about an hour to kill waiting for a relative at an appointment and decided to drive down River Road in Cinnaminson in Burlington County. If you come to the light at Taylors Lane, you can turn right into civilization toward Route 130 or make a left onto a gravel road into the wilderness. There are some signs that there is something down that road, but you have to read the signs to be sure what is ahead.
Popular takeout restaurant in Ocean City, New Jersey to close after 69 years in business
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- A popular takeout restaurant at the Jersey Shore is closing its doors for good next month. Voltaco's Italian takeout has been serving customers for more than 50 years in Ocean City. The family-owned business has been a staple for generations of families vacationing in Ocean City since 1954. "After much deliberation, we have come to the not-so-easy decision to make 2022 our last year in business. We do this with sadness in our hearts, as this life here is the only one we have truly ever known, but we are also happy and optimistic for our futures. The lives we have been blessed with have been created through nothing short of hard work, loyalty, and dedication from so many, and it is a debt that can never be repaid," Voltaco's posted on Facebook.Voltaco's will finish its 69th season and close the business on Oct. 9.
Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10M
Madison Resorts announces the purchase of The Oceanview Motel in Wildwood Crest, New Jersey, for $10M. The iconic doo-wop style motel at 7201 Ocean Ave. is celebrated by the local Wildwood Crest and Jersey Shore community as one-of-a-kind for its unique style of architecture and its rich history.
Delicious Dairy Queen Announces New Fab Fall Flavors for New Jersey
One of my first memories of Dairy Queen was when I was a kid and we lived in Morris County, New Jersey. We were from Madison and my family was considering moving down to the Jersey Shore, somewhere in Ocean County. This particular summer Mom and Dad would often drive down and visit some of the new housing developments that were popping up all over Ocean County. Let's face it much of the housing boom was unique in the mid-'70s here at the Shore. I remember driving dirt roads to see new developments. So it was a new area with much to see.
wanderwisdom.com
The Best Beach in America: Ocean City, New Jersey
Charles has long experience fishing, hiking, exploring, and camping in the Northeast. Prior to becoming "America's Greatest Family Resort," the seven-mile stretch of the oceanfront island of Ocean City, New Jersey, was home to the Lenni-Lenape people. The local Native Americans used the island as a camp in the sweltering summers of the east coast.
Two Atlantic City, NJ men charged in connection to recent murders in the community
Two Atlantic City men have been charged for their connection to two recent and unrelated murders that occurred within this Atlantic County community. In both cases, the murder charges and investigative information was announced by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Lester Robinson, 26, of Atlantic City has been charged for...
CBS News
Block party in Wildwood celebrates unofficial end of summer Sunday
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – Vacationers at the Jersey Shore are in the middle of enjoying their Labor Day weekend. Wildwood is capping the unofficial end of summer with its annual block party and music festival. It runs from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday at Fox Park across from...
ocnjdaily.com
Falcons 4-0 Versus Seagulls in Ocean City
Four years and counting and the falconers — along with their raptors — are chasing seagulls away from the beaches, the Boardwalk and the downtown in Ocean City. Seth Rowe, a falconer for the city-contracted East Coast Falcons, looked down the Boardwalk over the busy Labor Day weekend after setting his Harris’s hawk, Karen, out on her mission to rid the boards of pesky, pizza-snatching birds.
Should You Keep Cable Or Cut The Cord In Egg Harbor Township, NJ?
Here's a good question for you. How much television are you and your family watching these days?. An even better question is this: are the shows and movies that you're watching primarily on cable television channels, or are you streaming all of your content? If you answered with the latter option, then you'd be in the majority of what the folks are saying in Egg Harbor Township.
ocnjdaily.com
Visitors Enjoy Ocean City on Holiday Weekend
Mary Ann and Pete Summa decided to give their four children a real treat Saturday and kick off the Labor Day weekend in Ocean City. “We drove down this morning,” Mary Ann Summa noted of their trip from their home in Morristown, N.J. By the afternoon, they stood on...
Bob Hope and Frank Sinatra Helped Fund Atlantic City Race Course
If you drive by the Atlantic City Race Course behind Hamilton Mall you can still make out the remnants of the track, despite some heavy overgrowth of grass, weeds, and plants. The main grandstand building and several outbuildings remain, mostly in severe disrepair. It's a far cry from when the...
Toms River, NJ, Hookah Lounge Shooting Victims Identified
Authorities in Ocean County have identified the three people that were shot, one fatally, last weekend at a hookah lounge in Toms River. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says Toms River Township police officers responded to the Silverton Shopping Plaza at 1769 Hooper Avenue at around 1:20 early Saturday morning, August 27th, for a report of shots fired. There, authorities found three people had been shot at the Top Tier Hookah Lounge.
